Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 14, 2017 | 5:20am IST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia

A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia
Close
1 / 31
A Hindu holy man touches a child with his feet as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu holy man touches a child with his feet as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A Hindu holy man touches a child with his feet as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
2 / 31
A New York City Police officers (NYPD) carry and escort protestors after making arrests for demonstrating in Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A New York City Police officers (NYPD) carry and escort protestors after making arrests for demonstrating in Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A New York City Police officers (NYPD) carry and escort protestors after making arrests for demonstrating in Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 31
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
4 / 31
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un attends a target-striking contest by the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo, released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un attends a target-striking contest by the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo, released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un attends a target-striking contest by the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo, released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 31
A boy sits in his room during his rehabilitation in a hospital south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A boy sits in his room during his rehabilitation in a hospital south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A boy sits in his room during his rehabilitation in a hospital south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 31
A demonstrator uses a slingshot while clashing with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator uses a slingshot while clashing with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A demonstrator uses a slingshot while clashing with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 31
People light up fires and burn incense near the graves of departed relatives in a cemetery 50 kilometers south west of Romanian capital Bucharest, in the early hours of Maundy Thursday, in Copaciu, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

People light up fires and burn incense near the graves of departed relatives in a cemetery 50 kilometers south west of Romanian capital Bucharest, in the early hours of Maundy Thursday, in Copaciu, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
People light up fires and burn incense near the graves of departed relatives in a cemetery 50 kilometers south west of Romanian capital Bucharest, in the early hours of Maundy Thursday, in Copaciu, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Close
8 / 31
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 31
Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov votes against a draft resolution condemning the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria at the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov votes against a draft resolution condemning the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria at the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria at the United Nations Headquarters...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov votes against a draft resolution condemning the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria at the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
10 / 31
Policemen block protesters to enter Fidesz party headquarters during a protest against a new law that would undermine Central European University, a liberal graduate school of social sciences founded by U.S. financier George Soros in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Policemen block protesters to enter Fidesz party headquarters during a protest against a new law that would undermine Central European University, a liberal graduate school of social sciences founded by U.S. financier George Soros in Budapest,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Policemen block protesters to enter Fidesz party headquarters during a protest against a new law that would undermine Central European University, a liberal graduate school of social sciences founded by U.S. financier George Soros in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
11 / 31
Security personnel block a road outside the Kashimpur jail during the execution of three Islamists in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer

Security personnel block a road outside the Kashimpur jail during the execution of three Islamists in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Security personnel block a road outside the Kashimpur jail during the execution of three Islamists in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 31
People perform the fire dragon dance in Taijiang, Guizhou province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

People perform the fire dragon dance in Taijiang, Guizhou province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
People perform the fire dragon dance in Taijiang, Guizhou province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 31
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands beneath Jewish prayer shawls during the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands beneath Jewish prayer shawls during the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands beneath Jewish prayer shawls during the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 31
A view of Saint Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis leads the Chrism Mass at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A view of Saint Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis leads the Chrism Mass at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A view of Saint Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis leads the Chrism Mass at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
15 / 31
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires a machine gun during combat against Islamic State in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires a machine gun during combat against Islamic State in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires a machine gun during combat against Islamic State in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 31
Lola the bear, one of two surviving animals in Mosul's zoo, along with Simba the lion, is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Lola the bear, one of two surviving animals in Mosul's zoo, along with Simba the lion, is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Lola the bear, one of two surviving animals in Mosul's zoo, along with Simba the lion, is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 31
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrive for a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrive for a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrive for a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
18 / 31
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) presents Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai with a Canadian flag during a ceremony in the Library of Parliament on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) presents Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai with a Canadian flag during a ceremony in the Library of Parliament on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) presents Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai with a Canadian flag during a ceremony in the Library of Parliament on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
19 / 31
A visitor sits in a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A visitor sits in a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A visitor sits in a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
20 / 31
People look at the Saudi Air Force performing from the Green Square near Khartoum Airport, Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

