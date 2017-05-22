Editors Choice Pictures

Newly-wed couples attend a group wedding ceremony in traditional Han Dynasty style at Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China. Many Chinese choose to register for marriage or hold wedding ceremony on May 20 as the pronunciation of the number "520" is...more

Newly-wed couples attend a group wedding ceremony in traditional Han Dynasty style at Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China. Many Chinese choose to register for marriage or hold wedding ceremony on May 20 as the pronunciation of the number "520" is similar to that of "I Love You" in Chinese. REUTERS/Stringer

Close