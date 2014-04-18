" /> " />
Friday, April 18, 2014

Members from the South Korean Navy's Ship Salvage Unit (SSU) operate at the site of the capsized passenger ship "Sewol", in the sea off Jindo April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, April 18, 2014

Members from the South Korean Navy's Ship Salvage Unit (SSU) operate at the site of the capsized passenger ship "Sewol", in the sea off Jindo April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, April 18, 2014

Family members of missing passengers who were on a South Korean ferry which capsized on Wednesday, wait for news of their family at a gym in Jindo April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, April 18, 2014

Family members of missing passengers who were on a South Korean ferry which capsized on Wednesday, wait for news of their family at a gym in Jindo April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, April 18, 2014

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia stops U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and European Union High Representative Catherine Ashton in a hotel hallway behind the scenes to thank them for the results of a quadrilateral meeting on Ukraine that had just ended between representatives of the United States, Ukraine, Russia and the European Union in Geneva April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Friday, April 18, 2014

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia stops U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and European Union High Representative Catherine Ashton in a hotel hallway behind the scenes to thank them for the results of a quadrilateral meeting on Ukraine that had just ended between representatives of the United States, Ukraine, Russia and the European Union in Geneva April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Friday, April 18, 2014

Britain's Prince William looks over the edge of a cliff as he and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Narrow Neck Lookout and observe abseiling by the Mountain Youth Services group in the Blue Mountains town of Katoomba, west of Sydney, Australia, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, April 18, 2014

Britain's Prince William looks over the edge of a cliff as he and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Narrow Neck Lookout and observe abseiling by the Mountain Youth Services group in the Blue Mountains town of Katoomba, west of Sydney, Australia, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, April 18, 2014

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford addresses supporters on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. Ford is seeking re-election in the Toronto municipal election, set for October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, April 18, 2014

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford addresses supporters on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. Ford is seeking re-election in the Toronto municipal election, set for October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, April 18, 2014

Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers attend the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, April 18, 2014

Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers attend the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, April 18, 2014

Visitors watch Russian President Vladimir Putin's live broadcast of a nationwide phone-in at a regional youth library in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 17, 2014. Putin said on Thursday that Russia would not seek to cut itself off from the outside world with a Soviet-style Iron Curtain. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Friday, April 18, 2014

Visitors watch Russian President Vladimir Putin's live broadcast of a nationwide phone-in at a regional youth library in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 17, 2014. Putin said on Thursday that Russia would not seek to cut itself off from the outside world with a Soviet-style Iron Curtain. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Friday, April 18, 2014

Journalists listen to a speech and a question posed by former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden, at a media centre during Russian President Vladimir Putin's live broadcast nationwide phone-in, in Moscow April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, April 18, 2014

Journalists listen to a speech and a question posed by former U.S. spy agency NSA contractor Edward Snowden, at a media centre during Russian President Vladimir Putin's live broadcast nationwide phone-in, in Moscow April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, April 18, 2014

A woman carries her baby as she walks through a wheat field on her way to a polling station to cast her vote in Shabazpur Dor village, in Amroha district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, April 18, 2014

A woman carries her baby as she walks through a wheat field on her way to a polling station to cast her vote in Shabazpur Dor village, in Amroha district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, April 18, 2014

People surround a man who was injured during pro-Russian protests near a Ukrainian military base in Mariupol April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, April 18, 2014

People surround a man who was injured during pro-Russian protests near a Ukrainian military base in Mariupol April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, April 18, 2014

A view is seen inside a supermarket that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Bahia state, Brazil, April 17, 2014. A police strike has unleashed violent crime in Brazil's third-largest city just two months before it is set to welcome hordes of soccer fans for the World Cup, adding to fears about the country's ability to ensure safety during the event. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

Friday, April 18, 2014

A view is seen inside a supermarket that was looted during a police strike in Salvador, Bahia state, Brazil, April 17, 2014. A police strike has unleashed violent crime in Brazil's third-largest city just two months before it is set to welcome hordes of soccer fans for the World Cup, adding to fears about the country's ability to ensure safety during the event. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

Friday, April 18, 2014

Police take cover from fire crackers thrown by anti-government protesters during riots with police in Caracas, Venezuela, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Friday, April 18, 2014

Police take cover from fire crackers thrown by anti-government protesters during riots with police in Caracas, Venezuela, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Friday, April 18, 2014

Family member of missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry "Sewol" which sank in the sea off Jindo cry at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo, South Korea, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, April 18, 2014

Family member of missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry "Sewol" which sank in the sea off Jindo cry at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo, South Korea, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, April 18, 2014

Ethnic Hazara Afghan women weave a carpet at a makeshift workshop at their house in Khorasan Refugee Camp, on the outskirts of Peshawar April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Friday, April 18, 2014

Ethnic Hazara Afghan women weave a carpet at a makeshift workshop at their house in Khorasan Refugee Camp, on the outskirts of Peshawar April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Friday, April 18, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama obliges cheering students by showing off the hand signal the students in the quadrangle dormitory use to identify themselves, during a campus tour of Howard University with high school students in Washington April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, April 18, 2014

First lady Michelle Obama obliges cheering students by showing off the hand signal the students in the quadrangle dormitory use to identify themselves, during a campus tour of Howard University with high school students in Washington April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, April 18, 2014

Christian worshippers pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, April 18, 2014

Christian worshippers pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Friday, April 18, 2014

Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England April 18, 2014. For more than thirty years Christians have taken part in the pilgrimage to Holy Island, walking through Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, during Holy Week. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Friday, April 18, 2014

Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England April 18, 2014. For more than thirty years Christians have taken part in the pilgrimage to Holy Island, walking through Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, during Holy Week. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Friday, April 18, 2014

An armed man, who is wearing black and orange ribbons of St. George - a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, stands guard in front of barricades outside the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, April 18, 2014

An armed man, who is wearing black and orange ribbons of St. George - a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, stands guard in front of barricades outside the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, April 18, 2014

Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, sings with young patients at Bear Cottage, a children's hospice, in Sydney, Australia, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendon Thorne/Pool

Friday, April 18, 2014

Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, sings with young patients at Bear Cottage, a children's hospice, in Sydney, Australia, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendon Thorne/Pool

Friday, April 18, 2014

Penitent Danilo Ramos grimaces in pain as he is nailed to a wooden cross during the reenactment of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. Penitents are nailed to wooden crosses on Good Friday which is the most extreme display of religious devotion in the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, April 18, 2014

Penitent Danilo Ramos grimaces in pain as he is nailed to a wooden cross during the reenactment of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. Penitents are nailed to wooden crosses on Good Friday which is the most extreme display of religious devotion in the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, April 18, 2014

A Buddhist monk prays for the missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry "Sewol", which sank in the sea off Jindo, at a port where family members of the missing have gathered, in Jindo, South Korea, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, April 18, 2014

A Buddhist monk prays for the missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry "Sewol", which sank in the sea off Jindo, at a port where family members of the missing have gathered, in Jindo, South Korea, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, April 18, 2014

An alpaca looks out from a car on a busy street in Changchun, Jilin province, China, April 16, 2014. According to local media, a newly-opened bar in Changchun rented the 5-year-old male alpaca from Australia hoping to attract more customers. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, April 18, 2014

An alpaca looks out from a car on a busy street in Changchun, Jilin province, China, April 16, 2014. According to local media, a newly-opened bar in Changchun rented the 5-year-old male alpaca from Australia hoping to attract more customers. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, April 18, 2014

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, China, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, April 18, 2014

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, China, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, April 18, 2014

Students from different classes attend an outdoor joint lesson outside a school building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Friday, April 18, 2014

Students from different classes attend an outdoor joint lesson outside a school building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

