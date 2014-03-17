An election official eats as he sits next to ballot boxes during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. Crimeans decided on Sunday whether to break away from Ukraine and join Russia in a referendum that has alarmed the ex-Soviet republic and triggered the worst crisis in East-West relations since the Cold War. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST ELECTIONS)