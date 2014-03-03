Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 3, 2014 | 6:05pm IST

<p>Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the film "American Hustle", peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet as actor Brad Pitt looks on at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen carry mattresses on the territory of a military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>A laborer carries salt in a container on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Director and producer Steve McQueen jumps after accepting the Oscar for best picture for his work in "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men dance before the start of a mass prayer in Jerusalem March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>City workers clean a street as anti-government protesters decamped from protest sites around the capital and regrouped in central Lumpini Park in Bangkok March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Anti-government protesters throws a tear gas canister after it was thrown by the national guard during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>A man climbs up a smooth wooden column to win a contest during the celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, at the Bobrovy Log ski resort in the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Matthew McConaughey accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>A reveler dressed as a "Diablo de Luzon" (Luzon Devil) smokes a cigarette during carnival celebrations in the Spanish village of Luzon March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>A boy wearing a mask walks on a street during Bele Poklade carnival celebrations in the village of Lozovik, some 100 km (62 miles) from the capital Belgrade, Serbia March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Spectators (bottom) watch hundreds of skiers descending down from the slope while holding lit torches in the town of Zheleznogorsk, some 50km (31 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 1, 2014. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>A team charges down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start to the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Visitors record with their mobile phones during a flag-raising ceremony ahead of the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in "August: Osage County," arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon emerges from the waters of Lake Michigan as he takes part in the Annual Polar Plunge in Chicago, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Sarah Hammer celebrates after winning in the Women's Omnium at the 2014 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Cali March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>An eight-year-old boy, son of a Sudan People's Liberation Army member and dressed as a pilot, sits in a car in Paloch, Upper Nile State, South Sudan March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

<p>Lupita Nyong'o, best supporting actress winner for her role in "12 Years a Slave", reacts on stage at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Monday, March 03, 2014

