Editor's choice
People wave Crimean flags as they wait for the announcement of preliminary results of today's referendum on Lenin Square in the Crimean capital of Simferopol, Ukraine March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People wave Crimean flags as they wait for the announcement of preliminary results of today's referendum on Lenin Square in the Crimean capital of Simferopol, Ukraine March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People celebrate the announcement of preliminary results of today's referendum in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Ukraine March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People celebrate the announcement of preliminary results of today's referendum in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Ukraine March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women toss their bras during the 5th Pink Bra Spring and Bra Toss and help Push Up the Fight Against Breast Cancer event at the Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris March 16, 2014. Pink Bra Bazaar is a charity dedicated to breast health...more
Women toss their bras during the 5th Pink Bra Spring and Bra Toss and help Push Up the Fight Against Breast Cancer event at the Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris March 16, 2014. Pink Bra Bazaar is a charity dedicated to breast health education and supporting women diagnosed with breast cancer. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
National guards transport an anti-government protester detainee during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
National guards transport an anti-government protester detainee during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Ukrainians living in Malaga stand while a compatriot (not pictured) talks to them during a protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin and in favor of unity and democratic freedom in Ukraine, in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, March 16, 2014....more
Ukrainians living in Malaga stand while a compatriot (not pictured) talks to them during a protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin and in favor of unity and democratic freedom in Ukraine, in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City emergency responders search through the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A paddleboarder looks out at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A paddleboarder looks out at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man looks at messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 displayed in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks at messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 displayed in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A TV presenter takes pictures with her mobile phone at Serbia's Progressive Party headquarters in Belgrade March 16, 2014.REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A TV presenter takes pictures with her mobile phone at Serbia's Progressive Party headquarters in Belgrade March 16, 2014.REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A security official and members of the Hindu community stand inside a temple that was attacked on Saturday night, in Larkana, southern Pakistan's Sindh province, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Faheem Soormro
A security official and members of the Hindu community stand inside a temple that was attacked on Saturday night, in Larkana, southern Pakistan's Sindh province, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Faheem Soormro
An Iraqi Kurd resident visits the cemetery for victims of the 1988 chemical attack in the Kurdish town of Halabja, near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, Iraq March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Kurd resident visits the cemetery for victims of the 1988 chemical attack in the Kurdish town of Halabja, near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad, Iraq March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the closing ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the closing ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A chef with a tray of roasted ostrich walks through the kitchen before the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A chef with a tray of roasted ostrich walks through the kitchen before the 110th Explorers Club Annual Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in New York March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The pack of the riders cycles after the start of the eighth and final stage of Paris-Nice cycling race in Nice March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: SPORT CYCLING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
The pack of the riders cycles after the start of the eighth and final stage of Paris-Nice cycling race in Nice March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: SPORT CYCLING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A girl reacts as other girls apply coloured paint on her face during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over...more
A girl reacts as other girls apply coloured paint on her face during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Russian army MI-35 military helicopters patrol the area as Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 16, 2014. Ukraine accused "Kremlin agents" on Saturday of fomenting deadly...more
Russian army MI-35 military helicopters patrol the area as Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 16, 2014. Ukraine accused "Kremlin agents" on Saturday of fomenting deadly violence in Russian-speaking cities and urged people not to rise to provocations its new leaders fear Moscow may use to justify a further invasion after its takeover of Crimea. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY)
National Guards detain anti-government protesters after a demonstration against Nicolas Maduro's government at Altamira square in Caracas March 16, 2014. Venezuelan troops stormed the Caracas square on Sunday to evict protesters who turned it into a...more
National Guards detain anti-government protesters after a demonstration against Nicolas Maduro's government at Altamira square in Caracas March 16, 2014. Venezuelan troops stormed the Caracas square on Sunday to evict protesters who turned it into a stronghold during six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro. REUTERS/Marco Bello (VENEZUELA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
An election official eats as he sits next to ballot boxes during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. Crimeans decided on Sunday whether to break away from Ukraine and join Russia in a referendum that has alarmed...more
An election official eats as he sits next to ballot boxes during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. Crimeans decided on Sunday whether to break away from Ukraine and join Russia in a referendum that has alarmed the ex-Soviet republic and triggered the worst crisis in East-West relations since the Cold War. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST ELECTIONS)
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.