Editor's Choice
A woman burns incense in front of the graves of her relatives at a cemetery in the village of Copaciu, southwest of Bucharest, early morning April 17, 2014. Orthodox women went to church and cemeteries in the early morning on Maundy Thursday to light...more
A woman burns incense in front of the graves of her relatives at a cemetery in the village of Copaciu, southwest of Bucharest, early morning April 17, 2014. Orthodox women went to church and cemeteries in the early morning on Maundy Thursday to light candles, burn incense and mourn their dead relatives as part of a southern Romanian tradition. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
South Korean ferry "Sewol" is seen sinking at the sea off Jindo, as lighting flares are released for a night search, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean ferry "Sewol" is seen sinking at the sea off Jindo, as lighting flares are released for a night search, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Armed men, wearing black and orange ribbons of St. George - a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, drive an airborne combat vehicle, with a Russian flag seen on the top, outside Kramatorsk April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin more
Armed men, wearing black and orange ribbons of St. George - a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, drive an airborne combat vehicle, with a Russian flag seen on the top, outside Kramatorsk April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Via Crucis" brotherhood in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Via Crucis" brotherhood in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
An inmate depicting Jesus performs the crucifixion scene in the theatre play "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Sarita Colonia prison yard, ahead of Holy Week celebrations, in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. The play was held to encourage the inmates in their...more
An inmate depicting Jesus performs the crucifixion scene in the theatre play "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Sarita Colonia prison yard, ahead of Holy Week celebrations, in Lima, Peru, April 15, 2014. The play was held to encourage the inmates in their rehabilitation process, according to the prison's press release. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Youths sit outside a fish and chip shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands, Britain, April 3, 2014. Twelve hours by ferry from the Scottish mainland, hundreds of miles from Edinburgh and closer to Oslo than London, the windswept Shetland...more
Youths sit outside a fish and chip shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands, Britain, April 3, 2014. Twelve hours by ferry from the Scottish mainland, hundreds of miles from Edinburgh and closer to Oslo than London, the windswept Shetland islands have their own aspirations about Scottish independence. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are pictured in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a reception at the Sydney Opera House, Australia, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are pictured in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a reception at the Sydney Opera House, Australia, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The mother of a passenger who was on a sinking ferry reacts as she finds her son at a gym where rescued passengers gather in Jindo April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The mother of a passenger who was on a sinking ferry reacts as she finds her son at a gym where rescued passengers gather in Jindo April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ukrainian soldiers clash with pro-Russia protesters on the field near Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian soldiers clash with pro-Russia protesters on the field near Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An usher tries to hold back opposition Five Star Movement senators holding posters depicting Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (bottom R) and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (top L) during a vote on reforms aimed at countering vote-buying linked to...more
An usher tries to hold back opposition Five Star Movement senators holding posters depicting Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (bottom R) and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (top L) during a vote on reforms aimed at countering vote-buying linked to the mafia at the Senate in Rome April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Iraqi security forces fire an artillery gun during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, outsidethe capital April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Iraqi security forces fire an artillery gun during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, outsidethe capital April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
A participant number tag is seen among running shoes left at the makeshift memorial following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, in an exhibit titled "Dear Boston: Messages from the Marathon Memorial" at the Boston Public Library in Boston,...more
A participant number tag is seen among running shoes left at the makeshift memorial following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, in an exhibit titled "Dear Boston: Messages from the Marathon Memorial" at the Boston Public Library in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A NATO AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) aircraft is seen on the tarmac as it prepares to take-off for a training mission from the AWACS air base in Geilenkirchen near the German-Dutch border April 16, 2014. NATO said on Wednesday it would...more
A NATO AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) aircraft is seen on the tarmac as it prepares to take-off for a training mission from the AWACS air base in Geilenkirchen near the German-Dutch border April 16, 2014. NATO said on Wednesday it would send more ships, planes and troops to eastern Europe to reassure allies worried by Russia's annexation of Crimea but shied away from new permanent bases in the east as Poland wanted. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Printer Jose Lomeli holds newspaper printing plates for the first copies of the inaugural Los Angeles Register newspaper in Santa Ana, California April 16, 2014. The newspaper, owned by Freedom Communications, will have 50-60 pages on weekdays and...more
Printer Jose Lomeli holds newspaper printing plates for the first copies of the inaugural Los Angeles Register newspaper in Santa Ana, California April 16, 2014. The newspaper, owned by Freedom Communications, will have 50-60 pages on weekdays and 80-90 pages on Sundays. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog catcher approaches a stray dog on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Some 60,000 strays roam Bucharest. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A dog catcher approaches a stray dog on a street in Bucharest April 3, 2014. Some 60,000 strays roam Bucharest. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A man stands in a phone box in front of graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. British media have...more
A man stands in a phone box in front of graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. British media have attributed the new work to acclaimed British street artist Banksy, as a spoof on recent government spying scandals exposed by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor, Edward Snowden, who said that Britain's agency, GCHQ tapped fiber-optic cables carrying international phone and internet traffic and is sharing vast quantities of personal information with the NSA. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A boy with a toy gun passes by in front of barricades at the police headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy with a toy gun passes by in front of barricades at the police headquarters in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A three-month-old Bengal white tiger cub is seen inside its enclosure at the Buenos Aires' Zoo, Argentina, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A three-month-old Bengal white tiger cub is seen inside its enclosure at the Buenos Aires' Zoo, Argentina, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Teymuraz Gabashvili of Russia during the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Teymuraz Gabashvili of Russia during the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Palestinian girl looks out from inside her family's house in the northern Gaza Strip March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl looks out from inside her family's house in the northern Gaza Strip March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man takes pictures of a collapsed road in Kunming, Yunnan province, April 16, 2014. The incident occurred overnight, and there were no reports of injuries, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
A man takes pictures of a collapsed road in Kunming, Yunnan province, April 16, 2014. The incident occurred overnight, and there were no reports of injuries, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman squats as she waits in a queue to cast her vote at a polling station at Sirohi district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman squats as she waits in a queue to cast her vote at a polling station at Sirohi district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Catholics leave the San Antonio de Padua church with a statue of Jesus Nazareno, for a procession known as "Jesus Nazareno of the tapes", during Holy Week in Cot de Cartago, west of San Jose, Costa Rica, April 16, 2014. According to Jorge Masis, a...more
Catholics leave the San Antonio de Padua church with a statue of Jesus Nazareno, for a procession known as "Jesus Nazareno of the tapes", during Holy Week in Cot de Cartago, west of San Jose, Costa Rica, April 16, 2014. According to Jorge Masis, a priest at the church, people tie ribbons to the statue to symbolize promises they make to Jesus during Holy Week. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Volunteers remove debris from burned houses after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Volunteers remove debris from burned houses after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.