Editors Choice Pictures

A kangaroo looks on as golfers walk down the first fairway at Gold Creek Golf Club in Canberra, Australia. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Trump deliver statements to reporters in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Demonstrators confront riot police during a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball during his match against Aljaz Bedene of Britain at the Rome Open. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Supporters of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran. REUTERS/TIMA
Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt (C) digs the grave for high jump star Germaine Mason, who died on April 20 in a motorbike crash on the outskirts of Kingston, in Grange Hill, Portland, Jamaica. REUTERS/Everard Owen
Students training to be flight attendants hold books on their heads, chopsticks in their mouths, and papers in between their knees, as they take part in a standing posture practice at a vocational school in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China....more
A Brazilian Public-Safety National Force policeman patrols the streets near the Chapadao slums complex during a security operation on an effort to crack down on crime in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces get ready for an operation during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A construction crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
An Afghan boy cools off under a muddy waterfall on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
A masked protester holds a rock during a protest in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building, which is demolished as part of the city authorities' project, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Displaced Iraqis flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, flanked by Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), and Sen. John Thune (R-SD), speaks to reporters after the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Chicks for sale are pictured in crates at a stall in Obando, Bulacan in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A displaced Iraqi boy who was injured during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants is treated near a frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A model in the ANX show poses for a picture back stage at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Combination picture of (top L to R) Rafael, Jasmine, Isabela and (bottom L to R) Vitoria Gomes Brito, Rodrigo, Miguel, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, posing for a portrait inside a free residential shelter...more
A television plays a news report on President Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Smoke is seen after a suicide car bomb exploded during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Filipino religious devotees take part in a fertility dance during a religious festival in Obando, Bulacan in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
