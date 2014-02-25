Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari district near the army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari district near the army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

<p>The body of one of the siblings killed in a bomb blast near an anti-government protest site on Sunday is prepared for a funeral at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

The body of one of the siblings killed in a bomb blast near an anti-government protest site on Sunday is prepared for a funeral at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, prominent member of protest group Pussy Riot, speaks to police officers outside a courthouse in Moscow February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, prominent member of protest group Pussy Riot, speaks to police officers outside a courthouse in Moscow February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A stuffed tiger and leopards are seen wrapped in plastic at the Royal Museum for Central Africa in Tervuren, near Brussels, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A stuffed tiger and leopards are seen wrapped in plastic at the Royal Museum for Central Africa in Tervuren, near Brussels, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>Ghulam Hussain mourns after his son was killed in a Taliban attack in the Ghaziabad district of Kunar province, during a tribute ceremony in Kabul February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Ghulam Hussain mourns after his son was killed in a Taliban attack in the Ghaziabad district of Kunar province, during a tribute ceremony in Kabul February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi shakes hands with an unidentified man as he arrives for a confidence vote at the Senate in Rome February 24, 2014, as Interior Minister Angelino Alfano looks on. Renzi faces his first test before a fractious national parliament on Monday when he goes to the Senate to put flesh on ambitious reform plans and seeks to win a confidence vote in his newly installed government. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi shakes hands with an unidentified man as he arrives for a confidence vote at the Senate in Rome February 24, 2014, as Interior Minister Angelino Alfano looks on. Renzi faces his first test before a fractious...more

<p>A Right Sector anti-Yanukovich protester guards a barricade in central Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Right Sector anti-Yanukovich protester guards a barricade in central Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A NASA image released on February 24, 2014 shows a photo taken by the Expedition 38 crew aboard the International Space Station on January 30, 2014 of the night view of the Korean Peninsula, and North Korea in the middle is almost completely dark compared to neighboring South Korea and China. The photograph was cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, and lens artifacts have been removed at source. REUTERS/NASA-JSC/Handout</p>

A NASA image released on February 24, 2014 shows a photo taken by the Expedition 38 crew aboard the International Space Station on January 30, 2014 of the night view of the Korean Peninsula, and North Korea in the middle is almost completely dark...more

<p>Local riot police kneel as they apologize to Lviv residents for taking part in an operation against anti-government protesters in Kiev but said that they did not beat protesters, during a rally in central Lviv, Ukraine February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk</p>

Local riot police kneel as they apologize to Lviv residents for taking part in an operation against anti-government protesters in Kiev but said that they did not beat protesters, during a rally in central Lviv, Ukraine February 24, 2014....more

<p>A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to fallen anti-Yanukovich protesters in central Lviv February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv</p>

A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to fallen anti-Yanukovich protesters in central Lviv February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv

<p>Uganda President Yoweri Museveni signs an anti-homosexual bill into law at the state house in Entebbe, 36 km (22 miles) south west of capital Kampala February 24, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni signs an anti-homosexual bill into law at the state house in Entebbe, 36 km (22 miles) south west of capital Kampala February 24, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>A man sits on a chair in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A man sits on a chair in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

<p>Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

<p>Ukrainians look at a "Wanted" notice for fugitive Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, plastered on the window of a car used as a barricade, near Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Ukrainians look at a "Wanted" notice for fugitive Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, plastered on the window of a car used as a barricade, near Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>UNHCR's special envoy actress Angelina Jolie smiles as she meets with Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon February 23, 2014. REUTERS/UNHCR/A.McConell/Handout via Reuters</p>

UNHCR's special envoy actress Angelina Jolie smiles as she meets with Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon February 23, 2014. REUTERS/UNHCR/A.McConell/Handout via Reuters

<p>A man attends a prayer at Kiev's Independence Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A man attends a prayer at Kiev's Independence Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Fernando Diaz Jara, brother of Santiago, smokes as they wait for the judicial commission to carry out the eviction of his brother's family in Madrid, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Fernando Diaz Jara, brother of Santiago, smokes as they wait for the judicial commission to carry out the eviction of his brother's family in Madrid, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Songdowon International Children's Camp now being remodelled, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang February 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Songdowon International Children's Camp now being remodelled, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang February 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Giorgio Armani acknowledges the audience at the end of the Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Giorgio Armani acknowledges the audience at the end of the Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A man holds up a pack of macaroons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

A man holds up a pack of macaroons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>Former Radio 1 DJ Dave Lee Travis, whose real name is David Patrick Griffin arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Former Radio 1 DJ Dave Lee Travis, whose real name is David Patrick Griffin arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

