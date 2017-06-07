Editors Choice Pictures
A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool, towards a customer on a hot summer day in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts as he bumps into a member of his staff as he arrives for his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman walks down the high street in Kensington in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman wears tights showing the face of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campaign rally in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing the city still under siege during a school day at Pantar elementary school in Lanao Del Norte, Philippines. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales
A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A same sex couple traffic light signal, erected ahead of WorldPride Madrid 2017, is seen in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
A monkey helps a worker collect garbage on an island at Shiyanhu Ecological Park on World Environment Day, in Changsha, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Yang Huafeng
Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi military helicopter during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paddles a kayak to mark World Environment Day on the Niagara River, that borders with the United States, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A mother prays outside Maotanchang Middle School in Maotanchang town of Luan, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with journalist Megyn Kelly during an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying an Mk III communication satellite blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, India. REUTERS/Stringer
A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A girl cries while looking for her mother during the first day of classes, among the 27 million students that the Department of Education says will be starting their classes in the 2017-2018 school year, at the Rosauro Almario elementary school in...more
A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are...more
France's Gael Monfils in action during his fourth round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka at the French Open. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan....more
U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) holds strips of paper used by air traffic controllers to keep track of planes during an event where President Trump proposed reforms to the U.S. air...more
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man sorts bottles at a plastic junkyard on World Environment Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Members of the media photograph a prototype Apple HomePod during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An aerial view shows a train moving along the Trans-Siberian Railway and vehicles driving along the M53 "Baikal" highway in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) (2nd R) takes a gentle ribbing from Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (R) and others, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (L), former...more
A fisherman holds his fishing net after washing it in the waters of a fish farm as it rains on World Environment Day, on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists lie on the ground under a cloth as they take part in a rally, demanding the adoption of laws on healthcare reform, in front of the building of Parliament in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Britain's Prince Harry competes at the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler performs at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nils Meilvang/via REUTERS
