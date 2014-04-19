Editor's Choice
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks to junior surf lifesavers during a visit to Sydney's Manly beach April 18, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son...more
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks to junior surf lifesavers during a visit to Sydney's Manly beach April 18, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/David Gray
Worshippers attend the re-enactment of the "Stations of the Cross" during a procession on Good Friday in Ourem, central Portugal April 18, 2014. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Rafael...more
Worshippers attend the re-enactment of the "Stations of the Cross" during a procession on Good Friday in Ourem, central Portugal April 18, 2014. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Messages left by fellow students are stuck to the classroom windows of students missing in the South Korean ferry disaster at Danwon High School in Ansan April 18, 2014. With over 48 hours passed since the ferry "Sewol" capsized, hopes are fading for...more
Messages left by fellow students are stuck to the classroom windows of students missing in the South Korean ferry disaster at Danwon High School in Ansan April 18, 2014. With over 48 hours passed since the ferry "Sewol" capsized, hopes are fading for almost 250 students and teachers from this high school in an industrial town on the outskirts of Seoul. Twenty eight passengers are officially listed as dead, 179 have been rescued and 268 are missing, presumed trapped in the stricken vessel, out of 475 passengers and crew bound from the port of Incheon to the holiday island of Jeju. REUTERS/James Pearson
An entrant in the 2014 Boston Marathon, wearing a jacket from the previous year's race as well as a hat with "MR8" on it, leaves after picking up his official race bib Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2014. "MR8" refers to 2013 Boston Marathon bombing...more
An entrant in the 2014 Boston Marathon, wearing a jacket from the previous year's race as well as a hat with "MR8" on it, leaves after picking up his official race bib Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2014. "MR8" refers to 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard. The 118th running of the Boston Marathon will be held on April 21. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Christian worshippers hold crosses as they wait before the start of a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. Christian worshippers on Friday retraced the route Jesus took along Via...more
Christian worshippers hold crosses as they wait before the start of a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. Christian worshippers on Friday retraced the route Jesus took along Via Dolorosa to his crucifixion in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The family member of a missing passenger from the capsized South Korean ferry "Sewol" cries at a port where family members have gathered to wait for news from rescuers, in Jindo April 18, 2014. The captain of a South Korean ferry that capsized two...more
The family member of a missing passenger from the capsized South Korean ferry "Sewol" cries at a port where family members have gathered to wait for news from rescuers, in Jindo April 18, 2014. The captain of a South Korean ferry that capsized two days ago rushed back to the bridge after it started listing severely and tried in vain to right the vessel, one of the helmsmen on the ship said on Friday. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Students from different classes attend an outdoor joint lesson outside a school building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Students from different classes attend an outdoor joint lesson outside a school building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Penitent Danilo Ramos grimaces in pain as he is nailed to a wooden cross during the reenactment of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. Penitents are nailed to wooden crosses on...more
Penitent Danilo Ramos grimaces in pain as he is nailed to a wooden cross during the reenactment of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. Penitents are nailed to wooden crosses on Good Friday which is the most extreme display of religious devotion in the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An armed man, who is wearing black and orange ribbons of St. George - a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, stands guard in front of barricades outside the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 18, 2014. The self-declared...more
An armed man, who is wearing black and orange ribbons of St. George - a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, stands guard in front of barricades outside the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 18, 2014. The self-declared leader of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, on Friday said that he did not consider his men to be bound by an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to disarm and vacate occupied buildings. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man carries a crucifix during a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in one of the affected areas after a fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April...more
A man carries a crucifix during a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Good Friday celebrations in one of the affected areas after a fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 18, 2014. Deadly forest fires in Valparaiso have killed at least 15 people, consumed 2,693 acres (1,090 hectares) and burned 2,900 homes, with 12,500 casualties. Fed by high temperatures and strong winds, the flames moved from forest areas at the top of the city on Saturday night and destroyed large swaths of predominantly low-income, wooden houses. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was rescued and airlifted from the avalanche site at Mount Everest in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. An avalanche swept down a slope of Mount Everest on...more
Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was rescued and airlifted from the avalanche site at Mount Everest in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. An avalanche swept down a slope of Mount Everest on Friday killing 12 Nepali mountaineering guides at the beginning of the main climbing season, a Tourism Ministry official said. The avalanche, the deadliest in eight years, hit the most popular route to the mountain's peak. Three Nepali guides were injured and up to five people were missing, said Dipendra Paudel at the Tourism Ministry's mountaineering department. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Yang Zhengwei, 24, gets a tattoo, which is adapted from a famous Chinese painting "Along the River during the Qingming Festival", on his back, in Zhuzhou, Hunan province April 17, 2014. The 50-centimetre-long, 38-centimetre-wide tattoo on Yang's back...more
Yang Zhengwei, 24, gets a tattoo, which is adapted from a famous Chinese painting "Along the River during the Qingming Festival", on his back, in Zhuzhou, Hunan province April 17, 2014. The 50-centimetre-long, 38-centimetre-wide tattoo on Yang's back was almost finished after five days of work, according to local media. The painting, attributed to Song Dynasty artist Zhang Zeduan, was originally a panoramic painting on a scroll depicting the daily life scenery of a river in the capital Bianjin, today's Kaifeng of Henan province. Picture taken April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ethnic Hazara Afghan women weave a carpet at a makeshift workshop at their house in Khorasan Refugee Camp, on the outskirts of Peshawar April 17, 2014. Carpet-making started at the camp in 1982, when refugees fled the war in Afghanistan to take...more
Ethnic Hazara Afghan women weave a carpet at a makeshift workshop at their house in Khorasan Refugee Camp, on the outskirts of Peshawar April 17, 2014. Carpet-making started at the camp in 1982, when refugees fled the war in Afghanistan to take refuge in Pakistan. The carpet weavers, who are employed by contractors, are paid between 3,000 Pakistani rupees ($31) to 10,000 rupees ($103) per square metre, depending on the quality of the craftsmanship. The carpets, which can each take up to 60 days to complete, are then exported to buyers from the West and the Gulf. Picture taken April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Patients are looked after by their relatives after they were evacuated from a hospital following an earthquake in Acapulco, in Guerrero state, April 18, 2014. The powerful earthquake struck Mexico on Friday, shaking buildings in the capital and...more
Patients are looked after by their relatives after they were evacuated from a hospital following an earthquake in Acapulco, in Guerrero state, April 18, 2014. The powerful earthquake struck Mexico on Friday, shaking buildings in the capital and sending people running out into the street, although there were no early reports of major damage. The magnitude 7.2 quake was centered in the southwestern state of Guerrero, close to the Pacific beach resort of Acapulco, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. REUTERS/Jesus Solano
A doctor expecting the arrival of the victims of a Mount Everest avalanche standbys near the helipad at Grandi International Hospital in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. An avalanche swept down a slope of Mount Everest on Friday killing 12 Nepali...more
A doctor expecting the arrival of the victims of a Mount Everest avalanche standbys near the helipad at Grandi International Hospital in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. An avalanche swept down a slope of Mount Everest on Friday killing 12 Nepali mountaineering guides at the beginning of the main climbing season, a Tourism Ministry official said. The avalanche, the deadliest in eight years, hit the most popular route to the mountain's peak. Three Nepali guides were injured and up to five people were missing, said Dipendra Paudel at the Tourism Ministry's mountaineering department. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshipper rests along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. Christian worshippers on Friday retraced the route Jesus took along Via Dolorosa to his crucifixion in the...more
An Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshipper rests along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. Christian worshippers on Friday retraced the route Jesus took along Via Dolorosa to his crucifixion in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ukrainian presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko speaks during a news conference in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine April 18, 2014. Armed pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they were not bound by an international deal ordering...more
Ukrainian presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko speaks during a news conference in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine April 18, 2014. Armed pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they were not bound by an international deal ordering them to disarm and would not move out of public buildings they have seized until the Kiev government stepped down. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The blood-covered leg of a penitent is seen during a procession through the streets in the town of Verbicaro, southern Italy April 18, 2014. The bleeding penitents walk in groups of three through the streets and stop in front of all churches and...more
The blood-covered leg of a penitent is seen during a procession through the streets in the town of Verbicaro, southern Italy April 18, 2014. The bleeding penitents walk in groups of three through the streets and stop in front of all churches and chapels in the town. The tradition began in the thirteenth century and serves as penitence for Christ's death. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members from the South Korean Navy's Ship Salvage Unit (SSU) operate at the site of the capsized passenger ship "Sewol", in the sea off Jindo April 18, 2014. The captain of a South Korean ferry that capsized two days ago rushed back to the bridge...more
Members from the South Korean Navy's Ship Salvage Unit (SSU) operate at the site of the capsized passenger ship "Sewol", in the sea off Jindo April 18, 2014. The captain of a South Korean ferry that capsized two days ago rushed back to the bridge after it started listing severely and tried in vain to right the vessel, one of the helmsmen on the ship said on Friday. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
