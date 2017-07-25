Editors Choice Pictures

Edition:
A high-rise residential tower is pictured behind old residential buildings in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk, 21, who is transgender, prepares for her boxing match at the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park Dyrehavsbakken, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nikolai Linares/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, West Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
An airplane flys near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Children smile while sitting inside a sewerage pipe as part of their play in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall Tour de France win with his son Kellan on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Israeli border police stand guard as a Palestinian man takes part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Police officers work on a crime scene after eight people believed to be illegal immigrants being smuggled into the United States were found dead inside a sweltering 18-wheeler trailer parked behind a Walmart store in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Ray Whitehouse

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. The banner on the bridge reads "It will be worth it" . REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Migrants, who are part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, look on next to a rescue worker as they stand on a rescue boat upon arriving at a port in Motril, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Bono sings as U2 perform during their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
A woman displays her number in line as she enters the Remote Area Medical Clinic in Wise, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A woman of Devipujak tribe scatters rose petals on the grave of her deceased family members at a graveyard during Diwaso festival in which people decorate graves, pray and offer gifts to deceased relatives, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
President Trump participates in the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Scott Blumstein of the U.S. poses with his championship bracelet and cards after winning the World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Players attend a football tournament among local amateur teams at a stadium made of straw named Zenit Arena, in the settlement of Krasnoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Sand flies up as France's Angelina Lanza takes part in the Women's Long Jump T47 Final at the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Family and friends mourn around the fresh graves of Haya, Elad and Yossi, three members of the Salomon family who were killed in a stabbing attack Friday night in the Jewish settlement of Neve Tsuf, in the occupied West Bank, in Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Syrian girls sit in front of shops in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
A member of Iraqi federal police sits next to destroyed buildings in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle final at the FINA World Aquatics Championships. . REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
An Afghan municipality worker sweeps a road at site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A participant walks before judges during the Third Grandbikini event in an aqua park in Tianjin, China. Over 400 participants, all older than 55, walked before judges in bikinis, traditional and evening dresses in an annual event organised by local elderly welfare group. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Matthias Dolderer of Germany performs with his Edge 540 V3 plane during the qualifying session of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Kazan, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
Russian Bolshoi Theatre ballet soloist Maria Allash performs during the premiere of "Crystal Palace" by Russian contemporary composer Alexey Shor, as part of the celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malta and Russia, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Fireworks explode in the sky to mark 200 days before the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in Chuncheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
