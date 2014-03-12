Edition:
<p>A woman prays in the snow fall for the deceased of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at the spot where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, in this photo taken by Kyodo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

A woman prays in the snow fall for the deceased of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at the spot where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, in this photo taken by Kyodo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

<p>West Indies' Darren Sammy leaps to celebrate after the West Indies won their second T20 international cricket match against England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

West Indies' Darren Sammy leaps to celebrate after the West Indies won their second T20 international cricket match against England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

<p>Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara, Turkey, March 11, 2014. A REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara, Turkey, March 11, 2014. A REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Sam Twiston-Davies on The New One jumps the final fence of the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Sam Twiston-Davies on The New One jumps the final fence of the Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A photographer and an operator document the suit worn byAstronaut Michael Hopkins from NASA after the landing of the Soyuz TMA-10M capsule in a remote area southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA</p>

A photographer and an operator document the suit worn byAstronaut Michael Hopkins from NASA after the landing of the Soyuz TMA-10M capsule in a remote area southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

<p>The picture of a young woman is seen at a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

The picture of a young woman is seen at a memorial site for the victims of the March 11 train bombings at the same spot where a train was bombed ten years ago outside Madrid's Atocha station, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Former Netherlands Prime Minister Ruud Lubbers falls after tripping on the red carpet while waving to photographers, as he arrived at the Cerro Castillo presidential palace for lunch with other visiting dignitaries in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Former Netherlands Prime Minister Ruud Lubbers falls after tripping on the red carpet while waving to photographers, as he arrived at the Cerro Castillo presidential palace for lunch with other visiting dignitaries in Vina del Mar, Chile, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates scoring a goal against AC Milan during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates scoring a goal against AC Milan during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

<p>Arsenal's Lukasz Fabianski saves a penalty shot by Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller during their Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match in Munich, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Arsenal's Lukasz Fabianski saves a penalty shot by Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller during their Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match in Munich, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Riot police's water cannon trucks are seen on the streets during clashes with anti-government protesters in Ankara, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Riot police's water cannon trucks are seen on the streets during clashes with anti-government protesters in Ankara, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A view of the Turano slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A view of the Turano slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Malaysia's police chief, Inspector General Khalid Abu Bakar, addresses a news conference on the two passengers who had travelled onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane on stolen passports in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Malaysia's police chief, Inspector General Khalid Abu Bakar, addresses a news conference on the two passengers who had travelled onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane on stolen passports in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Damage is seen inside a former base used by fighters from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), after they withdrew from the town of Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, March 11, 2014. Syrian refugees in this border outpost were delighted to hear their home town of Azaz had been liberated - not from Bashar al-Assad's troops but from al-Qaeda fighters who subjected them to a regime that included torture and public beheadings. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Damage is seen inside a former base used by fighters from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), after they withdrew from the town of Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border, March 11, 2014. Syrian refugees in this border outpost were delighted to hear their home town of Azaz had been liberated - not from Bashar al-Assad's troops but from al-Qaeda fighters who subjected them to a regime that included torture and public beheadings. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich makes a statement during a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich makes a statement during a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Berkin Elvan's sister Ozge (C) reacts as his coffin approaches the Okmeydani cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul, March 11, 2014. Police and protesters clashed in Turkey's two biggest cities following the death of the 15-year-old boy who suffered a head injury during anti-government demonstrations last summer. Elvan, then aged 14, got caught up in street battles in Istanbul between police and protesters on June 16 after going out to buy bread for his family. He was struck in the head by a tear-gas canister and went into a coma. Alevis are a religious minority in mainly Sunni Muslim Turkey who espouse a liberal version of Islam and have often been at odds with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted government. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Berkin Elvan's sister Ozge (C) reacts as his coffin approaches the Okmeydani cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul, March 11, 2014. Police and protesters clashed in Turkey's two biggest cities following the death of the 15-year-old boy who suffered a head injury during anti-government demonstrations last summer. Elvan, then aged 14, got caught up in street battles in Istanbul between police and protesters on June 16 after going out to buy bread for his family. He was struck in the head by a tear-gas canister and went into a coma. Alevis are a religious minority in mainly Sunni Muslim Turkey who espouse a liberal version of Islam and have often been at odds with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted government. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>An Afghan National Army helicopter flies above the people during the burial ceremony of Afghan Vice-President Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim in Kabul, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan National Army helicopter flies above the people during the burial ceremony of Afghan Vice-President Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim in Kabul, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>A homeless man rests in front of a closed restaurant in Puerta de Tierra sector in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Martinez</p>

A homeless man rests in front of a closed restaurant in Puerta de Tierra sector in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

<p>A man walks out of a subway station as he talk on the phone at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man walks out of a subway station as he talk on the phone at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A passenger jet flies past the setting sun in Shanghai, March 11, 2014. China has deployed 10 satellites to help in the massive air and sea search for a missing Malaysian airliner, the People's Liberation Army Daily said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A passenger jet flies past the setting sun in Shanghai, March 11, 2014. China has deployed 10 satellites to help in the massive air and sea search for a missing Malaysian airliner, the People's Liberation Army Daily said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A woman places a sign of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that she made and brought to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A woman places a sign of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that she made and brought to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Riot policemen shield themselves as fireworks thrown by protesters explode next to the statue of a bull, during an anti-government protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Riot policemen shield themselves as fireworks thrown by protesters explode next to the statue of a bull, during an anti-government protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Palestinians bury the body of an Islamic Jihad militant, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, during his funeral at a cemetery in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 11, 2014. An Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed three Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Jihad group said. The Israeli military said an Israeli aircraft targeted Islamic Jihad members who had fired a mortar bomb at its forces, and "direct hits were confirmed". REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Palestinians bury the body of an Islamic Jihad militant, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, during his funeral at a cemetery in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 11, 2014. An Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed three Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Jihad group said. The Israeli military said an Israeli aircraft targeted Islamic Jihad members who had fired a mortar bomb at its forces, and "direct hits were confirmed". REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>People hang onto a crowded local passenger train as they travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 11,2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

People hang onto a crowded local passenger train as they travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 11,2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Kindergarten students sit in a playground during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Kindergarten students sit in a playground during an earthquake simulation exercise at an elementary school in Tokyo, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

