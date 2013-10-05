Editor's Choice
Nuns looks at Pope Francis leaving the Archbishop's residence after his meeting with the underprivileged during a pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. Pope Francis visited Assisi, the Italian town that is home to his namesake St. Francis of...more
Nuns looks at Pope Francis leaving the Archbishop's residence after his meeting with the underprivileged during a pastoral visit in Assisi October 4, 2013. Pope Francis visited Assisi, the Italian town that is home to his namesake St. Francis of Assisi. Pope Francis took his name from the saint who is revered around the world as a symbol of austerity, simplicity, concern for the poor and a love of the environment. REUTERS/Alessandra Tarantino
A woman watches as anti-riot police stand in a line while supporters of Jordan's opposition parties shout slogans demanding freedom for political prisoners, political and economic reforms, and access to government corruption cases during a demonstration after Friday prayers in Amman October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. team member Tiger Woods reacts as he misses a putt on the first hole as he plays with teammate Matt Kuchar against the International team of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel during the Foursome matches for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in front of army soldiers and riot police, during a protest against the military near Rabaa al-Adawiya square in Cairo, October 4, 2013. Five people were killed in clashes on Friday as supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi took to the streets of Cairo and other cities to demand the end of army-backed rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Children play in a broken down bus in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi predominantly inhabited by Somali immigrants, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A police officer clears barricades erected by demonstrators during riots following the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. Young Muslims set fire to a church, burned tyres and clashed with police in Kenya's main port city of Mombasa on Friday, after the killing of the Islamic cleric his followers blamed on security forces. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A nun walks in front of the Porziuncola, the chapel inside the Saint Mary of Angels Basilica, in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 4, 2013. The Roman Catholic Church, from the lowliest priest to the pontiff himself, must strip itself of all "vanity, arrogance and pride" and humbly serve the poorest members of society, Pope Francis said on Friday. The pope's appeal, made in the central Italian hill town of Assisi where his namesake Saint Francis lived in the 12th century, comes amid a drive by Francis to turn around a Church plagued by financial and sexual abuse scandals. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel arrives for a meeting of senior party leaders before preliminary talks between Germany's conservative (CDU/CSU) parties and the Social Democrats (SPD) in Berlin October 4, 2013. The SPD are seen as the conservative chancellor's most likely partner, but they have said they will not be rushed into a deal. Merkel will also hold preliminary talks with the Greens next week, playing potential partners off against each other. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Free Syrian Army fighter kisses his aunt who came to visit him and his fellow fighters near the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Employees work at a ginning factory in Wuhu, Anhui province, October 4, 2013. China, the world's top wheat and rice consumer, will issue low-tariff import quotas for key grains and cotton in 2014 at the same level as it allocated this year, keeping a lid on imports of lower-priced overseas imports, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Friday. REUTERS
Light touches an empty entrance of the Thurgood Marshall Federal Judiciary Building as the sun sets on the fourth day of a partial government shutdown in Washington, October 4, 2013. Washington headed into the fifth day of the partial government shutdown with no end in sight even as another, more serious conflict over raising the nation's borrowing authority started heating up. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A tourist poses for a picture on a bridge at the Ebrington Square area of Derry City, October 4, 2013 . The state-of-the-art multi-purpose public space and venue has become a new cultural hub for the city and will host key events including the Turner Prize as part of its role as the United Kingdom's 2013 City of Culture. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A demonstrator, in a Batman costume and wearing a traditional indigenous headdress, receives a blessing from an indigenous Indian man during a protest against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Rio de Janeiro October 4, 2013. According to the organizers, the protest by indigenous Indians, is part of the National Indigenous Mobilization, with events in various parts of Brazil from September 30 to October 5, to defend the territorial rights of the indigenous population against the government, agribusiness and large mining and energy companies. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Migrants rest at the immigration centre on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa October 4, 2013. The tiny fishing and tourist island halfway between Sicily and the coasts of Tunisia and Libya has borne the brunt of a crisis which over the years has seen tens of thousands of migrants arrive in unsafe and overcrowded vessels. Choppy seas prevented divers on Friday from recovering more bodies of migrants who died in a shipwreck off Sicily that has killed an estimated 300, in one of the worst disasters of Europe's immigration crisis. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A boy, with supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, shouts slogans and gestures during a protest near Rabaa al-Adaweya square in Cairo, October 4, 2013. Five people were killed in clashes on Friday as supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi took to the streets of Cairo and other cities to demand the end of army-backed rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Israeli border policeman fires a tear gas canister during clashes with stone-throwing Palestinian protesters outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) turns down Vice President Joe Biden's offer to buy his lunch at a sandwich shop near the White House in Washington, October 4, 2013. House Republicans held their ground on Friday in a standoff with Obama over the U.S. government shutdown, accusing him of intransigence and not caring about the impact of the shutdown, now in its fourth day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man walks out of his house as police officers search for demonstrators reacting to the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. Young Muslims set fire to a church, burned tyres and clashed with police in Kenya's main port city of Mombasa on Friday, after the killing of the Islamic cleric his followers blamed on security forces. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A group of youths play hockey on unicycles in Vancouver, British Columbia October 3, 2013. The group gathers once a week rain or shine to play the game. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A woman attends a mass with her dog on the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2013. A blessing for animals is given for pets after mass every year on St Francis' feast day. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a homemade bomb towards the Justice Palace, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (front L) gestures as he addresses reporters during a news conference with fellow House Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 4, 2013. Washington headed into the fifth day of a partial government shutdown with no end in sight even as another, more serious conflict over raising the nation's borrowing authority started heating up. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
