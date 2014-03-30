Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Mar 30, 2014 | 12:30pm IST

Editor's Choice

<p>Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
1 / 24
<p>David Blaine gets slimed on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

David Blaine gets slimed on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

David Blaine gets slimed on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
2 / 24
<p>Elemmar Valle, 15, tries on a dress and shoes for her graduation dance at the Glamour Gowns event in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Elemmar Valle, 15, tries on a dress and shoes for her graduation dance at the Glamour Gowns event in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Elemmar Valle, 15, tries on a dress and shoes for her graduation dance at the Glamour Gowns event in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 24
<p>A crew member aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft is pictured alongside handwritten notes of other search craft in the area, during a search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A crew member aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft is pictured alongside handwritten notes of other search craft in the area, during a search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March...more

Sunday, March 30, 2014

A crew member aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft is pictured alongside handwritten notes of other search craft in the area, during a search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 24
<p>An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian protestor during clashes ahead of Land Day in east Jerusalem March 29, 2014. REUTERS\Amir Cohen</p>

An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian protestor during clashes ahead of Land Day in east Jerusalem March 29, 2014. REUTERS\Amir Cohen

Sunday, March 30, 2014

An Israeli border policeman detains a Palestinian protestor during clashes ahead of Land Day in east Jerusalem March 29, 2014. REUTERS\Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 24
<p>China's Li Zijun competes during the women's free program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

China's Li Zijun competes during the women's free program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, March 30, 2014

China's Li Zijun competes during the women's free program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
6 / 24
<p>Veteran soldiers share a moment during an event honoring Vietnam Veterans in downtown New York March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Veteran soldiers share a moment during an event honoring Vietnam Veterans in downtown New York March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Veteran soldiers share a moment during an event honoring Vietnam Veterans in downtown New York March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 24
<p>Lesbian couple Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell embrace while posing for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Lesbian couple Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell embrace while posing for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Lesbian couple Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell embrace while posing for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Close
8 / 24
<p>Interior Ministry members stand guard at an Ukrainian Interior Ministry base in Donetsk March 29, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Interior Ministry members stand guard at an Ukrainian Interior Ministry base in Donetsk March 29, 2014. REUTERS

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Interior Ministry members stand guard at an Ukrainian Interior Ministry base in Donetsk March 29, 2014. REUTERS

Close
9 / 24
<p>Australia's Ed Jenkins (L) is tackled by France's Virimi Vakatawa during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament, as part of the Sevens World Series, in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Australia's Ed Jenkins (L) is tackled by France's Virimi Vakatawa during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament, as part of the Sevens World Series, in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Australia's Ed Jenkins (L) is tackled by France's Virimi Vakatawa during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament, as part of the Sevens World Series, in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
10 / 24
<p>Supporters of former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, standing trial on charges of violence that broke out in Alexandria last year, react after two fellow supporters were sentenced to death, in a court in Alexandria, March 29, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Supporters of former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, standing trial on charges of violence that broke out in Alexandria last year, react after two fellow supporters were sentenced to death, in a court in Alexandria, March 29, 2014. REUTERS

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Supporters of former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, standing trial on charges of violence that broke out in Alexandria last year, react after two fellow supporters were sentenced to death, in a court in Alexandria, March 29, 2014. REUTERS

Close
11 / 24
<p>Mario Vargas-Lopez and his 10-year-old daughter, Jersey, who traveled to the Vatican to plead with Pope Francis for help to prevent his deportation, hug as they are reunited at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Mario Vargas-Lopez and his 10-year-old daughter, Jersey, who traveled to the Vatican to plead with Pope Francis for help to prevent his deportation, hug as they are reunited at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, March 29,...more

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Mario Vargas-Lopez and his 10-year-old daughter, Jersey, who traveled to the Vatican to plead with Pope Francis for help to prevent his deportation, hug as they are reunited at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
12 / 24
<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Close
13 / 24
<p>Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 24
<p>A Chinese Coast Guard vessel manoeuvres to block a Philippine government supply ship with members of the media aboard at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel manoeuvres to block a Philippine government supply ship with members of the media aboard at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more

Sunday, March 30, 2014

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel manoeuvres to block a Philippine government supply ship with members of the media aboard at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
15 / 24
<p>People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, March 30, 2014

People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
16 / 24
<p>National guards fire teargas at anti-government protesters during a riot at Chacao district in Caracas March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

National guards fire teargas at anti-government protesters during a riot at Chacao district in Caracas March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Sunday, March 30, 2014

National guards fire teargas at anti-government protesters during a riot at Chacao district in Caracas March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
17 / 24
<p>Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje compete during the ice dance free dance program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje compete during the ice dance free dance program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje compete during the ice dance free dance program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
18 / 24
<p>A sign is seen on the wall of a guesthouse after a suicide attack in Kabul March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

A sign is seen on the wall of a guesthouse after a suicide attack in Kabul March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Sunday, March 30, 2014

A sign is seen on the wall of a guesthouse after a suicide attack in Kabul March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
19 / 24
<p>Rugby fans look on during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament as part of the Sevens World Series in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Rugby fans look on during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament as part of the Sevens World Series in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Rugby fans look on during the second day of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament as part of the Sevens World Series in Hong Kong March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
20 / 24
<p>Officials wait for voters at a polling station in Bangkok during a vote to elect a new Senate March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Officials wait for voters at a polling station in Bangkok during a vote to elect a new Senate March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Officials wait for voters at a polling station in Bangkok during a vote to elect a new Senate March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
21 / 24
<p>People hit muddy waters at full speed during the "Tough Mudder" obstacle course event in San Bernardino, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

People hit muddy waters at full speed during the "Tough Mudder" obstacle course event in San Bernardino, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Sunday, March 30, 2014

People hit muddy waters at full speed during the "Tough Mudder" obstacle course event in San Bernardino, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
22 / 24
<p>Arsenal's Mathieu Flamini (L) challenges Manchester City's David Silva during their English Premier League soccer match at The Emirates Stadium in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Arsenal's Mathieu Flamini (L) challenges Manchester City's David Silva during their English Premier League soccer match at The Emirates Stadium in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Arsenal's Mathieu Flamini (L) challenges Manchester City's David Silva during their English Premier League soccer match at The Emirates Stadium in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in the Crimean city of Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in the Crimean city of Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Sunday, March 30, 2014

A Russian flag flutters over the "Sevastopol" hotel in the Crimean city of Sevastopol March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the past 24 hours.

29 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Mar 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures