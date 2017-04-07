Editors Choice Pictures
Reservists of self-proclaimed Donetsk People�s Republic army attend a gathering at a military training ground near the town of Shakhtyorsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Rescued migrants wait to disembark from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Palestinian boy lies on sand next to Devil Rays, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev, who Israeli military said was killed when a car driven by a Palestinian deliberately rammed two Israeli soldiers, killing Taharlev and...more
A child sleeps on his mother�s lap while taking a ride on Rickshaw, a traditional vehicle, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
May McKeown looks up at the stars as she stands in the front yard of her homestead on her 6000-acre property located over 400 miles north-west of Sydney in Australia. McKeown, aged 78, lives and works on her property mostly alone as her son is...more
Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie at beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
President Trump and first lady Melania meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains lead several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Houses are surrounded by floodwaters brought on by Cyclone Debbie at Depot Hill in Rockhampton, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tourists near Sinuiju, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A child displaced by fighting in South Sudan arrives in Lamwo after fleeing fighting in Pajok town across the border in northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
An Iraqi man who was wounded during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, receives treatment at a hospital in Gayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Hindu devotees carry oil lamps and perform prayers on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival inside a temple in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A transgender woman sits as she waits for her documents during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, the dockside slum area in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A migrant reacts after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station after they were spotted adrift on board a wooden boat in the central Mediterranean north of Sabratha on the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley holds photographs of victims during a meeting at the United Nations Security Council on Syria at the United Nations Headquarters in New York . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Displaced Iraqi Hanyeih Ibraheem, 45, poses for a photograph in a tent with her family at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. Ibraheem, who lost her husband in the Iran-Iraq war in the 80's, says she and her family arrived two weeks ago. They...more
Israeli policemen stand guard at the scene of a Palestinian car ramming attack near the Jewish settlement of Ofra near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
An artiste is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up backstage before taking part in a celebration to mark Hindu festival of Ramnavami inside the premises of a temple in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Producer Brad Pitt waves at the premiere of the movie 'The Lost City of Z' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix. More than 700 migrants were rescued from six rubber dinghies and a wooden boat in the Mediterranean, in international waters off the coast of the Libyan city of Sabratha....more
Men inspect a piece of a rocket that landed south of Daraa Al-Balad, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Women weep as they sit around remains of their houses gutted in a fire which broke out in a residential area on Tuesday, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A demonstrator kicks back a tear gas canister during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Somali women react from an adjacent building as they look at the scene of an explosion at the entrance of a cafe near the compounds housing government ministries in the Somali capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman, who fled from Raqqa city, carries a child in al-Mahmudli village, west of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
