Editor's Choice

<p>A woman burns incense in front of the graves of her relatives at a cemetery in the village of Copaciu, southwest of Bucharest, early morning April 17, 2014. Orthodox women went to church and cemeteries in the early morning on Maundy Thursday to light candles, burn incense and mourn their dead relatives as part of a southern Romanian tradition. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>South Korean ferry "Sewol" is seen sinking at the sea off Jindo, as lighting flares are released for a night search, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Armed men, wearing black and orange ribbons of St. George - a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, drive an airborne combat vehicle, with a Russian flag seen on the top, outside Kramatorsk April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Via Crucis" brotherhood in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>An inmate depicting Jesus performs the crucifixion scene in the theatre play "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Sarita Colonia prison yard, ahead of Holy Week celebrations, in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. The play was held to encourage the inmates in their rehabilitation process, according to the prison's press release. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Youths sit outside a fish and chip shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands, Britain, April 3, 2014. Twelve hours by ferry from the Scottish mainland, hundreds of miles from Edinburgh and closer to Oslo than London, the windswept Shetland islands have their own aspirations about Scottish independence. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are pictured in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a reception at the Sydney Opera House, Australia, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>The mother of a passenger who was on a sinking ferry reacts as she finds her son at a gym where rescued passengers gather in Jindo April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Ukrainian soldiers clash with pro-Russia protesters on the field near Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>An usher tries to hold back opposition Five Star Movement senators holding posters depicting Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (bottom R) and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (top L) during a vote on reforms aimed at countering vote-buying linked to the mafia at the Senate in Rome April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Iraqi security forces fire an artillery gun during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, outsidethe capital April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A participant number tag is seen among running shoes left at the makeshift memorial following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, in an exhibit titled "Dear Boston: Messages from the Marathon Memorial" at the Boston Public Library in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A NATO AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) aircraft is seen on the tarmac as it prepares to take-off for a training mission from the AWACS air base in Geilenkirchen near the German-Dutch border April 16, 2014. NATO said on Wednesday it would send more ships, planes and troops to eastern Europe to reassure allies worried by Russia's annexation of Crimea but shied away from new permanent bases in the east as Poland wanted. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Printer Jose Lomeli holds newspaper printing plates for the first copies of the inaugural Los Angeles Register newspaper in Santa Ana, California April 16, 2014. The newspaper, owned by Freedom Communications, will have 50-60 pages on weekdays and 80-90 pages on Sundays. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A dog catcher approaches a stray dog on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Some 60,000 strays roam Bucharest. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A man stands in a phone box in front of graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. British media have attributed the new work to acclaimed British street artist Banksy, as a spoof on recent government spying scandals exposed by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor, Edward Snowden, who said that Britain's agency, GCHQ tapped fiber-optic cables carrying international phone and internet traffic and is sharing vast quantities of personal information with the NSA. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A boy with a toy gun passes by in front of barricades at the police headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A three-month-old Bengal white tiger cub is seen inside its enclosure at the Buenos Aires' Zoo, Argentina, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Teymuraz Gabashvili of Russia during the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A Palestinian girl looks out from inside her family's house in the northern Gaza Strip March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A man takes pictures of a collapsed road in Kunming, Yunnan province, April 16, 2014. The incident occurred overnight, and there were no reports of injuries, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A woman squats as she waits in a queue to cast her vote at a polling station at Sirohi district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Catholics leave the San Antonio de Padua church with a statue of Jesus Nazareno, for a procession known as "Jesus Nazareno of the tapes", during Holy Week in Cot de Cartago, west of San Jose, Costa Rica, April 16, 2014. According to Jorge Masis, a priest at the church, people tie ribbons to the statue to symbolize promises they make to Jesus during Holy Week. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Volunteers remove debris from burned houses after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

