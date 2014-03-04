Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 4, 2014 | 6:20pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester throws a gas canister at the police during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An anti-government protester throws a gas canister at the police during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

An anti-government protester throws a gas canister at the police during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
2 / 24
<p>Oscar Pistorius arrives in court ahead of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius arrives in court ahead of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Oscar Pistorius arrives in court ahead of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Close
3 / 24
<p>An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
4 / 24
<p>Claudia, a roommate of Andres Gonzalez Manzano, sleeps wrapped in a blanket next to their belongings and a couple of friends at their building's lobby after they were evicted from the apartment Manzano was renting in Madrid, Spain March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Claudia, a roommate of Andres Gonzalez Manzano, sleeps wrapped in a blanket next to their belongings and a couple of friends at their building's lobby after they were evicted from the apartment Manzano was renting in Madrid, Spain March 3, 2014....more

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Claudia, a roommate of Andres Gonzalez Manzano, sleeps wrapped in a blanket next to their belongings and a couple of friends at their building's lobby after they were evicted from the apartment Manzano was renting in Madrid, Spain March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 24
<p>A tourist boat, decorated with green lights, travels on the Pearl River amid heavy haze in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee</p>

A tourist boat, decorated with green lights, travels on the Pearl River amid heavy haze in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A tourist boat, decorated with green lights, travels on the Pearl River amid heavy haze in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Close
6 / 24
<p>Palestinians look at the body of Palestinian Mousab Al-Zaanin through the window of a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinians look at the body of Palestinian Mousab Al-Zaanin through the window of a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Palestinians look at the body of Palestinian Mousab Al-Zaanin through the window of a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
7 / 24
<p>Men inspect the General National Congress building, a day after protesters stormed into the building in Tripoli, Libya March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny</p>

Men inspect the General National Congress building, a day after protesters stormed into the building in Tripoli, Libya March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Men inspect the General National Congress building, a day after protesters stormed into the building in Tripoli, Libya March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close
8 / 24
<p>Afghan youth laborers work along a street during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan youth laborers work along a street during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Afghan youth laborers work along a street during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 24
<p>Policemen check unclaimed luggage at a square outside the Kunming railway station after a knife attack, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Policemen check unclaimed luggage at a square outside the Kunming railway station after a knife attack, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Policemen check unclaimed luggage at a square outside the Kunming railway station after a knife attack, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 24
<p>Brides sit after their make-up was done during a mass wedding ceremony at a temple in New Delhi, India March 3, 3014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Brides sit after their make-up was done during a mass wedding ceremony at a temple in New Delhi, India March 3, 3014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Brides sit after their make-up was done during a mass wedding ceremony at a temple in New Delhi, India March 3, 3014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
11 / 24
<p>Justin Savidis dogs await lineup in the musher lot before the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

Justin Savidis dogs await lineup in the musher lot before the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Justin Savidis dogs await lineup in the musher lot before the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

Close
12 / 24
<p>Police officers block a street as protesters attempt to march to the Supreme Court during a demonstration in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

Police officers block a street as protesters attempt to march to the Supreme Court during a demonstration in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Police officers block a street as protesters attempt to march to the Supreme Court during a demonstration in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
13 / 24
<p>Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, shows a letter to the U.N. Security Council in New York purportedly from ousted Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich to Vladimir Putin asking the Russian leader for military intervention in Ukraine in this still image from UNTV video March 3, 2014. REUTERS/UNTV/Handout via Reuters</p>

Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, shows a letter to the U.N. Security Council in New York purportedly from ousted Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich to Vladimir Putin asking the Russian leader for military intervention in...more

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, shows a letter to the U.N. Security Council in New York purportedly from ousted Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich to Vladimir Putin asking the Russian leader for military intervention in Ukraine in this still image from UNTV video March 3, 2014. REUTERS/UNTV/Handout via Reuters

Close
14 / 24
<p>Rescue workers observe a burning boat near the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Rescue workers observe a burning boat near the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Rescue workers observe a burning boat near the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
15 / 24
<p>A woman sits in an ambulance as she waits to receive the body of her relative, who was killed in an attack on a district court, outside a hospital morgue in Islamabad, Pakistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

A woman sits in an ambulance as she waits to receive the body of her relative, who was killed in an attack on a district court, outside a hospital morgue in Islamabad, Pakistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A woman sits in an ambulance as she waits to receive the body of her relative, who was killed in an attack on a district court, outside a hospital morgue in Islamabad, Pakistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
16 / 24
<p>A special edition of a Bugatti Veyron is presented during a Volkswagen Group Night event ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show in Geneva late March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A special edition of a Bugatti Veyron is presented during a Volkswagen Group Night event ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show in Geneva late March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A special edition of a Bugatti Veyron is presented during a Volkswagen Group Night event ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show in Geneva late March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
17 / 24
<p>Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, who is a delegate of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is surrounded by media ahead of the opening of CPPCC outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, who is a delegate of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is surrounded by media ahead of the opening of CPPCC outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, who is a delegate of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is surrounded by media ahead of the opening of CPPCC outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
18 / 24
<p>Jeannette Ibrahim photographs the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial during blizzard conditions in Arlington, Virginia during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Jeannette Ibrahim photographs the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial during blizzard conditions in Arlington, Virginia during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Jeannette Ibrahim photographs the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial during blizzard conditions in Arlington, Virginia during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
19 / 24
<p>Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 24
<p>Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 24
<p>Revelers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

Revelers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Revelers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
22 / 24
<p>Boeing 737 fuselages are delivered by train to a Boeing manufacturing site in Renton, Washington, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Boeing 737 fuselages are delivered by train to a Boeing manufacturing site in Renton, Washington, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Boeing 737 fuselages are delivered by train to a Boeing manufacturing site in Renton, Washington, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
23 / 24
<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the Russian army's main department of combat preparation Ivan Buvaltsev watch military exercises at the Kirillovsky firing ground in the Leningrad region, Russia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the Russian army's main department of combat preparation Ivan Buvaltsev watch military exercises at the Kirillovsky firing ground in the Leningrad region, Russia March 3,...more

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the Russian army's main department of combat preparation Ivan Buvaltsev watch military exercises at the Kirillovsky firing ground in the Leningrad region, Russia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Mar 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Jaitley in Japan

Jaitley in Japan

Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures