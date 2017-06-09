Editors Choice Pictures

A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces on Wednesday, during an event in honor of Lander, in...more

A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatality from the anti-government unrest and who died during clashes with security forces on Wednesday, during an event in honor of Lander, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

