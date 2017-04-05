Editors Choice Pictures
A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tourists near Sinuiju, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. More than 700 migrants were rescued from six rubber dinghies and a wooden boat in the Mediterranean, in international waters off the coast of the Libyan city of...more
Displaced Iraqi Hanyeih Ibraheem, 45, poses for a photograph in a tent with her family at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. Ibraheem, who lost her husband in the Iran-Iraq war in the 80's, says she and her family arrived two weeks ago. They...more
Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie at beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Demonstrators scuffle with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A novice monk yawns as he attends teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains lead several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Law enforcement personnel stand next to a dead humpback whale that had washed up in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man reacts next to a memorial site for the victims of a blast in St. Petersburg metro, at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A man carries his pet cat as he walk under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as President Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower...more
Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after they were spotted adrift on board a rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of Sabratha, on the Libyan...more
A man walks past Dar Pomorza (Gift of Pomerania), a full-rigged sailing ship, now a museum, as thick fog covers the Port of Gdynia, Poland. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Women try to protect themselves from tear gas as security forces clash with demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Residents walk on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Duran, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
May McKeown watches the sunset on her 6000 acre (2400 hectare) property of 'Long View' near the town of Come-by-Chance, located over 700 kilometres north-west of Sydney in Australia. McKeown, aged 78, lives and works on her property mostly alone as...more
An Iraqi cover his boy with sand from a sulfur pond at Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Workers celebrate by posing inside the giant teeth of Seattle�s tunnel-drilling machine, Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine at its completion into the disassembly pit in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A deflated and half-sunken rubber dinghy, usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix, in the central Mediterranean off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
A worker paints the facade of the Calderon theatre in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Policemen are seen amidst tear gas during clashes with demonstrators at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Gambian migrants deported from Libya stand in line with plastic bag from the International Organization for Migration as they wait for registration at the airport in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Kevin Na holds the flag from the 17th green during Tuesday practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