People look at the Saudi Air Force performing from the Green Square near Khartoum Airport, Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
People look at the Saudi Air Force performing from the Green Square near Khartoum Airport, Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
21 / 31
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
22 / 31
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera with a smile at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera with a smile at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera with a smile at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
23 / 31
Military trucks carry soldiers through central Pyongyang as country prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founding father and grandfather of the current ruler, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military trucks carry soldiers through central Pyongyang as country prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founding father and grandfather of the current ruler, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Military trucks carry soldiers through central Pyongyang as country prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founding father and grandfather of the current ruler, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 31
Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, and his wife Brigitte Trogneux arrive for a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, and his wife Brigitte Trogneux arrive for a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, and his wife Brigitte Trogneux arrive for a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Close
25 / 31
Peacocks are seen covered in bags to protect their plumes during transportation, in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Peacocks are seen covered in bags to protect their plumes during transportation, in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Peacocks are seen covered in bags to protect their plumes during transportation, in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 31
Paolo Guerrero of Flamengo and Paulo Andre and Thiago Heleno of Atletico Paranaense in action during the match between Brazil's Flamengo and Brazil's Atletico Paranaense at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Paolo Guerrero of Flamengo and Paulo Andre and Thiago Heleno of Atletico Paranaense in action during the match between Brazil's Flamengo and Brazil's Atletico Paranaense at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Paolo Guerrero of Flamengo and Paulo Andre and Thiago Heleno of Atletico Paranaense in action during the match between Brazil's Flamengo and Brazil's Atletico Paranaense at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
27 / 31
The vehicle barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border weaves around Saguaro cactus in the Sonoran desert on the Tohono O'odham reservation in Chukut Kuk, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The vehicle barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border weaves around Saguaro cactus in the Sonoran desert on the Tohono O'odham reservation in Chukut Kuk, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
The vehicle barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border weaves around Saguaro cactus in the Sonoran desert on the Tohono O'odham reservation in Chukut Kuk, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
28 / 31
Protesters hold placards as they gather in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Protesters hold placards as they gather in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Protesters hold placards as they gather in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
29 / 31
Fisherman Cengiz Topcu, 57, who says he will vote 'No' in the upcoming Turkish referendum, poses in his boat in Rize on the Black Sea coast, Turkey. "I am a patriot. In the past Erdogan was a good man but recently he has changed in a bad way. I want a democracy, not the rule of one man. Systems ruled by one person lead to military coups," Topcu said. He thought that Turkey's biggest problems are unemployment and terror. He is also concerned about the environment, "In the past, there were lots fish in the Black Sea, but now it is polluted. The chemicals from the factories along the rivers pollute the rivers and these rivers carry the poison to the sea. There are no more fish around." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Fisherman Cengiz Topcu, 57, who says he will vote 'No' in the upcoming Turkish referendum, poses in his boat in Rize on the Black Sea coast, Turkey. "I am a patriot. In the past Erdogan was a good man but recently he has changed in a bad way. I want...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Fisherman Cengiz Topcu, 57, who says he will vote 'No' in the upcoming Turkish referendum, poses in his boat in Rize on the Black Sea coast, Turkey. "I am a patriot. In the past Erdogan was a good man but recently he has changed in a bad way. I want a democracy, not the rule of one man. Systems ruled by one person lead to military coups," Topcu said. He thought that Turkey's biggest problems are unemployment and terror. He is also concerned about the environment, "In the past, there were lots fish in the Black Sea, but now it is polluted. The chemicals from the factories along the rivers pollute the rivers and these rivers carry the poison to the sea. There are no more fish around." REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
30 / 31
Men fish on the ice-covered Yenisei River in the Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Men fish on the ice-covered Yenisei River in the Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Men fish on the ice-covered Yenisei River in the Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Apr 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Apr 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Apr 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

08 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast