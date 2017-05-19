Editors Choice Pictures

Fine arts graduate Marla Awad, who works at an import and export company, poses for a photograph outside a pub in Old Damascus, Syria. Middle East residents from all walks of life told Reuters what they expect of Trump ahead of his weekend visit:...more

Fine arts graduate Marla Awad, who works at an import and export company, poses for a photograph outside a pub in Old Damascus, Syria. Middle East residents from all walks of life told Reuters what they expect of Trump ahead of his weekend visit: "What matters to me was one very negative decision - his refusal to allow the Syrians to immigrate to America in a racist way, because travelling to it was a dream for me to fulfil my ambitions to study and work," Awad said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

