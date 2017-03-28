Edition:
Editors Choice Pictures

Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
1 / 30
Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2 / 30
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
3 / 30
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
4 / 30
Televisions and a chair sit on a pedestrian bridge after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Carapongo Huachipa, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Televisions and a chair sit on a pedestrian bridge after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Carapongo Huachipa, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Televisions and a chair sit on a pedestrian bridge after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Carapongo Huachipa, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
5 / 30
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
6 / 30
A zoo employee Valentina Chernomorets carries a rabbit named Chupakabra and Ralf, a one-year old red fox, after a training session which is a part of a programme of taming wild animals for research and interaction with visitors, at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Ralf was born at the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (ICG) in Novosibirsk, which experimented on fox domestication through long-term selection and breeding for more than 50 years, according to zoo representatives. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A zoo employee Valentina Chernomorets carries a rabbit named Chupakabra and Ralf, a one-year old red fox, after a training session which is a part of a programme of taming wild animals for research and interaction with visitors, at the Royev Ruchey...more

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
A zoo employee Valentina Chernomorets carries a rabbit named Chupakabra and Ralf, a one-year old red fox, after a training session which is a part of a programme of taming wild animals for research and interaction with visitors, at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Ralf was born at the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (ICG) in Novosibirsk, which experimented on fox domestication through long-term selection and breeding for more than 50 years, according to zoo representatives. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
7 / 30
People take selfies with Carrie Lam, chief executive-elect, a day after she was elected in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People take selfies with Carrie Lam, chief executive-elect, a day after she was elected in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
People take selfies with Carrie Lam, chief executive-elect, a day after she was elected in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
8 / 30
Passengers view the white cliffs of Dover from a cross-channel ferry between Dover in Britain and Calais in France. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Passengers view the white cliffs of Dover from a cross-channel ferry between Dover in Britain and Calais in France. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Passengers view the white cliffs of Dover from a cross-channel ferry between Dover in Britain and Calais in France. REUTERS/Toby Melville
9 / 30
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
10 / 30
A pro-Trump rally participant is punched in the face by an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash at a Pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A pro-Trump rally participant is punched in the face by an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash at a Pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A pro-Trump rally participant is punched in the face by an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash at a Pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
11 / 30
A child peers through a cut made in one of the stars that make up the European Union flag, during a support rally organized to mark the EU's 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome in downtown Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

A child peers through a cut made in one of the stars that make up the European Union flag, during a support rally organized to mark the EU's 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome in downtown Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A child peers through a cut made in one of the stars that make up the European Union flag, during a support rally organized to mark the EU's 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome in downtown Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS
12 / 30
Pall bearers carry the coffin of late poet Sir Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, after his state funeral service in Castries, St. Lucia. REUTERS/Isabelle Sankar

Pall bearers carry the coffin of late poet Sir Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, after his state funeral service in Castries, St. Lucia. REUTERS/Isabelle Sankar

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Pall bearers carry the coffin of late poet Sir Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, after his state funeral service in Castries, St. Lucia. REUTERS/Isabelle Sankar
13 / 30
Police tape blocks access to the crime scene after a mass shooting at the Cameo Nightlife club in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Caleb Hughes

Police tape blocks access to the crime scene after a mass shooting at the Cameo Nightlife club in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Caleb Hughes

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Police tape blocks access to the crime scene after a mass shooting at the Cameo Nightlife club in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Caleb Hughes
14 / 30
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
15 / 30
Baraka Lusambo, (R) a Tanzanian with Albinism visiting the U.S. for medical care, thanks Teresa Piasecka, a Supervisory CBP officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, following his arrival at JFK International Airport in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Baraka Lusambo, (R) a Tanzanian with Albinism visiting the U.S. for medical care, thanks Teresa Piasecka, a Supervisory CBP officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, following his arrival at JFK International Airport in New York....more

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Baraka Lusambo, (R) a Tanzanian with Albinism visiting the U.S. for medical care, thanks Teresa Piasecka, a Supervisory CBP officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, following his arrival at JFK International Airport in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
16 / 30
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS

The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS
17 / 30
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
18 / 30
Women wearing cheongsam pose for pictures on a walkway along a cliff during an event in Chongqing Municipality, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Women wearing cheongsam pose for pictures on a walkway along a cliff during an event in Chongqing Municipality, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Women wearing cheongsam pose for pictures on a walkway along a cliff during an event in Chongqing Municipality, China. REUTERS/Stringer
19 / 30
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne alongside second-placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain on the podium following the Australian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne alongside second-placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain on the podium following the Australian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne alongside second-placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain on the podium following the Australian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
20 / 30
A law enforcement officer climbs on a lamp pole to detain opposition supporters during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A law enforcement officer climbs on a lamp pole to detain opposition supporters during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A law enforcement officer climbs on a lamp pole to detain opposition supporters during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
21 / 30
A man waves traditional daggers, or Jambiyas, as he attends with supporters of the Houthi movement and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh a rally to mark two years of the military intervention by the Saudi-led coalition, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man waves traditional daggers, or Jambiyas, as he attends with supporters of the Houthi movement and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh a rally to mark two years of the military intervention by the Saudi-led coalition, in Sanaa, Yemen....more

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A man waves traditional daggers, or Jambiyas, as he attends with supporters of the Houthi movement and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh a rally to mark two years of the military intervention by the Saudi-led coalition, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
22 / 30
Julian Aalders from Aalders Auctions house adjusts a 250-year-old embroidered silk waistcoat that belonged to Captain James Cook on a mannequin during a display in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Julian Aalders from Aalders Auctions house adjusts a 250-year-old embroidered silk waistcoat that belonged to Captain James Cook on a mannequin during a display in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Julian Aalders from Aalders Auctions house adjusts a 250-year-old embroidered silk waistcoat that belonged to Captain James Cook on a mannequin during a display in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
23 / 30
A policeman gestures as Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) and others protest during the election for Hong Kong's next Chief Executive near the venue where the vote is taking place in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A policeman gestures as Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) and others protest during the election for Hong Kong's next Chief Executive near the venue where the vote is taking place in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A policeman gestures as Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) and others protest during the election for Hong Kong's next Chief Executive near the venue where the vote is taking place in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
24 / 30
Youths perform for Pope Francis during meeting with confirmation candidates at Saint Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Youths perform for Pope Francis during meeting with confirmation candidates at Saint Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Youths perform for Pope Francis during meeting with confirmation candidates at Saint Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
25 / 30
A law enforcement officer detains a man during a gathering, denouncing the new tax on those not in full-time employment and marking the 99th anniversary of the proclamation of the Belarussian People's Republic, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A law enforcement officer detains a man during a gathering, denouncing the new tax on those not in full-time employment and marking the 99th anniversary of the proclamation of the Belarussian People's Republic, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A law enforcement officer detains a man during a gathering, denouncing the new tax on those not in full-time employment and marking the 99th anniversary of the proclamation of the Belarussian People's Republic, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
26 / 30
A van is towed away as the city management removes unclaimed vehicles from the roadside, in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

A van is towed away as the city management removes unclaimed vehicles from the roadside, in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A van is towed away as the city management removes unclaimed vehicles from the roadside, in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
27 / 30
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
28 / 30
Fishermen paddle their boats as they carry their family members in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Fishermen paddle their boats as they carry their family members in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Fishermen paddle their boats as they carry their family members in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
29 / 30
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
30 / 30
