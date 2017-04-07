Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 7, 2017 | 6:55am IST

Editors Choice Pictures

Reservists of self-proclaimed Donetsk People�s Republic army attend a gathering at a military training ground near the town of Shakhtyorsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reservists of self-proclaimed Donetsk People�s Republic army attend a gathering at a military training ground near the town of Shakhtyorsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Reservists of self-proclaimed Donetsk People�s Republic army attend a gathering at a military training ground near the town of Shakhtyorsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
1 / 31
President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 31
A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
3 / 31
Rescued migrants wait to disembark from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants wait to disembark from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Rescued migrants wait to disembark from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
4 / 31
A Palestinian boy lies on sand next to Devil Rays, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy lies on sand next to Devil Rays, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A Palestinian boy lies on sand next to Devil Rays, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 31
The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev, who Israeli military said was killed when a car driven by a Palestinian deliberately rammed two Israeli soldiers, killing Taharlev and injuring another at the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev, who Israeli military said was killed when a car driven by a Palestinian deliberately rammed two Israeli soldiers, killing Taharlev and...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev, who Israeli military said was killed when a car driven by a Palestinian deliberately rammed two Israeli soldiers, killing Taharlev and injuring another at the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 31
A child sleeps on his mother�s lap while taking a ride on Rickshaw, a traditional vehicle, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A child sleeps on his mother�s lap while taking a ride on Rickshaw, a traditional vehicle, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A child sleeps on his mother�s lap while taking a ride on Rickshaw, a traditional vehicle, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
7 / 31
May McKeown looks up at the stars as she stands in the front yard of her homestead on her 6000-acre property located over 400 miles north-west of Sydney in Australia. McKeown, aged 78, lives and works on her property mostly alone as her son is constantly travelling. She daily inspects the property and hand-feeds her cattle, writing poems in her spare time about her lonely life on the flat north-west plains. REUTERS/David Gray

May McKeown looks up at the stars as she stands in the front yard of her homestead on her 6000-acre property located over 400 miles north-west of Sydney in Australia. McKeown, aged 78, lives and works on her property mostly alone as her son is...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
May McKeown looks up at the stars as she stands in the front yard of her homestead on her 6000-acre property located over 400 miles north-west of Sydney in Australia. McKeown, aged 78, lives and works on her property mostly alone as her son is constantly travelling. She daily inspects the property and hand-feeds her cattle, writing poems in her spare time about her lonely life on the flat north-west plains. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 31
Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie at beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie at beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie at beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 31
President Trump and first lady Melania meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump and first lady Melania meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 31
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains lead several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains lead several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains lead several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
11 / 31
Houses are surrounded by floodwaters brought on by Cyclone Debbie at Depot Hill in Rockhampton, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Houses are surrounded by floodwaters brought on by Cyclone Debbie at Depot Hill in Rockhampton, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Houses are surrounded by floodwaters brought on by Cyclone Debbie at Depot Hill in Rockhampton, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 31
A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tourists near Sinuiju, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tourists near Sinuiju, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tourists near Sinuiju, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 31
A child displaced by fighting in South Sudan arrives in Lamwo after fleeing fighting in Pajok town across the border in northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

