Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An anti-government protester jumps through a window after setting fire to an office as they loot a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Samira, 2, attempts to open a door before learning that the eviction of her family has been temporarily suspended in Madrid, March 12, 2014. Monica Flores Jimenez, 36, her husband Carlos Garcia Paulete, 39, their two children and their granddaughter...more
Members of the group of the Greens/European Free Alliance of the European Parliament hold portraits of Edward Snowden during a voting session on the U.S. National Security Agency surveillance program and its impact on the fundamental rights of...more
A girl, whose family moved to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, collects grass in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
China's Du Haitao skis during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country standing event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Racegoer watch from the stands during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A anti-government protester jumps out of a broken window while looting a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watches the race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako, Mali, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
President Obama smiles while he hosts a meeting with Ukraine Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk in the Oval Office of the White House, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks with children during his visit to displaced Syrians in the town of Adra in the Damascus countryside, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/SANA
A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako, Mali, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask gestures behind a barricade that they set on fire during a demonstration in Ankara, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
South Sudanese children living in the North gather to play soccer in an IDP camp at Soba Aradi in Khartoum, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Security personnel walk down the stairs in formation after the closing ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Kermit the Frog and first lady Michelle Obama introduce a showing of the new movie Muppets Most Wanted for children of U.S. military families at the White House in Washington, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
German soldiers load a man injured during weeks of mass anti-government demonstrations in Ukraine's capital Kiev onto a military aircraft in Boryspil airport, Germany, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Rescue workers push stretchers into thick smoke down East 116th street to the scene of an apparent building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Woman carries soil at a marble mine at Zagyin (Marble) village in the Madaya township, Myanmar, February 26, 2014. Zagyin village is also known as the second birth place of Buddha because the village is the biggest location in the world that produces...more
Sebastian Soria (R) of Qatar's Lekhwiya fights for the ball with Mohammed Nosrati of Iran's Tractor Sazi FC during their AFC Champions League soccer match in Doha, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
