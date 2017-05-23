Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An excavator wrecks a building as part of an urban transformation project in Sur neighborhood in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
An excavator wrecks a building as part of an urban transformation project in Sur neighborhood in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss pose during a photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake : China Girl". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss pose during a photocall for the TV series "Top of the Lake : China Girl". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The message written by U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, is seen in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum guestbook in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
The message written by U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, is seen in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum guestbook in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled his home with his family, plays at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled his home with his family, plays at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a complex of training halls in the southern city of Krasnodar, Russia. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a complex of training halls in the southern city of Krasnodar, Russia. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) react during a news conference on release of the president's FY2018 budget proposal on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) react during a news conference on release of the president's FY2018 budget proposal on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People rush out of the Arndale shopping center as it is evacuated in Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
People rush out of the Arndale shopping center as it is evacuated in Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples
President Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
President Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises from a bomb attack in clashes between Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Islamic State militants during a battle in Qairawan, west of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Smoke rises from a bomb attack in clashes between Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Islamic State militants during a battle in Qairawan, west of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A doctor embraces a member of the Venezuelan National Guard during a rally called by health care workers and opposition activists against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
A doctor embraces a member of the Venezuelan National Guard during a rally called by health care workers and opposition activists against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Members of Palestinian security forces stand guard as President Trump's motorcade crosses through an Israeli checkpoint upon arrival at the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Members of Palestinian security forces stand guard as President Trump's motorcade crosses through an Israeli checkpoint upon arrival at the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Concert goers react after fleeing the Manchester Arena in northern England where Ariana Grande had been performing. REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Concert goers react after fleeing the Manchester Arena in northern England where Ariana Grande had been performing. REUTERS/Jon Super
Actress Eva Longoria poses at the screening of the film The Killing of a Sacred Deer at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Actress Eva Longoria poses at the screening of the film The Killing of a Sacred Deer at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Daphne Chiang (R), 32, an insurance consultant, tries on a wedding dress with her same-sex partner Kenny Jhuang, 33, a service worker in Taipei, Taiwan. "Once it passes we'll have everything, further protection," Chiang said. "But before that, we have to make the most of what we have." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Daphne Chiang (R), 32, an insurance consultant, tries on a wedding dress with her same-sex partner Kenny Jhuang, 33, a service worker in Taipei, Taiwan. "Once it passes we'll have everything, further protection," Chiang said. "But before that, we have to make the most of what we have." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas extends his hand to President Trump during their remarks after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas extends his hand to President Trump during their remarks after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People running down stairs as they attempt to exit the Manchester Arena after a blast, where Ariana Grande had been performing. @ZACH_BRUCE/ via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
People running down stairs as they attempt to exit the Manchester Arena after a blast, where Ariana Grande had been performing. @ZACH_BRUCE/ via REUTERS TV
Beaches remain closed a day after lifeguards ordered swimmers and surfers out of the water after 25 sharks were sighted near the shore in San Clemente, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Beaches remain closed a day after lifeguards ordered swimmers and surfers out of the water after 25 sharks were sighted near the shore in San Clemente, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Qairawan, west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Qairawan, west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A police officer from the bomb disposal unit checks the area after an alarm near the Vatican, in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
A police officer from the bomb disposal unit checks the area after an alarm near the Vatican, in Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a machine-gun at his position on the front line at the industrial zone of the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a machine-gun at his position on the front line at the industrial zone of the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Ivanka Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Ivanka Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool
Forensics investigators work at the entrance of the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Forensics investigators work at the entrance of the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Demonstrators stand near a truck as they use it as a barricade while clashing with riot security forces during a rally called by healthcare workers and opposition activists against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Demonstrators stand near a truck as they use it as a barricade while clashing with riot security forces during a rally called by healthcare workers and opposition activists against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine aim their weapons at an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine aim their weapons at an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Cast member Nicole Kidman hugs her husband Keith Urban at the screening of the film The Killing of a Sacred Deer at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Cast member Nicole Kidman hugs her husband Keith Urban at the screening of the film The Killing of a Sacred Deer at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Ruins of partly demolished Reina, a nightclub where a gunman killed 39 people on New Year's Day in an attack claimed by Islamic State, are seen in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Ruins of partly demolished Reina, a nightclub where a gunman killed 39 people on New Year's Day in an attack claimed by Islamic State, are seen in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Late Grateful Dead front man Jerry Garcia�s custom-made �Wolf� Guitar, displayed here by Guernsey�s Auctions, which plans to auction it with proceeds going to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Late Grateful Dead front man Jerry Garcia�s custom-made �Wolf� Guitar, displayed here by Guernsey�s Auctions, which plans to auction it with proceeds going to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
