Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 19, 2014 | 5:25pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A man carries an injured anti-government protester during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez</p>

A man carries an injured anti-government protester during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

A man carries an injured anti-government protester during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Close
1 / 21
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov, Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov, Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014....more

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov, Crimean parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Close
2 / 21
<p>A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 21
<p>An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. The words on his arm read as: "If you want peace, prepare for war". REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. The words on his arm read as: "If you want peace, prepare for war". REUTERS/Viktor...more

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. The words on his arm read as: "If you want peace, prepare for war". REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
4 / 21
<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a...more

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 21
<p>An Israeli army officer listens to a soldier who was wounded during an explosion as he is evacuated to a hospital, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Moran Mayan/Jinipix</p>

An Israeli army officer listens to a soldier who was wounded during an explosion as he is evacuated to a hospital, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Moran Mayan/Jinipix

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

An Israeli army officer listens to a soldier who was wounded during an explosion as he is evacuated to a hospital, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Moran Mayan/Jinipix

Close
6 / 21
<p>A man walks as he holds a baby at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, Syria March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man walks as he holds a baby at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, Syria March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

A man walks as he holds a baby at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sad Al-Lawz in Aleppo, Syria March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
7 / 21
<p>Fishermen arrange their fishing net as the sun sets on Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Fishermen arrange their fishing net as the sun sets on Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Fishermen arrange their fishing net as the sun sets on Marina beach in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Close
8 / 21
<p>People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
9 / 21
<p>A man exercises in front of of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A man exercises in front of of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

A man exercises in front of of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
10 / 21
<p>Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Men talk as they are seen reflected in a window of a building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 21
<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives on a wheelchair at the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Nakorn Pathom province, Thailand March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives on a wheelchair at the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Nakorn Pathom province, Thailand March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives on a wheelchair at the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Nakorn Pathom province, Thailand March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
12 / 21
<p>A suspect, seen walking next to a dummy of former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau, is taken away by the police after the reconstruction of a crime scene at Sai Wan Ho in Hong Kong, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A suspect, seen walking next to a dummy of former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau, is taken away by the police after the reconstruction of a crime scene at Sai Wan Ho in Hong Kong, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

A suspect, seen walking next to a dummy of former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau, is taken away by the police after the reconstruction of a crime scene at Sai Wan Ho in Hong Kong, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
13 / 21
<p>Supporters paste a poster of Marine Le Pen, France's National Front leader, on a wall before a political rally for local elections in Frejus, France March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Supporters paste a poster of Marine Le Pen, France's National Front leader, on a wall before a political rally for local elections in Frejus, France March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Supporters paste a poster of Marine Le Pen, France's National Front leader, on a wall before a political rally for local elections in Frejus, France March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
14 / 21
<p>Andreas Vosskuhle President of Germany's Constitutional Court arrives to pronounce the verdict on the European Stability Mechanism with his colleagues of the second senate, at the constitutional court in Karlsruhe, Germany March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Andreas Vosskuhle President of Germany's Constitutional Court arrives to pronounce the verdict on the European Stability Mechanism with his colleagues of the second senate, at the constitutional court in Karlsruhe, Germany March 18, 2014. ...more

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Andreas Vosskuhle President of Germany's Constitutional Court arrives to pronounce the verdict on the European Stability Mechanism with his colleagues of the second senate, at the constitutional court in Karlsruhe, Germany March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
15 / 21
<p>Crimean Tatars gather at a cemetery for the funeral of Reshat Ametov outside the town of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Crimean Tatars gather at a cemetery for the funeral of Reshat Ametov outside the town of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Crimean Tatars gather at a cemetery for the funeral of Reshat Ametov outside the town of Simferopol, Ukraine March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 21
<p>Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 react as they listen to a briefing from the airline company at a hotel in Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 react as they listen to a briefing from the airline company at a hotel in Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 react as they listen to a briefing from the airline company at a hotel in Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
17 / 21
<p>A zookeeper walks with Marjan, a male lion, inside his cage in Kabul's zoo in Kabul, Afghanistan March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A zookeeper walks with Marjan, a male lion, inside his cage in Kabul's zoo in Kabul, Afghanistan March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

A zookeeper walks with Marjan, a male lion, inside his cage in Kabul's zoo in Kabul, Afghanistan March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
18 / 21
<p>Restoration workers peel off loose gold foil as part of a restoration project for an 800-year-old Thousand-Hand Guanyin Buddhist statue on Mount Baoding in Chongqing municipality, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Restoration workers peel off loose gold foil as part of a restoration project for an 800-year-old Thousand-Hand Guanyin Buddhist statue on Mount Baoding in Chongqing municipality, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Restoration workers peel off loose gold foil as part of a restoration project for an 800-year-old Thousand-Hand Guanyin Buddhist statue on Mount Baoding in Chongqing municipality, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 21
<p>Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 21
<p>Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a plane window after landing in Vilnius, Lithuania March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a plane window after landing in Vilnius, Lithuania March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Wednesday, March 19, 2014

Vice President Joe Biden is seen in a plane window after landing in Vilnius, Lithuania March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Mar 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures