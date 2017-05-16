Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 17, 2017 | 4:05am IST

Editors Choice Pictures

Supporters of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran. REUTERS/TIMA

Supporters of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran. REUTERS/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Supporters of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
1 / 29
Djokovic returns the ball during the Rome Open. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Djokovic returns the ball during the Rome Open. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Djokovic returns the ball during the Rome Open. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
2 / 29
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and U.S President Donald Trump deliver statements to reporters in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and U.S President Donald Trump deliver statements to reporters in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and U.S President Donald Trump deliver statements to reporters in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 29
An Afghan boy cools off under a muddy waterfall on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan boy cools off under a muddy waterfall on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
An Afghan boy cools off under a muddy waterfall on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
4 / 29
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool
Close
5 / 29
A television plays a news report on President Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A television plays a news report on President Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A television plays a news report on President Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 29
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 29
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 29
Mexican migrant farmworkers Jesus Martin Ley Lugo, 27, (R) and Rogelio Garcia Parria, 20, who both have H-2A visas, eat during a break while harvesting romaine lettuce in King City, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mexican migrant farmworkers Jesus Martin Ley Lugo, 27, (R) and Rogelio Garcia Parria, 20, who both have H-2A visas, eat during a break while harvesting romaine lettuce in King City, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Mexican migrant farmworkers Jesus Martin Ley Lugo, 27, (R) and Rogelio Garcia Parria, 20, who both have H-2A visas, eat during a break while harvesting romaine lettuce in King City, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 29
A relative reacts upon the arrival of the body of Palestinian fisherman Mohammed Baker at Shifa hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A relative reacts upon the arrival of the body of Palestinian fisherman Mohammed Baker at Shifa hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A relative reacts upon the arrival of the body of Palestinian fisherman Mohammed Baker at Shifa hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 29
An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
11 / 29
An exotic used car dealership designed to resemble a vending machine in Singapore. The dealership houses up to 60 exotic cars in a 15 storey building which uses a fish-bone type lift system to deliver cars to clients within minutes. REUTERS/Thomas White

An exotic used car dealership designed to resemble a vending machine in Singapore. The dealership houses up to 60 exotic cars in a 15 storey building which uses a fish-bone type lift system to deliver cars to clients within minutes. REUTERS/Thomas...more

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
An exotic used car dealership designed to resemble a vending machine in Singapore. The dealership houses up to 60 exotic cars in a 15 storey building which uses a fish-bone type lift system to deliver cars to clients within minutes. REUTERS/Thomas White
Close
12 / 29
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched. KCNA via REUTERS

The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
13 / 29
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 29
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 29
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 29
A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
17 / 29
Noriya Kazami, 25, a cartoonist and an inventor of "Rock Hand Battle" sport, poses for a photograph wearing a mask and a "rock hand", in Tokyo, Japan. In "Rock Hand Battle" each player wears an oversized arm and tries to knock off small rocks attached to an opponent's "rock hand". Kazami said she took inspiration from the legend of Mitsuishi (Three Rocks) and the Demon's Handprint. She also created a comic book series based on the legend, in which a devil was tied to rocks and made to stop harassing the local people. The devil left a handprint on one of the rocks, making a "rock hand". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Noriya Kazami, 25, a cartoonist and an inventor of "Rock Hand Battle" sport, poses for a photograph wearing a mask and a "rock hand", in Tokyo, Japan. In "Rock Hand Battle" each player wears an oversized arm and tries to knock off small rocks...more

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Noriya Kazami, 25, a cartoonist and an inventor of "Rock Hand Battle" sport, poses for a photograph wearing a mask and a "rock hand", in Tokyo, Japan. In "Rock Hand Battle" each player wears an oversized arm and tries to knock off small rocks attached to an opponent's "rock hand". Kazami said she took inspiration from the legend of Mitsuishi (Three Rocks) and the Demon's Handprint. She also created a comic book series based on the legend, in which a devil was tied to rocks and made to stop harassing the local people. The devil left a handprint on one of the rocks, making a "rock hand". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 29
Opposition supporters walk past a graffiti on the road that reads "Freedom", during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters walk past a graffiti on the road that reads "Freedom", during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Opposition supporters walk past a graffiti on the road that reads "Freedom", during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 29
Feyenoord supporters celebrate Feyenoord's first goal during their match against Heracles Almelo in Rotterdam. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Feyenoord supporters celebrate Feyenoord's first goal during their match against Heracles Almelo in Rotterdam. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Feyenoord supporters celebrate Feyenoord's first goal during their match against Heracles Almelo in Rotterdam. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
20 / 29
President Trump speaks at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump speaks at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
President Trump speaks at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 29
A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen runway show at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen runway show at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen runway show at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Close
22 / 29
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel clears the puck past Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman during game two of the NHL Eastern Conference Final. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel clears the puck past Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman during game two of the NHL Eastern Conference Final. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel clears the puck past Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman during game two of the NHL Eastern Conference Final. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 29
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer checks his watch before taking the lectern for his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer checks his watch before taking the lectern for his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer checks his watch before taking the lectern for his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 29
Children displaced by the war in northwestern Yemen, pose for a photo near their makeshift huts on the pavement of a street in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Children displaced by the war in northwestern Yemen, pose for a photo near their makeshift huts on the pavement of a street in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Children displaced by the war in northwestern Yemen, pose for a photo near their makeshift huts on the pavement of a street in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
25 / 29
A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
26 / 29
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a men's fashion show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff during Fashion Week Australia Sydney in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a men's fashion show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff during Fashion Week Australia Sydney in Sydney, Australia....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a men's fashion show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff during Fashion Week Australia Sydney in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
27 / 29
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a ceremony marking the beginning of production of new Iran Khodro products, Dena+ and Peugeot 2008, in Tehran, Iran. President.ir/via REUTERS

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a ceremony marking the beginning of production of new Iran Khodro products, Dena+ and Peugeot 2008, in Tehran, Iran. President.ir/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a ceremony marking the beginning of production of new Iran Khodro products, Dena+ and Peugeot 2008, in Tehran, Iran. President.ir/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 29
A newborn white Siberian tiger cub is pictured in its enclosure at San Jorge zoo in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A newborn white Siberian tiger cub is pictured in its enclosure at San Jorge zoo in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
A newborn white Siberian tiger cub is pictured in its enclosure at San Jorge zoo in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 May 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 May 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 May 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast