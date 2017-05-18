Editors Choice Pictures
An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Police investigate the vehicle that drove onto sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fine arts graduate Marla Awad, who works at an import and export company, poses for a photograph outside a pub in Old Damascus, Syria. "What matters to me was one very negative decision - his refusal to allow the Syrians to immigrate to America in a...more
Riot police stand among flare smoke on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier burns during clashes outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas...more
President Trump poses onstage with graduate Erin Reynolds after she received her U.S. Coast Guard Academy diploma during commencement ceremonies in New London, Connecticut. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Workers clean the floor next to empty shelves and refrigerators in a supermarket after it was looted in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A police officer uses pepper spray against a demonstrator during a protest against Brazil's President Michel Temer in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A mobile phone rigged with explosive is seen during the battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
A girl holds a poster of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS
Mel Brooks poses at a premiere of the HBO documentary "If You're Not In the Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A police officer stands in front of demonstrators, including one in a Dalek costume, protesting against Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's election manifesto launch in Halifax. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A member of the honour guard prepares for a welcoming ceremony for Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses actor Alex Lutz on stage at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jordanian soldiers watch as smoke rises during Eager Lion military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Mexican national Adalberto Magana-Gonzalez, 44, waits to be processed after being taken into custody by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Fugitive Operations team in Santa Ana, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A wounded photographer is evacuated during clashes between Palestinians and Israelis near the Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Stringer
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (3rdL) leave after posing for a family photo after the first cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Kostas and Olga Argyros take their children to a local park in the Keratsini neighbourhood in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Angel Peng, 8, who injured her hand in a scalding accident when she was nine months old, poses for a photograph wearing a 3D-printed prosthetic hand designed and built by engineer Chang Hsien-Liang, in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Opposition supporters hold candles while participating in a candlelight rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Students training to be flight attendants hold books on their heads, chopsticks in their mouths, and papers in between their knees, as they take part in a standing posture practice at a vocational school in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China....more
A labourer stands on a crane as he hangs an American flag to a street post, in preparation for the upcoming visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Israel, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The parliament building is seen through flare smoke during a demonstration of uniformed officers marking a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission after a building collapsed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
German army soldiers rest after NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Participants wear glowing vests as they look out to the Sydney Opera House from the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia during a press preview of the Vivid Climb Mandarin for Chinese-language tours of the Sydney icon. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.