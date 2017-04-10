Editor's Choice Pictures

Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) is sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court by the senior Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Anthony Kennedy (not pictured), as U.S. President Donald J. Trump (C) watches with Louise Gorsuch in the Rose Garden...more

Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) is sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court by the senior Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Anthony Kennedy (not pictured), as U.S. President Donald J. Trump (C) watches with Louise Gorsuch in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close