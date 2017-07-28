Editors Choice Pictures
Firefighters work to put out a fire caused by lightning strikes in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A girl stands by jerrycans on a street where a charity tanker truck delivers free drinking water, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound....more
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing, China. "Jinsha River", the opera adapted from a novel of the same name...more
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru,...more
Girls rest on stairs at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S....more
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church in which she lives while facing deportation in Mancos, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
United States forward Clint Dempsey hoists the trophy after the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica in Santa Clara, California. The United States defeated Jamaica 2-1. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A part of a giant Torta weighing 820 kg and 67-meters long is pictured, during an attempt at the world's biggest sandwich (commonly called a Torta in Mexico), in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' held at an international passenger terminal located on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Woman gives her daughter rehydration fluid at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the youngest victim of the bombing of the Manchester Arena, at her funeral at Manchester Cathedral, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
President Trump delivers remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips. A Los Angeles man was arrested after federal prosecutors said he arranged to smuggle into the United States three live, highly venomous king cobra snakes hidden in potato chip canisters. U.S....more
Cows stand at the Livestock Exhibition of Central American Isthmus "Expica 2017", one of the most important fairs in Central America in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
North Korean soldiers watch the south side as the United Nations Command officials visit after a commemorative ceremony for the 64th anniversary of the Korean armistice at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the...more
A demonstrator with face paint takes part in a protest by black and indigenous women against racism and machismo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Palestinian men pray as Israeli security forces secure outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump departs after his remarks to the American Legion Boys Nation and Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.