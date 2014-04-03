Editor's Choice
Residents walk to higher ground after a 7.6 magnitude quake, following Tuesday's earthquake and tsunami, in the northern port of Iquique, Chile April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
U.S. President Barack Obama stands alone as he makes a statement about the shooting at Fort Hood in Texas, while in Chicago, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys at a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, April 3, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
Fishermen try to salvage their boats in the aftermath of an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta
Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates his goal against Borussia Dortmund during their Champions League quarter-final first leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Men drive a car near a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by government forces in Aleppo's al-Ansari al-Sharqi neighborhood, Syria, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A woman reacts as she listens to a fortune telling machine at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Koala looks at a camera as it sits atop a branch in its enclosure at Wild Life Sydney Zoo, Australia, April 3, 2014. Images from the camera, which are triggered by the koala's movements, are displayed on a nearby small screen which the zoo is...more
Independent miners stand on a mountain near a road blockaded by them in the La Cumbre mountain pass near La Paz, Bolivia, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks about the global economy at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman's silhouette is seen at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, April 2, 2014. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
A flag flies at half staff as workers look out over the mud and debris as search work continues from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, Syria, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Spiritual leaders of the Huni Kui Indian tribe perform a ceremony for a sacred samauma (silk-cotton) tree outside the village of Novo Segredo along the Envira river in Brazil's northwestern Acre state, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls belonging to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. Toys and childhood outfits belonging to the royal family will form part of an exhibition "Royal Childhood", during...more
A woman stops to give money to a beggar wearing a burqa outside a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Female members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas shoot blanks during a military graduation ceremony in Gaza City April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A crew member aboard a Royal Australian Air Force P-3C Orion aircraft sits on the flight deck upon its return to RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, Australia, after searching for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paola Medina, 29, packs as she prepare to leave her apartment after living in the "Tower of David" skyscraper for almost a year in Caracas, Venezuela, March 25, 2014 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mary Theresa Ruddy, whose daughter Kelly was killed in 2010 when she lost control of her 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, holds a picture of the vehicle, while her husband Leo holds a photo of their daughter at the Senate Commerce and Transportation Consumer...more
Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi covers her head as rose petals are showered upon her arrival to file her nomination for the upcoming general election at Rae Bareli in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 2, 2014...more
A resident walks along a damaged road to Alto Hospicio commune after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Afghan election commission workers carry a ballot box as a police officer stands guard at a warehouse in Herat April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
