Editors Choice

A worker pulls out a roll of cloth to be made into flags for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, while it is kept out to dry at a flag manufacturing factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 11, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A pro-Russian protester looks out of the window of a seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 11, 2014. Armed pro-Russia separatists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk rejected Kiev's offer of amnesty for those who seized government buildings this week and called on others to defy the pro-European government in Kiev. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) applauds after announcing Director of the Office of Management and Budget Sylvia Mathews Burwell (2nd R) as his nominee to replace outgoing U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius (R), during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 11, 2014. At left is U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Youth supporters of presidential candidate Jose Maria Vaz sit in front of his poster in Bissau April 11, 2014. Guinea-Bissau, one of the world's poorest countries, will go the polls on Sunday in a long-delayed legislative and presidential election intended to draw a line under a 2012 military coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. The police evicted about 5,000 people after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
Britain's Queen Elizabeth laughs after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. The Irish President and his wife Sabina left Windsor at the end of a four day State Visit to Britain, during which they stayed at Windsor Castle as guests of Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
A bride and groom visit a pro-Russia rally outside a regional government building in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine April 11, 2014. Ukraine's prime minister offered on Friday to boost local powers in the regions in an effort to undercut pro-Russia separatists who have occupied official buildings in Russian-speaking cities in eastern Ukraine. But separatists still occupied the main regional offices in Donetsk, while in Luhansk armed rebels were refusing an offer of non-prosecution by the Kiev authorities in exchange for them laying down their weapons and quitting the regional offices of the state security service. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana performs after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A crew member looks out an observation window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for debris from missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 April 11, 2014. Search and rescue officials in Australia are confident they know the approximate position of the black box recorders from missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Friday. At the same time, however, the head of the agency coordinating the search said that the latest "ping" signal, which was captured by a listening device buoy on Thursday, was not related to the plane. REUTERS/Richard Polden
Michelle Lopez (R), 14, and Jazmine Villalobos, 14, who were friends of El Monte High School student Adrian Castro, comfort each other in El Monte, California April 11, 2014. Ten people were killed, half of them high school students, when a truck slammed into a tour bus full of college hopefuls heading for a campus tour in northern California on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, hands out a pamphlet at a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee smokes a cigarette near the Skochinsky mine outside Donetsk April 11, 2014. Seven people were killed on Friday when an explosion caused by leaking gas tore through a coal mine near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, local authorities said. Altogether 52 miners were working at a depth of 1,300 metres when the accident occurred at the Skochinsky mine. Apart from the seven killed, an eighth miner was taken to hospital with injuries. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
An Israeli soldier drags a foreign activist on the ground during clashes near a house disputed over by Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron April 11, 2014. Israeli troops evacuated the house from its Palestinian inhabitants on Friday, Palestinian witnesses said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are presented with a cycling jersey for Prince George during a visit to open the new National Cycling Centre of Excellence, also known as the Avantidrome, in Cambridge April 12, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond leaves the stage at the SNP Spring Conference in Aberdeen, Scotland April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
ATTENTION EDITORS: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN Dayana Chasi Saavedra, 3, looks through the window after news that their eviction was not going to be carried out, in Madrid April 11, 2014. Listeh Saavedra, 22, lives in the home with her husband Jimmy Chasi Sanguna, their two daughters, her in-laws and her brothers-in-law. The Chasi Sanguna family, who moved to Spain from Ecuador, are facing eviction as they were unable to keep up with their mortgage payments, after all family members lost their jobs in the construction and auto repair sectors between 2010 and 2011. Currently, only one of the sons, Franklin Chasi Sanguna, is employed, and his brother Henri does the occasional odd job. Their eviction was not carried out in the end because the family reached a last minute agreement with Spanish nationalized lender Bankia to leave their home within a month, and move to a Bankia social rent flat at 150 euros per month, Franklin Chasi Sanguna said. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator holds up a symbolic hangman's noose during a protest in Istanbul April 11, 2014. Hundreds of pro-Islamist demonstrators gathered at the courtyard of a mosque in support of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and to protest against the death sentence of 529 members of the Islamist group in Egypt. REUTERS/Stringer
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 11, 2014. Passover, which starts next week, commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. According to the account, the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before fleeing to the promised land. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A tree grows in the WWI London trench at Douaumont near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. After the recapture of Fort Douaumont and Fort Vaux by French troops in late 1916, this trench was built to join the town of Belleville to Fort Douaumont and the ruined town of Douaumont in order to deliver supplies, relieve troops and for hospital evacuation. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. Picture taken March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Christie's employee poses with 'The Jim Beam J.B. Turner Train' sculpture by U.S. artist Jeff Koons at Christie's auction house in central London, April 11, 2014. The steel piece has a predicted auction sale estimate of US$25 to 35 million (?15-21 million) and forms part of the Christie's Post-War and Contemporary Art sale in New York on May 13. REUTERS/Toby Melville
German artist Ottmar Hoerl stands among his 500 plastic Charlemagne sculptures in the western German city of Aachen April 11, 2014. On the occasion of the Aachen Charlemagne Year and the 1200th anniversary of Charlemagne's death, concept artist Hoerl is presenting his installation project on the centrally located Katschhof area for two weeks beginning April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province April 11, 2014. The suspected illegal construction, which takes up an area of about 40 square metres, was built 10 years ago. Local law enforcement department discovered the construction back in 2012, but have failed to find the owner since then, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
