Editors Choice Pictures
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony marking the end of restoration work on the site of Jesus's tomb, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Jean-Claude Biver, Tag Heuer CEO and President of LVMH Watch Division poses with a watch movement and a Zenith El Primero 21 watch at the at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Lemur catta cub, which was born on March 18, 2017, is seen with its mother, at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Norbert Potensky/Handout via REUTERS
Germany's Lukas Podolski is thrown in the air by teammates after his final appearance for his country at an international friendly between Germany and England at Signal-Iduna-Park, Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Livepic
U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourist dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Daily, an English Bulldog (R) and Seguin (L), a Yorkshire Terrier meet each other at a news conference to announce the American Kennel Club (AKC) top ten breeds in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
President Trump answers a reporter's question as he arrives to meet with congressional Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Belgian Catherine Bloemen, 86, stands among more than 20,000 stuffed animals and little plastic toys, she is collecting for more 65 years, in her house in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations, a festival marking their spring and new year, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A still image taken from a video uploaded on social media on March 20, 2017, shows fighters, said to be members of Ahrar Al Sham group, walking near burning tires, said to be in Damascus, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves as she boards Hai Lung-class submarine (SS-794) during her visit to a navy base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Vice President Mike Pence encourages a young tourist from Alabama, Mason Brasher, to look up at the Capitol rotunda as they cross paths as Pence departs following his meeting with Senate Republicans during their weekly policy luncheon at the U.S....more
A rhino is dehorned by a zoo veterinary surgeon in its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo as a safety measure to reduce the risk of potential poaching attack, Czech Republic. Courtesy of Dvur Kralove Zoo/Simona Jirickova/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech in the holy city of Mashad, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Aviation staff assess the wreckage of a South Supreme Airlines plane that crashed when it landed in the northwestern town of Wau from South Sudan's capital Juba. REUTERS/Jok Solomun
Aerial view from a helicopter as Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Tourists take pictures as cherry blossoms bloom in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach, ahead of World Water Day, in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Somali security officers secure the scene of a suicide car explosion in front of the national theatre in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
