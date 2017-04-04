Editors Choice Pictures
Women try to protect themselves from tear gas as security forces clash with demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Workers pose inside, Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine after the completion of Seattle�s tunnel in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
An Iraqi cover his boy with sand from a sulfur pond at Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Residents walk on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Duran, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as U.S. President Donald Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the...more
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man carries his pet cat as he walk under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
North Carolina Tar Heels players celebrate after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A man reacts next to a memorial site for the victims of a blast in St. Petersburg metro, at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, is pictured during a helicopter transit over Baghdad, Iraq. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Josh Perkins reacts in the locker room after the loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. skips a ball off the water on the 16th tee during Monday practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Newly-hired employees of Japan Airlines (JAL) group pose for photos during an initiation ceremony at a hangar of Haneda airport in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman collects recyclable items as others rest at a rubbish landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to get food supplies before entering at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, is helped after been injured during clashes with pro-government supporters outside the offices of the Venezuela's ombudsman in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Runners push a basket sledge as they descend towards Funchal, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
President Trump waits for the arrival of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu pose half shaved during a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy stands next to a policeman in front of the Congress that was damaged after a demonstration against a proposed amendment that would allow Paraguay's president to stand for re-election turned violent last week, in Asuncion, Paraguay. The graffiti...more
New coffins for reburials, are seen in a cemetery after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A crater is seen at the site of an airstrike, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Disqualified lawmakers Yau Wai-ching, 25, (L) and Baggio Leung, 30, pose outside government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Aerial view of the mountain where the landslide originated after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A migrant baby girl is seen sleeping aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, about thirty-two hours after her rescue along other migrants from their drifting plastic rafts by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the...more
North Korean farmers work in a field as a section of the Great Wall is seen on the Chinese side of the Yalu River, north of the town of Sinuiju in North Korea and Dandong in China's Liaoning province. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hindu devotees gather to bathe in the Brahmaputra River aspart of a ritual to observe the Astami Tithi at Langalband, Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Russian president Vladimir Putin puts flowers down outside Tekhnologicheskiy Institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Duko
