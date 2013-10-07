Editor's choice
A riot police officer, on a armoured personnel carrier surrounded by anti-Mursi protesters (foreground), fires rubber bullets at members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, during clashes at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo, October 6, 2013.REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Swimmers dive into the water as they participate in the Cross Harbour Race event in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, October 6, 2013. About 2,000 people took part in the event. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Free Syrian Army fighters play around while testing a catapult arm in Jubaila neighbourhood in Deir al zor, eastern Syria October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Oktoberfest waitresses hold sparklers while celebrating the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen through a window of his plane as he arrives at Ngurai Rai airport in Denpasar, Bali, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Maria Isabel Rodriguez Romero reacts as she packs her family's belongings outside her apartment, where they had been camping out for a week and a half after their eviction in Madrid October 5, 2013. Rodriguez Romero lived with her husband, daughter and parents in a social rental flat of the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid. With everyone out of job, the family fell behind with the payments resulting in debt. Despite paying off their debt, the EMVS told them to move out, Rodriguez Romero says. The family lives on benefits for the disabled (Rodriguez Romero's mother suffers from bipolar syndrome and her father has a degenerative disease) as well as Rodriguez Romero's father's pension. Their eviction was executed on September 25 despite efforts of anti-eviction activists to stop it. The family moved on Saturday to a vacant home owned by a family who found out about their predicament and decided to help them out. Picture taken October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Estoril's Pedro Galvao (C) reacts after committing a foul on Benfica's Maxi Pereira during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at the Coimbra da Mota stadium in Estoril, Portugal, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Military helicopters are seen flying over while people gather at Tahrir Square to celebrate the anniversary of an attack on Israeli forces during the 1973 war, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Photographers take pictures of demonstrators during a protest outside the Daily Mail headquarters in London October 6, 2013. The newspaper stirred controversy recently, when it ran a story about Ralph Miliband, the late father of opposition Labour party leader, Ed Miliband. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Catholic priest blesses pet dogs during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima October 6, 2013. Saint Francis is known as the patron saint of animals and the environment. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Juventus' Arturo Vidal (L) is challenged by AC Milan's Sulley Muntari during their Italian Serie A match at the Juventus stadium in Turin October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Relatives of one of the soldiers who was killed during Saturday's attack at a checkpoint mourn during an official military memorial ceremony, in Tripoli October 6, 2013. Gunmen killed at least 12 Libyan soldiers in the attack on the checkpoint near the city of Bani Walid, a former stronghold of supporters of Muammar Gaddafi, security officials said on Saturday. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Visitors attend the 42nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 5, 2013. Thousands of spectators gathered on Saturday at the city's balloon park to watch more than 500 balloons of all shapes and sizes lift off in two stages during the so-called mass ascensions. The fiesta runs through October 13. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mohammed al-Karaz, a Free Syrian Army fighter who said he lost one of his legs during the recent violence in Syria, aims his weapon as he sits in his shooting position in the al-Soukhour neighbourhood of Aleppo October 5, 2013. Karaz, 32, who is married with two children, is the commander of the al-Yasser battalion, which is part of the Tawhid Brigade that operates under the Free Syrian Army. Karaz said he lost his leg during clashes in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighbourhood a year ago, but still continues to fight on the frontline of the al-Soukhour neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Boca Juniors' Fernando Gago (R) is challenged by River Plate's Eder Alvarez Balanta during their Argentine Championship First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Louaay Baghdadi, a survivor of a boat that sank off the Indonesian coast, greets his mother at Beirut international airport October 6, 2013. The boat carrying migrants to Australia sank off the Indonesian coast on September 27, 2013 killing at least 21 people, Indonesian police said. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Greek army reservist shouts slogans during a rally in front of the parliament in Athens October 6, 2013. Dozens of protesters supporting the union of Greek army reservists of Special Forces (KEED) held a rally calling on the government to resign as it has failed to provide work, health and education to Greeks, according to their statements. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Indian Air Force personnel examine a damaged two-seater Microlight aircraft after it made an emergency landing in a park at New Delhi October 6, 2013. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing due to technical problems and no casualties were reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France (bottom) returns a shot against Jamie Murray (top L) of Britain and John Peers of Australia during their men's doubles final match at the Japan Open tennis championships in Tokyo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A man falls during clashes between anti-Mursi protesters, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi supporters, along a road at Ramsis square, which leads to Tahrir Square, at a celebration marking Egypt's 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo October 6, 2013. At least 28 people were killed and more than 90 wounded in clashes during protests in Egypt on Sunday, security sources and state media said, as the crisis since the army seized power three months ago showed no sign of abating. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Juventus' Arturo Vidal (R) is challenged by AC Milan's Riccardo Montolivo during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Military aircraft participate in flying display over Tahrir Square as Egypt celebrates the anniversary of an attack on Israeli forces during the 1973 war, in Cairo October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