A child displaced by fighting in South Sudan arrives in Lamwo after fleeing fighting in Pajok town across the border in northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A child displaced by fighting in South Sudan arrives in Lamwo after fleeing fighting in Pajok town across the border in northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
14 / 31
An Iraqi man who was wounded during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, receives treatment at a hospital in Gayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi man who was wounded during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, receives treatment at a hospital in Gayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
An Iraqi man who was wounded during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, receives treatment at a hospital in Gayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 31
Hindu devotees carry oil lamps and perform prayers on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival inside a temple in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees carry oil lamps and perform prayers on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival inside a temple in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Hindu devotees carry oil lamps and perform prayers on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival inside a temple in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 31
A transgender woman sits as she waits for her documents during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A transgender woman sits as she waits for her documents during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A transgender woman sits as she waits for her documents during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
17 / 31
A migrant reacts after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station after they were spotted adrift on board a wooden boat in the central Mediterranean north of Sabratha on the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant reacts after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station after they were spotted adrift on board a wooden boat in the central Mediterranean north of Sabratha on the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A migrant reacts after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station after they were spotted adrift on board a wooden boat in the central Mediterranean north of Sabratha on the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
18 / 31
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley holds photographs of victims during a meeting at the United Nations Security Council on Syria at the United Nations Headquarters in New York . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley holds photographs of victims during a meeting at the United Nations Security Council on Syria at the United Nations Headquarters in New York . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley holds photographs of victims during a meeting at the United Nations Security Council on Syria at the United Nations Headquarters in New York . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 31
Displaced Iraqi Hanyeih Ibraheem, 45, poses for a photograph in a tent with her family at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. Ibraheem, who lost her husband in the Iran-Iraq war in the 80's, says she and her family arrived two weeks ago. They left West Mosul at daybreak and reached the camp after 48 hours. Her sons have left the tent to try and look for work. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqi Hanyeih Ibraheem, 45, poses for a photograph in a tent with her family at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. Ibraheem, who lost her husband in the Iran-Iraq war in the 80's, says she and her family arrived two weeks ago. They...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Displaced Iraqi Hanyeih Ibraheem, 45, poses for a photograph in a tent with her family at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. Ibraheem, who lost her husband in the Iran-Iraq war in the 80's, says she and her family arrived two weeks ago. They left West Mosul at daybreak and reached the camp after 48 hours. Her sons have left the tent to try and look for work. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
20 / 31
Israeli policemen stand guard at the scene of a Palestinian car ramming attack near the Jewish settlement of Ofra near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Israeli policemen stand guard at the scene of a Palestinian car ramming attack near the Jewish settlement of Ofra near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Israeli policemen stand guard at the scene of a Palestinian car ramming attack near the Jewish settlement of Ofra near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 31
An artiste is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up backstage before taking part in a celebration to mark Hindu festival of Ramnavami inside the premises of a temple in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An artiste is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up backstage before taking part in a celebration to mark Hindu festival of Ramnavami inside the premises of a temple in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
An artiste is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up backstage before taking part in a celebration to mark Hindu festival of Ramnavami inside the premises of a temple in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
22 / 31
Producer Brad Pitt waves at the premiere of the movie 'The Lost City of Z' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Producer Brad Pitt waves at the premiere of the movie 'The Lost City of Z' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Producer Brad Pitt waves at the premiere of the movie 'The Lost City of Z' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 31
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix. More than 700 migrants were rescued from six rubber dinghies and a wooden boat in the Mediterranean, in international waters off the coast of the Libyan city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix. More than 700 migrants were rescued from six rubber dinghies and a wooden boat in the Mediterranean, in international waters off the coast of the Libyan city of Sabratha....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix. More than 700 migrants were rescued from six rubber dinghies and a wooden boat in the Mediterranean, in international waters off the coast of the Libyan city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
24 / 31
Men inspect a piece of a rocket that landed south of Daraa Al-Balad, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Men inspect a piece of a rocket that landed south of Daraa Al-Balad, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Men inspect a piece of a rocket that landed south of Daraa Al-Balad, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
25 / 31
Women weep as they sit around remains of their houses gutted in a fire which broke out in a residential area on Tuesday, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Women weep as they sit around remains of their houses gutted in a fire which broke out in a residential area on Tuesday, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Women weep as they sit around remains of their houses gutted in a fire which broke out in a residential area on Tuesday, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
26 / 31
Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
27 / 31
A demonstrator kicks back a tear gas canister during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

A demonstrator kicks back a tear gas canister during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
A demonstrator kicks back a tear gas canister during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
28 / 31
Somali women react from an adjacent building as they look at the scene of an explosion at the entrance of a cafe near the compounds housing government ministries in the Somali capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali women react from an adjacent building as they look at the scene of an explosion at the entrance of a cafe near the compounds housing government ministries in the Somali capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Somali women react from an adjacent building as they look at the scene of an explosion at the entrance of a cafe near the compounds housing government ministries in the Somali capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
29 / 31
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
30 / 31
A woman, who fled from Raqqa city, carries a child in al-Mahmudli village, west of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman, who fled from Raqqa city, carries a child in al-Mahmudli village, west of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A woman, who fled from Raqqa city, carries a child in al-Mahmudli village, west of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Apr 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Apr 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Apr 2017
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

01 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast