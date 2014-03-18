Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 18, 2014 | 5:30pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tires during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tires during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tires during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Close
1 / 23
<p>Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected on the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at approximately 12:20am March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected on the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at approximately 12:20am March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 to Beijing sits on the tarmac as passengers are reflected on the glass at the boarding gate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at approximately 12:20am March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
2 / 23
<p>A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo, south of the capital Bangui March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo,...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo, south of the capital Bangui March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
3 / 23
<p>Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest outside a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
4 / 23
<p>Pope Francis talks to Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner during a private audience at the Vatican March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alberto Pizzoli/Pool</p>

Pope Francis talks to Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner during a private audience at the Vatican March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alberto Pizzoli/Pool

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Pope Francis talks to Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner during a private audience at the Vatican March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alberto Pizzoli/Pool

Close
5 / 23
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
6 / 23
<p>The 10-meter South Pole Telescope and the BICEP (Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization) Telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way in this National Science Foundation picture taken in August, 2008. Astronomers announced that they had discovered ripples in the fabric of space-time that are echoes of the massive expansion of the universe that took place just after the Big Bang. The gravitational waves were detected by the BICEP telescope. REUTERS/Keith Vanderlinde/National Science Foundation/Handout</p>

The 10-meter South Pole Telescope and the BICEP (Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization) Telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way in this National Science Foundation picture...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

The 10-meter South Pole Telescope and the BICEP (Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization) Telescope at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is seen against the night sky with the Milky Way in this National Science Foundation picture taken in August, 2008. Astronomers announced that they had discovered ripples in the fabric of space-time that are echoes of the massive expansion of the universe that took place just after the Big Bang. The gravitational waves were detected by the BICEP telescope. REUTERS/Keith Vanderlinde/National Science Foundation/Handout

Close
7 / 23
<p>Polish-French film director Roman Polanski stands in a coffin as he takes part in the presentation of the musical "Le Bal des Vampires" (Dance of the Vampires) at the Mogador theater in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Polish-French film director Roman Polanski stands in a coffin as he takes part in the presentation of the musical "Le Bal des Vampires" (Dance of the Vampires) at the Mogador theater in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Polish-French film director Roman Polanski stands in a coffin as he takes part in the presentation of the musical "Le Bal des Vampires" (Dance of the Vampires) at the Mogador theater in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
8 / 23
<p>President Barack Obama meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

President Barack Obama meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 23
<p>A New York City Medical Examiner van leaves the apartment building of designer L'Wren Scott in the Manhattan borough of New York March 17, 2014. Fashion designer L'Wren Scott, the girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, was found dead in her New York apartment from an apparent suicide, according to a law enforcement official. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A New York City Medical Examiner van leaves the apartment building of designer L'Wren Scott in the Manhattan borough of New York March 17, 2014. Fashion designer L'Wren Scott, the girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, was found dead in her...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A New York City Medical Examiner van leaves the apartment building of designer L'Wren Scott in the Manhattan borough of New York March 17, 2014. Fashion designer L'Wren Scott, the girlfriend of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, was found dead in her New York apartment from an apparent suicide, according to a law enforcement official. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 23
<p>Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank at the Finance Ministry in Athens March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis</p>

Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank at the Finance Ministry in Athens March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank at the Finance Ministry in Athens March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Close
11 / 23
<p>Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein shows two maps with corridors of the last known possible location of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane as he addresses reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein shows two maps with corridors of the last known possible location of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane as he addresses reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17,...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein shows two maps with corridors of the last known possible location of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane as he addresses reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 23
<p>A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
13 / 23
<p>A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, China March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, China March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, China March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 23
<p>An anti-government protester holds a stone in front of a burning bus during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez</p>

An anti-government protester holds a stone in front of a burning bus during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

An anti-government protester holds a stone in front of a burning bus during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Close
15 / 23
<p>Iraqi security forces fire an artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, Iraq March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

Iraqi security forces fire an artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, Iraq March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Iraqi security forces fire an artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, Iraq March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Close
16 / 23
<p>The 100-meter sword-wielding statue of "The Motherland" is seen in the National Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War in Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin</p>

The 100-meter sword-wielding statue of "The Motherland" is seen in the National Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War in Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

The 100-meter sword-wielding statue of "The Motherland" is seen in the National Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War in Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

Close
17 / 23
<p>Reeva Steenkamp's mother June sits in the public gallery as Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius takes his seat in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool</p>

Reeva Steenkamp's mother June sits in the public gallery as Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius takes his seat in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Reeva Steenkamp's mother June sits in the public gallery as Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius takes his seat in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool

Close
18 / 23
<p>Locals search for rubies in waste waters produced from a nearby ruby mine in Mogok, Myanmar February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Locals search for rubies in waste waters produced from a nearby ruby mine in Mogok, Myanmar February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Locals search for rubies in waste waters produced from a nearby ruby mine in Mogok, Myanmar February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
19 / 23
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William pose for a photograph with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during a visit for a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bradley Page/Pool</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William pose for a photograph with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during a visit for a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2014....more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William pose for a photograph with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during a visit for a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bradley Page/Pool

Close
20 / 23
<p>Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colors, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colors, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colors, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
21 / 23
<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev, Ukraine March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
22 / 23
<p>A girl looks at planes through the window of the departure hall at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A girl looks at planes through the window of the departure hall at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A girl looks at planes through the window of the departure hall at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Mar 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures