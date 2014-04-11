Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 11, 2014 | 5:55pm IST

Editor's Choice

<p>She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, April 11, 2014

She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 24
<p>Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, April 11, 2014

Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 24
<p>A sign with the name of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius is placed on the table she will use while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President's budget proposal for FY2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

A sign with the name of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius is placed on the table she will use while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President's budget proposal for FY2015, on Capitol Hill in...more

Friday, April 11, 2014

A sign with the name of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius is placed on the table she will use while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President's budget proposal for FY2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
3 / 24
<p>Internally displaced men sit under a plane in an IDP camp located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Internally displaced men sit under a plane in an IDP camp located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, April 11, 2014

Internally displaced men sit under a plane in an IDP camp located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 24
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths stand next to a fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths stand next to a fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, April 11, 2014

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths stand next to a fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
5 / 24
<p>Brett Hurt, a sophomore at Franklin Regional High School, leaves a news conference at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pennsylvania April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Brett Hurt, a sophomore at Franklin Regional High School, leaves a news conference at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pennsylvania April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, April 11, 2014

Brett Hurt, a sophomore at Franklin Regional High School, leaves a news conference at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pennsylvania April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 24
<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Friday, April 11, 2014

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

Close
7 / 24
<p>Models present creations from the Salinas Summer 2015 collection during Fashion Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Models present creations from the Salinas Summer 2015 collection during Fashion Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, April 11, 2014

Models present creations from the Salinas Summer 2015 collection during Fashion Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
8 / 24
<p>A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, April 11, 2014

A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
9 / 24
<p>A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, April 11, 2014

A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
10 / 24
<p>A pro-Russia protester stands at a barricade outside a regional government building in Donetsk,Ukraine, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A pro-Russia protester stands at a barricade outside a regional government building in Donetsk,Ukraine, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Friday, April 11, 2014

A pro-Russia protester stands at a barricade outside a regional government building in Donetsk,Ukraine, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
11 / 24
<p>A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, Kashmir, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, Kashmir, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, April 11, 2014

A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, Kashmir, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
12 / 24
<p>An Orthodox Jewish women listens as a Jewish priest speaks before a reenactment of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem April 10, 2014 REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

An Orthodox Jewish women listens as a Jewish priest speaks before a reenactment of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem April 10, 2014 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, April 11, 2014

An Orthodox Jewish women listens as a Jewish priest speaks before a reenactment of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem April 10, 2014 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
13 / 24
<p>U.S. golfer Jason Dufner hits a a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2014 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

U.S. golfer Jason Dufner hits a a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2014 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 11, 2014

U.S. golfer Jason Dufner hits a a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2014 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 24
<p>Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, April 11, 2014

Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
15 / 24
<p>Director James Cameron is seen through a television camera as he is interviewed in Manhattan Beach, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Director James Cameron is seen through a television camera as he is interviewed in Manhattan Beach, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, April 11, 2014

Director James Cameron is seen through a television camera as he is interviewed in Manhattan Beach, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 24
<p>Palestinian Olympic runner Nader Al-Masri stretches near his house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinian Olympic runner Nader Al-Masri stretches near his house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, April 11, 2014

Palestinian Olympic runner Nader Al-Masri stretches near his house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
17 / 24
<p>Somali traders attempt to evacuate their goods from their shops near a burning petrol station in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

Somali traders attempt to evacuate their goods from their shops near a burning petrol station in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, April 11, 2014

Somali traders attempt to evacuate their goods from their shops near a burning petrol station in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
18 / 24
<p>Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears their Pachuco outfits while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears their Pachuco outfits while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Friday, April 11, 2014

Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears their Pachuco outfits while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
19 / 24
<p>A bird perches on one of the 16,142 graves of the Douaumont cemetery near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. The cemetery is the largest single French military cemetery of the WWI with more than 16,142 graves. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A bird perches on one of the 16,142 graves of the Douaumont cemetery near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. The cemetery is the largest single French military cemetery of the WWI with more than 16,142 graves. REUTERS/Charles Platiau more

Friday, April 11, 2014

A bird perches on one of the 16,142 graves of the Douaumont cemetery near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. The cemetery is the largest single French military cemetery of the WWI with more than 16,142 graves. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
20 / 24
<p>Participants run past the controversial Israeli barrier during the Palestine Marathon in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 11, 2014. About 2,500 runners participated in the marathon this year, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Participants run past the controversial Israeli barrier during the Palestine Marathon in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 11, 2014. About 2,500 runners participated in the marathon this year, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad more

Friday, April 11, 2014

Participants run past the controversial Israeli barrier during the Palestine Marathon in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 11, 2014. About 2,500 runners participated in the marathon this year, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
21 / 24
<p>A combination picture shows Britain's Prince William holding an umbrella above his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and spilling water from the umbrella, before boarding two America's Cup yachts on Auckland Harbour April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall/Pool</p>

A combination picture shows Britain's Prince William holding an umbrella above his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and spilling water from the umbrella, before boarding two America's Cup yachts on Auckland Harbour April 11, 2014....more

Friday, April 11, 2014

A combination picture shows Britain's Prince William holding an umbrella above his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and spilling water from the umbrella, before boarding two America's Cup yachts on Auckland Harbour April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall/Pool

Close
22 / 24
<p>Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, April 11, 2014

Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 24
<p>A U.S. army's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter takes part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A U.S. army's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter takes part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, April 11, 2014

A U.S. army's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter takes part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Apr 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Apr 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Apr 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in wins South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures