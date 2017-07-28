Editors Choice Pictures
A special forces soldier tries to convince Julio Lopez, carrying a knife in his hand, not to jump off the "Tree of Life" metal sculpture to commit suicide, in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound....more
Senator John McCain speaks with reporters after voting against the "skinny repeal" health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' held at an international passenger terminal located on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A supporter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif passes out after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Sharif in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Firefighters work to put out a fire caused by lightning strikes in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Franziska Hentke of Germany competes in the Women's Butterfly 200m final at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
President Trump awards the Medal of Valor to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner during a ceremony recognizing the first responders to the June 14 shooting involving Congressman Steve Scalise at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. The opera, adapted from a novel of the same name, tells the story of...more
A stray dog stands amidst consecrated idols of snakes during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Burned trees are seen on a hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the sacred thread festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads, also known as janai, for protection and...more
A girl stands by jerrycans on a street where a charity tanker truck delivers free drinking water, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Amphibious vehicles drive in formation past the Russian missile cruiser Moskva during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Girls rest on stairs at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of the Asayish security force walk on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Everton�s Wayne Rooney misses a chance to score against MFK Ruzomberok. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
A Palestinian vendor sells snacks on a beach during a power cut as he uses battery-powered lights in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits war graves to pay respects to war dead for the 64th anniversary of the armistice which ended the Korean War. KCNA/via REUTERS
A woman looks at an ancient Greek statue of Apoxyomenos at the Apoxyomen Museum in Mali Losinj, Croatia. The statue, which according to the museum's staff is the most valuable art piece in Croatia, is on display at its own purpose-built museum on...more
Mothers and relatives of children born with microcephaly protest against the government, demanding more support, in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
F/A-18 aircraft are seen on the flight deck of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier anchored off Stokes Bay in the Solent, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
The president's people
As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The long journey to school
Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.