Editor's Choice Pictures

Pictures | Wed Apr 12, 2017 | 2:55am IST

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Firefighters extinguish shelters during a fire which destroyed many wood houses at a camp for migrants in Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
People sit by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Photographers take photographs next to South Korean soldiers standing guard during Operation Pacific Reach joint logistic exercise in Pohang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An Iraqi boy sits outside a house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic states militant in Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013, uses his crutches to walk along a street in the Ghouta town of Ain Tarma, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
People participate in a Jewish religious ceremony called Srifes Chumetz involving a ritual burning of a bonfire before the start of Passover in the Brooklyn borough in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six months old, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) is sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court by the senior Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Anthony Kennedy (not pictured), as President Donald J. Trump (C) watches with Louise Gorsuch in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, descends before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A Rohingya girl gestures while reciting a poem at a makeshift school at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Fishermen anchor their boat at dawn off the coast of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters carry water supplies on the bank of the Euphrates river, west of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought-hit areas in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
The coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is transported through Carriage Gates at the Palace of Westminster, where it laid overnight, to his funeral at Southwark Cathedral in central London, Britain. The flowers on top of the hearse spell out 'NO 1 DADDY'. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Spanish legionnaires throw their weapons in the air as they warm up before taking part in a change of honor guard at the statue of the Christ of Mena during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A student who was evacuated after a shooting at North Park Elementary School is embraced after groups of them were reunited with parents waiting at a high school in San Bernardino, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth watches as Prince Philip feeds an elephant during a visit to Whipsnade Zoo where the Queen opened the new Centre for Elephant Care, in Dunstable, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
(R-L) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Fumio Kishida attend roundtable talks during a G7 for foreign ministers in Lucca, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Demonstrators grab a riot police officer at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A displaced Iraqi who had fled his home helps his wounded brother as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A devotee takes a holy bath at the Balaju Baise Dhara (22 water spouts) during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
