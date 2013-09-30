Editor's choice
A man cries over the coffin of his brother, who was killed in a bomb blast, at a hospital in Peshawar, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz
A man cries over the coffin of his brother, who was killed in a bomb blast, at a hospital in Peshawar, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz
Models present creations by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci from his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci from his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon at the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A woman and her child travel along a flooded street by boat at Kabin Buri district in Prachin Buri, Thailand, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman and her child travel along a flooded street by boat at Kabin Buri district in Prachin Buri, Thailand, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Security officials, rescue workers and residents gather at the site of a bomb attack in Peshawar, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Security officials, rescue workers and residents gather at the site of a bomb attack in Peshawar, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A dog prepares to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog prepares to compete in the Surf City surf dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surrogate mothers (L-R) Daksha, 37, Renuka, 23, and Rajia, 39, pose for a photograph inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 27, 2013. India is a leading centre for surrogate motherhood, partly due...more
Surrogate mothers (L-R) Daksha, 37, Renuka, 23, and Rajia, 39, pose for a photograph inside a temporary home for surrogates provided by Akanksha IVF centre in Anand town, August 27, 2013. India is a leading centre for surrogate motherhood, partly due to Hinduism's acceptance of the concept. The world's second test tube baby was born in Kolkata only two months after Louise Brown in 1978. Rising demand from abroad for Indian surrogate mothers has turned "surrogacy tourism" there into a billion dollar industry, according to a report by the Law Commission of India. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Lawmaker of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Christos Pappas (C) shouts as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens, September 29, 2013. The leader of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party and four more of its lawmakers will appear in court on...more
Lawmaker of extreme-right Golden Dawn party Christos Pappas (C) shouts as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens, September 29, 2013. The leader of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party and four more of its lawmakers will appear in court on Tuesday to enter pleas on charges of belonging to a criminal organisation after being arrested following the killing of an anti-fascist rapper. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Men sleep on a vehicle as they wait for the Thanzay (Iron Market) to open, in Yangon, Myanmar, September 29, 2013. Thanzay is the largest meat market in the capital, selling mostly fresh pork and other poultry products. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Men sleep on a vehicle as they wait for the Thanzay (Iron Market) to open, in Yangon, Myanmar, September 29, 2013. Thanzay is the largest meat market in the capital, selling mostly fresh pork and other poultry products. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
San Diego Chargers cornerback Johnny Patrick (26) tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) during their NFL football game in San Diego, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
San Diego Chargers cornerback Johnny Patrick (26) tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) during their NFL football game in San Diego, California, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Palestinian passengers hoping to cross into Egypt, wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, September 29, 2013. EUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian passengers hoping to cross into Egypt, wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, September 29, 2013. EUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The building of Liaoning Province Meteorological Station topples near a residential construction site during a controlled demolition in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, September 29, 2013. The building, with a 45-metre-high giant thermometer...more
The building of Liaoning Province Meteorological Station topples near a residential construction site during a controlled demolition in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, September 29, 2013. The building, with a 45-metre-high giant thermometer attached to its exterior, was demolished to make way for a new residential area, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman rope jumps from a 44-metre high (144-feet high) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk,September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman rope jumps from a 44-metre high (144-feet high) waterpipe bridge in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk,September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man casts a fishing net on a flooded street at Srimahaphot district in Prachin Buri, Thailand, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man casts a fishing net on a flooded street at Srimahaphot district in Prachin Buri, Thailand, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Pearly queens and a pearly princess wait for the start of a harvest festival procession outside the Guildhall, in London, September 29, 2013. The Pearly Kings and Queens are a London tradition dating back to the 19th century and they work to collect...more
Pearly queens and a pearly princess wait for the start of a harvest festival procession outside the Guildhall, in London, September 29, 2013. The Pearly Kings and Queens are a London tradition dating back to the 19th century and they work to collect money for local charities. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A man prays outside a church during a prayer for victims of last week's shooting attack at Westgate shopping centre, at a Kibera slum in Nairobi, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man prays outside a church during a prayer for victims of last week's shooting attack at Westgate shopping centre, at a Kibera slum in Nairobi, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Hand-pickers search for jade through rubble dumped by mining companies at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Kachin State, Myanmar, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar
Hand-pickers search for jade through rubble dumped by mining companies at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Kachin State, Myanmar, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests along a street in the old city of Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests along a street in the old city of Aleppo, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Supporters climb on poles under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New...more
Supporters climb on poles under a tent to watch Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister addressing his party supporters during a rally in New Delhi, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Priests attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Priests attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Spectators watch as runners compete in the 40th Berlin marathon, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Spectators watch as runners compete in the 40th Berlin marathon, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A man sunbathes at a window of a residential building on the seafront in Margate, England, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A man sunbathes at a window of a residential building on the seafront in Margate, England, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A man casts his ballot during the Austrian general election in Vienna, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A man casts his ballot during the Austrian general election in Vienna, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Children play inside inflatable installations at the Casa Daros museum in Rio de Janeiro, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Children play inside inflatable installations at the Casa Daros museum in Rio de Janeiro, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague speaks during a television interview on the first day of the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague speaks during a television interview on the first day of the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures form the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.