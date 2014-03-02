Edition:
<p>Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Police stand near scattered luggage, after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, China, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>A float moves through a narrow street during carnival celebrations in Valletta, Malta, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Covered Oscars statues under a tent to guard against rain, on the red carpet ahead of the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Pro-Russian protesters drag a wounded man during clashes with supporters of Ukraine's new government in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>A worker carries a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder amid heavy snowfall in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Borussia Dortmund's supporters cheer their team before the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Nuremberg in Dortmund March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>A protester is detained, at a rally against the sentencing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Participants watch South Korean President Park Geun-hye make a speech, during Independence Movement Day celebrations in Seoul, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Performers celebrate Independence Movement Day in Seoul, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>A newly-wed couple kiss near a statue of Lenin in the Crimean city Simferopol, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Relatives and friends carry the coffin of Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia, after his funeral at a church in Algeciras, southern Spain, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Stoke City's Charlie Adam helps Arsenal's Jack Wilshere with cramp, during their English Premier League match in Stoke-on-Trent, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Best Male Lead winner Matthew McConaughey accepts his award for the film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Musher Jason Mackey begins the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>The pilot of a military aircraft ,carrying wounded Ukrainians, gestures after landing at Otopeni airport near Bucharest, Romania, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Sky on Earth) in Rio de Janeiro, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>A musician reacts after a footbridge collapsed, killing two, during carnival celebrations in Oruro, Bolivia, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Pro-Russian protesters celebrate after clashes with supporters of Ukraine's new government in Kharkiv, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Riot police use a water cannon to disperse a rally against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>Wounded supporters of Ukraine's new government sit on the ground, in an area protected by the police, after clashes with pro-Russian protesters in Kharkiv, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

<p>President Barack Obama talks on the phone about the situation in Ukraine, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in the Oval Office, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza/Handout</p>

Sunday, March 02, 2014

