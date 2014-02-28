Editor's Choice
Soldiers take part in a drill during a heavy snow in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2014.REUTERS/China Daily
French President Francois Hollande reviews troops as he arrives at the Abuja airport, Nigeria February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, speaks to reporters after going back on board the cruise liner at Giglio harbor, Italy February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Demonstrators use a slingshot against the National Guard during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more
A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city's drainage system at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan, Mexico February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen is photographed before testifying at the Senate Banking Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A carnation in memory of those killed in recent violence is placed by a mourner in a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Men dressed in costumes for "Weiberfastnacht" (Women's Carnival) check their mobile phones at a bakery in Cologne, Germany February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Amanda Hartrell moves quickly as she puts possessions in her car to voluntarily evacuate from a neighborhood below recently burned hillsides in preparation against possible flash floods and mud slides in the second, and larger, of two storms to hit...more
A general view of the dance floor at the Opera Ball in Vienna February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah waves to supporters during an election campaign in Kabul February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Abdul Khaleq from Herat, Afghanistan, displays a picture of himself taken in Afghanistan, at the Church of Saint John the Baptist at the Beguinage in central Brussels January 9, 2014. Afghan asylum seekers have been occupying a Catholic church in...more
Protest leaders Vitaly Klitschko and Arseny Yatsenyuk speak during a session of the Parliament in Kiev February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A couple takes photos in front of a fence covered by "love padlocks" on a hazy day at "N Seoul Tower" located atop Mt. Namsan in central Seoul February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A pro-Russian DJ in traditional clothing looks at her computer during a rally outside the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Ukraine February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam...more
A relative of Palestinian Muataz Washaha mourns outside his home in the West Bank village of Birzeit, near Ramallah February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Catherine Droogan poses for a photograph while holding her adoption papers in the kitchen of her house in the Northern Ireland town of Omagh February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A worker constructs the tomb for guitarist Paco de Lucia at a cemetery in Algeciras, southern Spain February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An anti-Yanukovich protester buckles her helmet as she stands guard outside the parliament building along with her comrades in Kiev February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stone-throwing Palestinian gestures towards Israeli forces during clashes in the West Bank village of Birzeit, near Ramallah February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
