An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Al Qaeda fighters celebrate on vehicles taken from Iraqi security forces on a main street in Fallujah, Iraq March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ballet dancers perform "Clear", with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, during a dress rehearsal at the Schiller theater in Berlin March 20, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
African migrants stand next to support tents mounted on Tuesday, outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, near Dahuk, Iraq March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah hold posters of him during an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan National Army soldiers stand at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Jalalabad province, Afghanistan March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
An anti-government protester takes cover behind a makeshift shield from police water cannon in Caracas, Venezuela March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama holds the hand of a leprosy-affected patient during his visit to a leprosy colony in New Delhi March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women console Cicilia Audu after gunmen killed over 42 people in her house at Angwan Gata, Kaura Local Government Kaduna State, Nigeria March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An artist walks across the roof of his house while carrying paintings to be dried at Jelekong village near Bandung, in Indonesia's West Java province, Indonesia March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Crosses are seen at the WWI Douaumont ossuary near Verdun, eastern France March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo talks to his Italian counterpart Matteo Renzi during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A police handout photo released March 20, 2014 by Seattle Police Department shows articles left at grunge rock musician Kurt Cobain's 1994 death scene. REUTERS/Seattle Police Department/Handout via Reuters
President Barack Obama talks about Ukraine before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
An Afghan security personnel keeps watch near the Serena hotel, during an attack in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Nick Hayek Jr Swatch Group Chief Executive lights a cigar during the Swiss watch maker annual news conference in Plan-Les-Ouates near Geneva, Switzerland March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A French farmer walks behind a tractor which sows a field near Arras, northern France March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
African migrants stand outside a refugee center in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People line up to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The WWI Douaumont ossuary is seen near Verdun, eastern France, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A child prays during a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
