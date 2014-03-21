Edition:
<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Al Qaeda fighters celebrate on vehicles taken from Iraqi security forces on a main street in Fallujah, Iraq March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Ballet dancers perform "Clear", with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, during a dress rehearsal at the Schiller theater in Berlin March 20, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, near Dahuk, Iraq March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Afghan National Army soldiers stand at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>An anti-government protester takes cover behind a makeshift shield from police water cannon in Caracas, Venezuela March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama holds the hand of a leprosy-affected patient during his visit to a leprosy colony in New Delhi March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Women console Cicilia Audu after gunmen killed over 42 people in her house at Angwan Gata, Kaura Local Government Kaduna State, Nigeria March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>An artist walks across the roof of his house while carrying paintings to be dried at Jelekong village near Bandung, in Indonesia's West Java province, Indonesia March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Crosses are seen at the WWI Douaumont ossuary near Verdun, eastern France March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo talks to his Italian counterpart Matteo Renzi during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>A police handout photo released March 20, 2014 by Seattle Police Department shows articles left at grunge rock musician Kurt Cobain's 1994 death scene. REUTERS/Seattle Police Department/Handout via Reuters</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>President Barack Obama talks about Ukraine before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>An Afghan security personnel keeps watch near the Serena hotel, during an attack in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Nick Hayek Jr Swatch Group Chief Executive lights a cigar during the Swiss watch maker annual news conference in Plan-Les-Ouates near Geneva, Switzerland March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>A French farmer walks behind a tractor which sows a field near Arras, northern France March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>African migrants stand outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>People line up to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>The WWI Douaumont ossuary is seen near Verdun, eastern France, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>A child prays during a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

