<p>A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Armed men patrol Simferopol airport in the Crimea region of Ukraine, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Tibetan pilgrims kowtow along a road during their journey to Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) National Delegates Convention in Nairobi, Kenya February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>A covered Oscars statue is held by a forklift ahead of the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Palestinian protesters throw stones towards Israeli policemen during clashes in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Anti-government protesters takes cover from a water cannon during clashes with the national guard at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Palestinians take part in a rally calling on Egyptian authorities to open the Rafah border crossing, at the crossing in the southern Gaza Strip February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>A competitor runs in first place more than half way through a marathon in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>French actress Julie Gayet arrives at the 39th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Damage caused by a rocket fired from the Syrian side of the border, according to local media, at Britel in Bekaa, Lebanon February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Workers move injured cattle from floodwater at Puerto Varador in Trinidad, Bolivia February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Mark Karpeles (2nd L), chief executive of Mt. Gox, during a news conference at the Tokyo District Court, Japan February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his semi-final against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks arrives with her husband Charlie, at the Old Bailey courthouse in London, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>The Villa 31 slum in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 9, 2014. The slum has grown 50 percent in the past four years, now housing 40,000. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>An indigenous Mapuche man is detained by riot police outside, during the sentenceing of a Mapuche healer, at a court in Temuco, Chile February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Palestinians carry the body of Muataz Washaha during his funeral in the West Bank village of Birzeit, near Ramallah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>The world's most expensive pair of boots, priced at $3.188 million, created by Diarough/UNI-Design and A.F. Vandevorst, at Paris Fashion Week February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Monks dressed as Tibetan Buddhism characters at the religious ceremony "Da Gui" (beating ghost) in Yonghegong Lama Temple, Beijing February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Waves crash onto San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Undercover Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Displaced South Sudanese people take oral cholera vaccines at a United Nations compound in Tomping, Juba February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

<p>Secret Service agents keep watch as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Saturday, March 01, 2014

