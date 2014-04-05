Edition:
<p>An Afghan man loads ballot boxes and other election material on a donkey to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road in Shutul, Panjshir province, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman and her newborn baby are transported from the Army's Special Medical Attention Station, where she gave birth, at the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>A Palestinian protester runs during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

<p>Britain's Prince Harry plays on a swing with children as he and Mayor of London Boris Johnson (R) viewed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park ahead of its opening on Saturday at Stratford in east London April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

<p>A demonstrator throws garbage towards riot police officers during a European trade unions protest against austerity measures, in central Brussels April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Klif</p>

<p>Young men walk past a destroyed and graffitied building on a cold afternoon near Kabul's Darulaman Palace April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Men hide behind walls as Chadian soldiers drive along a road in Bangui April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Police protect a man from being hurt by anti-government protesters who accuse him of being a government spy, during an anti-government demonstration in Caracas April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Alphonsine Mukamfizi, 42, who miraculously survived three attempts on her life and had to fake death in order to survive, with a deep cut on one side of her face, looks on at her home in Nyamata, a small town outside of Rwandan capital Kigali April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

<p>A protester cries during clashes with police officers at a demonstration in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

<p>A self-portrait of former U.S. President George W. Bush and his father, former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, greet visitors at "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, Texas April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Wade</p>

<p>A villager holds a red flag as he waits to signal an arriving helicopter at Basa Village Development Committee in Solukhumbu District April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force Commander Hidetsugu Iwamasa is pictured in front of one of their P-3C Orion aircraft currently at RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Palestinians are seen through a car window which Hamas police said was damaged in an Israeli strike on a workshop in the northern Gaza Strip April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newlyweds Flor Perez (R) and Jose Ramirez, both 27 and from Reno, Nevada, kiss in front of "Cupid's Span", a sculpture by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, and the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, California April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A security worker talks on his mobile phone in front of a damaged building in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters use a slingshot to throw stones during riots in Caracas April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

<p>Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

<p>A demonstrator stands in front of riot police officers during a European trade union protest against austerity measures, in central Brussels April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe (R) does the mermaid pose with her friend Miely as they float on their paddle boards after the sun sets in Encinitas, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Afghan President Hamid Karzai holds up his inked stained finger after voting in the presidential election in Kabul April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

