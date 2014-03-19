Editor's choice
A man carries an injured anti-government protester during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov, Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014....more
A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. The words on his arm read as: "If you want peace, prepare for war". REUTERS/Viktor...more
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a...more
An Israeli army officer listens to a soldier who was wounded during an explosion as he is evacuated to a hospital, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Moran Mayan/Jinipix
A man walks as he holds a baby at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, Syria March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Fishermen arrange their fishing net as the sun sets on Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man exercises in front of of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives on a wheelchair at the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Nakorn Pathom province, Thailand March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A suspect, seen walking next to a dummy of former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau, is taken away by the police after the reconstruction of a crime scene at Sai Wan Ho in Hong Kong, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Supporters paste a poster of Marine Le Pen, France's National Front leader, on a wall before a political rally for local elections in Frejus, France March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Andreas Vosskuhle President of Germany's Constitutional Court arrives to pronounce the verdict on the European Stability Mechanism with his colleagues of the second senate, at the constitutional court in Karlsruhe, Germany March 18, 2014. ...more
Crimean Tatars gather at a cemetery for the funeral of Reshat Ametov outside the town of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 react as they listen to a briefing from the airline company at a hotel in Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A zookeeper walks with Marjan, a male lion, inside his cage in Kabul's zoo in Kabul, Afghanistan March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Restoration workers peel off loose gold foil as part of a restoration project for an 800-year-old Thousand-Hand Guanyin Buddhist statue on Mount Baoding in Chongqing municipality, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a plane window after landing in Vilnius, Lithuania March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
