Editor's Choice

Wed Feb 26, 2014

<p>A boy poses for picture as he squats on an armored vehicle at Independence Square in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives at a rally with workers in Caracas February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Protester Aaron holds a placard during a demonstration against Mt. Gox, in front of the building where the digital marketplace operator is housed, in Tokyo February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a suspected militant during a raid operation in Abu Ghraib district, west of Baghdad, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi kisses an unidentified member of the parliament during a confidence vote at the lower house of the parliament in Rome February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Khattab al-Halabi, a former tattoo artist who is now a Free Syrian Army fighter, poses with his weapon at the Karm al-Jabal frontline in Aleppo February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Robert, a migrant from Ghana, stands with his employer Massimiliano in a bar in Riace, Italy November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>People take a walk during a lunch break on a hazy day at Deoksu Palace in Seoul February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Riot police take cover as protesters use fireworks against them during a demonstration against the opening of a new road including a part of the Middle East Technical University campus in Ankara, Turkey February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Li Yan, pregnant with her second child, holds a birth permit as she poses for photographs with her husband and her daughter in Hefei, Anhui province February 13, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A dancer performs during the rehersal of the Mocidade Independente Samba school at Bangu neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he arrives for a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard as another takes a picture of the national guards during a protest near the Cuba's Embassy in Caracas February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Boys peer through the gate of a police station to look at bodies of suspected militants in Lalpora, about 110 km (68 miles) north of Srinagar, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A mother tends to her child, who is suffering from malnutrition, at a pediatrics hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A man salutes during a memorial ceremony for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A protester stands with a placard as fellow anti-U.S. demonstrators are sprayed with water from a water canon by Philippines' Bureau of Fire Protection during a clash with riot policemen near the U.S. embassy in Manila February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he speaks during their joint news conference in Jerusalem February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>Teachers display a card with an illustration depicting a girl going through a medical checkup by a doctor, as they describe preventive measures to avoid when sexual harassment occurs, during a class in Shadabad Girls Elementary School in Pir Mashaikh village in Johi, some 325 km (202 miles) from Karachi, Pakistan February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

<p>A Palestinian man stands behind Israeli border police officers guarding the entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

