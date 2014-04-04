Editor's Choice
Residents push prams along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique, Chile April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during the latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Afghan election workers lead donkeys carrying ballot boxes and other materials to polling stations which are not accessible by road in the Kishindih district of Balkh Province, northern Afghanistan April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Mudahogora Ernestine, 34, poses for photographs outside her home in the suburbs of the Rwandan capital Kigali April 3, 2014. Ernestine is the sole survivor in her family of seven who survived the mass killings in the 1994 genocide that left her with visible injuries on her neck, hands and other parts of her body. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A student protester throws stones during an anti-government demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
U.S. President Barack Obama is helped offstage by first lady Michelle Obama after an event held to honor members of the U.S. teams and delegations from the Sochi Olympics and Paralympics at the White House in Washington April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Resident Eliza Starbuck takes a moment to meditate while commuting through the main concourse of Grand Central Terminal, also known as Grand Central Station, in New York on April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A bodybuilder stands in a toilet stall as he has toner applied backstage before an amateur competition in the Israeli city of Dimona, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A member of Spanish Red Cross reacts as she looks at two immigrants embracing after they learnt that they will be moved to different reception centers in separate Spanish cities, upon their arrival from Melilla at Malaga port, southern Spain, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A mountain lion makes its way through fresh snow in the foothills outside of Golden, Colorado April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A flight schedule board is updated with cancelled flights of German airline Lufthansa during strike action by Lufthansa pilots at Fraport airport in Frankfurt April 3, 2014. Lufthansa pilots were on strike for a second day grounding Germany's largest airline in a row over retirement conditions. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A supporter of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), climbs on a bamboo pole as he listens to Modi's speech during a rally in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion help a wounded fellow fighter covered in blood in the Mleha suburb of Damascus during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
"Darth Vader", the leader of the Internet Party of Ukraine, looks at a child in a pram at a street market near the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission in Kiev April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man looks at a glass sculpture entitled "The Sun", by U.S. artist Dale Chihuly, on display in London April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A villager holds a red flag as he waits to signal an arriving helicopter at Basa Village Development Committee in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A worker attaches prayer petitions, with names written on cards, to lotus lanterns in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A student affected by tear gas receives medical aid during an anti-government demonstration by students in Caracas, Venezuela, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A protester cries during clashes with police officers at a demonstration in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, Cambodia, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Rescue workers work in a debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Iraqi workers shovel dirt during a cleanup of the furnace pipes at a cement plant in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force Commander Hidetsugu Iwamasa is pictured in front of one of their P-3C Orion aircraft currently at RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, Australia, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An Afghan woman carries her child as she walks in a narrow alley in Mazar-i-Sharif April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
