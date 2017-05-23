Editors Choice Pictures

Daphne Chiang (R), 32, an insurance consultant, tries on a wedding dress with her same-sex partner Kenny Jhuang, 33, a service worker in Taipei, Taiwan. "Once it passes we'll have everything, further protection," Chiang said. "But before that, we...more

Daphne Chiang (R), 32, an insurance consultant, tries on a wedding dress with her same-sex partner Kenny Jhuang, 33, a service worker in Taipei, Taiwan. "Once it passes we'll have everything, further protection," Chiang said. "But before that, we have to make the most of what we have." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close