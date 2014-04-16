Editor's Choice
A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armored personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An internally displaced Muslim woman who lost her six days old baby yesterday, lies in a house in the town of Boda, Central African Republic, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts during his trial at North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Penitent looks on before the procession of "La Sangre" brotherhood during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
An image of the Statue of Liberty is pictured though a rain covered taxi window in New York April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Frazier Glenn Cross, Jr., also known as F. Glenn Miller, appears at his arraignment on capital murder and first-degree murder charges at the Fred Allenbrand Criminal Justice Complex Adult Detention Center in New Century, Kansas April 15, 2014. Cross, the suspect in the killing of three people at two Jewish facilities near Kansas City could face the death penalty on state murder charges, prosecutors said. REUTERS/David Eulitt/The Kansas City Star/Pool
A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An Ukrainian soldier takes cover behind a tree as pro-Russia protesters gathered in front of a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian protester strengthens barricades outside the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A sign hangs on the door of an office at Reddit headquarters in San Francisco, California April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Veronica, mother of high school senior Adrian Castro, who was killed in last Thursday's bus crash, listens to speakers at a candlelight vigil in his memory at El Monte High School in El Monte, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Snow covers a log cabin off Highway 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes in central Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2014. Most of the province saw snow this morning one of the latest spring snowfalls in recent history. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Borussia Dortmund's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) celebrates with coach Juergen Klopp (R) after their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final match against WfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund April 15, 2014. Dortmund won the match 2-0. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFB RULES PROHIBIT USE IN MMS SERVICES VIA HANDHELD DEVICES UNTIL TWO HOURS AFTER A MATCH AND ANY USAGE ON INTERNET OR ONLINE MEDIA SIMULATING VIDEO FOOTAGE DURING THE MATCH.
Crew aboard the Australian Defense Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vehicle into position for deployment in the southern Indian Ocean to look for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter D. Blair
An Ukrainian soldier aims his rifle at pro-Russia protesters gathered in front of a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Internally displaced people wait for food distribution by a foreign non-governmental organization in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry "Sewol" which sank at the sea off Jindo April 16, 2014. Almost 300 people were missing after a ferry capsized off South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People's Liberation Army soldiers fire weapons during training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue workers and onlookers stand next to derailed coaches of a passenger train in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 16, 2014. Dozens of passengers on Wednesday were injured after the engine and ten coaches of the train derailed in Assam, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A member of the police bomb squad (L) walks away from a bag (R) left on the road near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014, during the one year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. The Boston Police Department late on Tuesday reported that two backpacks were found near the race's finish line and were being inspected by the bomb squad. One of the bags was later detonated by the bomb squad after inspection, reported local media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Greenpeace activists Nicole and Enrique kiss during their symbolic wedding at the El Morado hanging glacier at the territories of "Republica Glaciar" (Glacier Republic), at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, Chile, April 12, 2014. Republica Glaciar is an event aimed to draw attention to the importance of the Chilean glaciers protection as a huge water source which could be threatened by large hydroelectric and mining projects on the high mountain, and raise awareness about the environmental impacts of its intervention, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Pope Francis kisses two children, after carrying them onto his Popemobile, before leading his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
