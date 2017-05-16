Editors Choice Pictures
Supporters of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran. REUTERS/TIMA
Djokovic returns the ball during the Rome Open. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and U.S President Donald Trump deliver statements to reporters in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An Afghan boy cools off under a muddy waterfall on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool
A television plays a news report on President Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mexican migrant farmworkers Jesus Martin Ley Lugo, 27, (R) and Rogelio Garcia Parria, 20, who both have H-2A visas, eat during a break while harvesting romaine lettuce in King City, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A relative reacts upon the arrival of the body of Palestinian fisherman Mohammed Baker at Shifa hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An exotic used car dealership designed to resemble a vending machine in Singapore. The dealership houses up to 60 exotic cars in a 15 storey building which uses a fish-bone type lift system to deliver cars to clients within minutes. REUTERS/Thomas...more
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched. KCNA via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Noriya Kazami, 25, a cartoonist and an inventor of "Rock Hand Battle" sport, poses for a photograph wearing a mask and a "rock hand", in Tokyo, Japan. In "Rock Hand Battle" each player wears an oversized arm and tries to knock off small rocks...more
Opposition supporters walk past a graffiti on the road that reads "Freedom", during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Feyenoord supporters celebrate Feyenoord's first goal during their match against Heracles Almelo in Rotterdam. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
President Trump speaks at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen runway show at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel clears the puck past Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman during game two of the NHL Eastern Conference Final. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer checks his watch before taking the lectern for his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Children displaced by the war in northwestern Yemen, pose for a photo near their makeshift huts on the pavement of a street in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a men's fashion show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff during Fashion Week Australia Sydney in Sydney, Australia....more
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a ceremony marking the beginning of production of new Iran Khodro products, Dena+ and Peugeot 2008, in Tehran, Iran. President.ir/via REUTERS
A newborn white Siberian tiger cub is pictured in its enclosure at San Jorge zoo in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
