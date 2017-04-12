Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A displaced Iraqi man sits on the ruins of a destroyed building outside Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The sun sets in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tyler Furby, 6, left, plays in sand with his brother Mason Furby, 4, during warm weather at Orchard Beach in the Bronx borough of New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

A girl broadcasts at live streaming talent agency Three Minute TV in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Punk community members dance during a punk music festival in Bandung, Indonesia West Java province. REUTERS/Beawiharta

South Sudanese refugee women, displaced by fighting, rest at Imvepi settlement in Arua district, northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena

People sit by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A stuntman rides a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" attraction during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists known as the Badr group inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view a flat belonging to Pauline Stainsby (L) during a visit to Priory View, an independent living scheme for older residents, in Dunstable, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A demonstrator throws a broom toward riot police during a protest calling for changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Smoke is seen coming out from a building after an explosion in Diyarbakir, Turkey in this still frame taken from video. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Photographers take photographs next to South Korean soldiers standing guard during Operation Pacific Reach joint logistic exercise in Pohang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Japanese figure skater Mao Asada attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

People fish during fog in a lake in Riacho Grande, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Nepali mountain climber Min Bahadur Sherchan, 85, who will attempt to climb Everest and become the oldest person to conquer the world's highest mountain, performs yoga in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl takes part in a local Lenten ritual called "Moriones" in Mogpog, Marinduque, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The full moon named the Pink Moon rises over statues at city square in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

The Borussia Dortmund team bus is seen after an explosion near their hotel before their Champions League quarter-final first leg game against AS Monaco in Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

The 'Ecce Homo' statue by artist British Mark Wallinger stands outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar misses the ball on a triple hit by Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Travis Shaw (not pictured) in the first inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

A crow flies towards a tree in a blooming rapeseed field on a spring morning in Vufflens-la-Ville near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

