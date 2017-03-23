Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 23, 2017 | 7:30am IST

Editors Choice Pictures

A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 33
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 33
The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony marking the end of restoration work on the site of Jesus's tomb, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony marking the end of restoration work on the site of Jesus's tomb, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony marking the end of restoration work on the site of Jesus's tomb, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool
Close
3 / 33
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
4 / 33
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversary of the bomb attacks in Brussels metro and the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 33
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 33
Jean-Claude Biver, Tag Heuer CEO and President of LVMH Watch Division poses with a watch movement and a Zenith El Primero 21 watch at the at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Jean-Claude Biver, Tag Heuer CEO and President of LVMH Watch Division poses with a watch movement and a Zenith El Primero 21 watch at the at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jean-Claude Biver, Tag Heuer CEO and President of LVMH Watch Division poses with a watch movement and a Zenith El Primero 21 watch at the at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
7 / 33
A Lemur catta cub, which was born on March 18, 2017, is seen with its mother, at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Norbert Potensky/Handout via REUTERS

A Lemur catta cub, which was born on March 18, 2017, is seen with its mother, at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Norbert Potensky/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Lemur catta cub, which was born on March 18, 2017, is seen with its mother, at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Schoenbrunn Zoo/Norbert Potensky/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 33
Germany's Lukas Podolski is thrown in the air by teammates after his final appearance for his country at an international friendly between Germany and England at Signal-Iduna-Park, Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Livepic

Germany's Lukas Podolski is thrown in the air by teammates after his final appearance for his country at an international friendly between Germany and England at Signal-Iduna-Park, Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Germany's Lukas Podolski is thrown in the air by teammates after his final appearance for his country at an international friendly between Germany and England at Signal-Iduna-Park, Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Livepic
Close
9 / 33
U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 33
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourist dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourist dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourist dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 33
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 33
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
13 / 33
Daily, an English Bulldog (R) and Seguin (L), a Yorkshire Terrier meet each other at a news conference to announce the American Kennel Club (AKC) top ten breeds in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Daily, an English Bulldog (R) and Seguin (L), a Yorkshire Terrier meet each other at a news conference to announce the American Kennel Club (AKC) top ten breeds in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Daily, an English Bulldog (R) and Seguin (L), a Yorkshire Terrier meet each other at a news conference to announce the American Kennel Club (AKC) top ten breeds in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 33
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 33
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
16 / 33
President Trump answers a reporter's question as he arrives to meet with congressional Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump answers a reporter's question as he arrives to meet with congressional Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
President Trump answers a reporter's question as he arrives to meet with congressional Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 33
A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Close
18 / 33
Belgian Catherine Bloemen, 86, stands among more than 20,000 stuffed animals and little plastic toys, she is collecting for more 65 years, in her house in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian Catherine Bloemen, 86, stands among more than 20,000 stuffed animals and little plastic toys, she is collecting for more 65 years, in her house in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Belgian Catherine Bloemen, 86, stands among more than 20,000 stuffed animals and little plastic toys, she is collecting for more 65 years, in her house in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 33
An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations, a festival marking their spring and new year, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations, a festival marking their spring and new year, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations, a festival marking their spring and new year, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
20 / 33
A still image taken from a video uploaded on social media on March 20, 2017, shows fighters, said to be members of Ahrar Al Sham group, walking near burning tires, said to be in Damascus, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A still image taken from a video uploaded on social media on March 20, 2017, shows fighters, said to be members of Ahrar Al Sham group, walking near burning tires, said to be in Damascus, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A still image taken from a video uploaded on social media on March 20, 2017, shows fighters, said to be members of Ahrar Al Sham group, walking near burning tires, said to be in Damascus, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Close
21 / 33
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 33
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves as she boards Hai Lung-class submarine (SS-794) during her visit to a navy base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves as she boards Hai Lung-class submarine (SS-794) during her visit to a navy base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves as she boards Hai Lung-class submarine (SS-794) during her visit to a navy base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
23 / 33
Vice President Mike Pence encourages a young tourist from Alabama, Mason Brasher, to look up at the Capitol rotunda as they cross paths as Pence departs following his meeting with Senate Republicans during their weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Mike Pence encourages a young tourist from Alabama, Mason Brasher, to look up at the Capitol rotunda as they cross paths as Pence departs following his meeting with Senate Republicans during their weekly policy luncheon at the U.S....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence encourages a young tourist from Alabama, Mason Brasher, to look up at the Capitol rotunda as they cross paths as Pence departs following his meeting with Senate Republicans during their weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 33
A rhino is dehorned by a zoo veterinary surgeon in its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo as a safety measure to reduce the risk of potential poaching attack, Czech Republic. Courtesy of Dvur Kralove Zoo/Simona Jirickova/Handout via REUTERS

A rhino is dehorned by a zoo veterinary surgeon in its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo as a safety measure to reduce the risk of potential poaching attack, Czech Republic. Courtesy of Dvur Kralove Zoo/Simona Jirickova/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A rhino is dehorned by a zoo veterinary surgeon in its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo as a safety measure to reduce the risk of potential poaching attack, Czech Republic. Courtesy of Dvur Kralove Zoo/Simona Jirickova/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 33
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech in the holy city of Mashad, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech in the holy city of Mashad, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech in the holy city of Mashad, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Close
26 / 33
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
27 / 33
Aviation staff assess the wreckage of a South Supreme Airlines plane that crashed when it landed in the northwestern town of Wau from South Sudan's capital Juba. REUTERS/Jok Solomun

Aviation staff assess the wreckage of a South Supreme Airlines plane that crashed when it landed in the northwestern town of Wau from South Sudan's capital Juba. REUTERS/Jok Solomun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Aviation staff assess the wreckage of a South Supreme Airlines plane that crashed when it landed in the northwestern town of Wau from South Sudan's capital Juba. REUTERS/Jok Solomun
Close
28 / 33
Aerial view from a helicopter as Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial view from a helicopter as Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Aerial view from a helicopter as Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
29 / 33
Tourists take pictures as cherry blossoms bloom in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourists take pictures as cherry blossoms bloom in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Tourists take pictures as cherry blossoms bloom in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 33
A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach, ahead of World Water Day, in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach, ahead of World Water Day, in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach, ahead of World Water Day, in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
31 / 33
Somali security officers secure the scene of a suicide car explosion in front of the national theatre in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali security officers secure the scene of a suicide car explosion in front of the national theatre in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Somali security officers secure the scene of a suicide car explosion in front of the national theatre in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
32 / 33
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Mar 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Mar 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

18 Mar 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast