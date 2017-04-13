Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia
A Hindu holy man touches a child with his feet as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A New York City Police officers (NYPD) carry and escort protestors after making arrests for demonstrating in Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un attends a target-striking contest by the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo, released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). REUTERS/KCNA
A boy sits in his room during his rehabilitation in a hospital south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A demonstrator uses a slingshot while clashing with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People light up fires and burn incense near the graves of departed relatives in a cemetery 50 kilometers south west of Romanian capital Bucharest, in the early hours of Maundy Thursday, in Copaciu, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend an opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in Ryomyong street in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov votes against a draft resolution condemning the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria at the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria at the United Nations Headquarters...more
Policemen block protesters to enter Fidesz party headquarters during a protest against a new law that would undermine Central European University, a liberal graduate school of social sciences founded by U.S. financier George Soros in Budapest,...more
Security personnel block a road outside the Kashimpur jail during the execution of three Islamists in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer
People perform the fire dragon dance in Taijiang, Guizhou province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands beneath Jewish prayer shawls during the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A view of Saint Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis leads the Chrism Mass at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires a machine gun during combat against Islamic State in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Lola the bear, one of two surviving animals in Mosul's zoo, along with Simba the lion, is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrive for a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) presents Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai with a Canadian flag during a ceremony in the Library of Parliament on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A visitor sits in a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People look at the Saudi Air Force performing from the Green Square near Khartoum Airport, Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera with a smile at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Military trucks carry soldiers through central Pyongyang as country prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founding father and grandfather of the current ruler, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, and his wife Brigitte Trogneux arrive for a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre,...more
Peacocks are seen covered in bags to protect their plumes during transportation, in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Paolo Guerrero of Flamengo and Paulo Andre and Thiago Heleno of Atletico Paranaense in action during the match between Brazil's Flamengo and Brazil's Atletico Paranaense at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The vehicle barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border weaves around Saguaro cactus in the Sonoran desert on the Tohono O'odham reservation in Chukut Kuk, Arizona. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Protesters hold placards as they gather in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Fisherman Cengiz Topcu, 57, who says he will vote 'No' in the upcoming Turkish referendum, poses in his boat in Rize on the Black Sea coast, Turkey. "I am a patriot. In the past Erdogan was a good man but recently he has changed in a bad way. I want...more
Men fish on the ice-covered Yenisei River in the Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.