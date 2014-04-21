Edition:
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front row, C) poses for a picture with senior military staff and other participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front row, C) poses for a picture with senior military staff and other participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest last Friday, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. Nepal's Sherpas have demanded compensation of $10,000 for the families of 16 colleagues dead or missing in an avalanche on Mount Everest and double the insurance cover for expeditions on the world's highest mountain, crowded with climbers. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest last Friday, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. Nepal's Sherpas have demanded compensation of $10,000 for the families of 16 colleagues dead or missing in an avalanche on Mount Everest and double the insurance cover for expeditions on the world's highest mountain, crowded with climbers. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Rescue workers carry the bodies of passengers who were on the capsized Sewol passenger ship, which sank in the sea off Jindo, at a port where family members of missing passengers have gathered, in Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Rescue workers carry the bodies of passengers who were on the capsized Sewol passenger ship, which sank in the sea off Jindo, at a port where family members of missing passengers have gathered, in Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Anti-government protesters jump and step on a banner of Banco de Venezuela after bringing down the banner during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. Masked youths battled police, protesters burned and hung from lamp-posts effigies of President Nicolas Maduro and marchers demanded the "resurrection" of democracy on a volatile Easter Sunday in Venezuela. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Anti-government protesters jump and step on a banner of Banco de Venezuela after bringing down the banner during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. Masked youths battled police, protesters burned and hung from lamp-posts effigies of President Nicolas Maduro and marchers demanded the "resurrection" of democracy on a volatile Easter Sunday in Venezuela. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Nicolas Henin (2ndR), former French hostage and journalist, is greeted by his family moments after the arrival of the ex-hostages by helicopter from Evreux to the military airbase in Villacoublay, near Paris, April 20, 2014. Four French journalists who were held captive in Syria for more than 10 months arrived back in France, a day after being found blindfolded and with hands bound at the Turkish border. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Nicolas Henin (2ndR), former French hostage and journalist, is greeted by his family moments after the arrival of the ex-hostages by helicopter from Evreux to the military airbase in Villacoublay, near Paris, April 20, 2014. Four French journalists who were held captive in Syria for more than 10 months arrived back in France, a day after being found blindfolded and with hands bound at the Turkish border. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) benediction at the end of the Easter Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 20, 2014. Pope Francis, in his Easter address before a huge crowd, denounced the "immense wastefulness" in the world while many go hungry and called for an end to conflicts in Syria, Ukraine and Africa. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) benediction at the end of the Easter Mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 20, 2014. Pope Francis, in his Easter address before a huge crowd, denounced the "immense wastefulness" in the world while many go hungry and called for an end to conflicts in Syria, Ukraine and Africa. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband Prince William watch as their son Prince George looks at an Australian animal called a bilby, which has been named after the young prince, during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014. The Prince and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband Prince William watch as their son Prince George looks at an Australian animal called a bilby, which has been named after the young prince, during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo April 20, 2014. The Prince and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah talks on his mobile before an interview in Kabul April 20, 2014. Former foreign minister Abdullah has opened a lead in the Afghan presidential race, the latest official tally of votes released showed, although half of the votes have yet to be counted. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah talks on his mobile before an interview in Kabul April 20, 2014. Former foreign minister Abdullah has opened a lead in the Afghan presidential race, the latest official tally of votes released showed, although half of the votes have yet to be counted. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>A local boy looks through the scope on a machine gun as a pro-Russian armed man stands guard outside the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A local boy looks through the scope on a machine gun as a pro-Russian armed man stands guard outside the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition as part of Rio's Porto Maravilha (Marvelous Port) urbanization project, in Rio de Janeiro April 20, 2014. The project is for the city's redevelopment ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition as part of Rio's Porto Maravilha (Marvelous Port) urbanization project, in Rio de Janeiro April 20, 2014. The project is for the city's redevelopment ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>People gather near cherry trees in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People gather near cherry trees in full blossom in Central Park in New York April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A family helps bury a boy in sand at a beach to celebrate Easter Sunday, near Manila Bay in Cavite province, Philippines, April 20, 2014. Filipinos flocked to beaches traditionally on Easter Sunday after commemorating Lent in the predominant Roman Catholic country, local media reported. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A family helps bury a boy in sand at a beach to celebrate Easter Sunday, near Manila Bay in Cavite province, Philippines, April 20, 2014. Filipinos flocked to beaches traditionally on Easter Sunday after commemorating Lent in the predominant Roman Catholic country, local media reported. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Five nuns pray after the conclusion of Easter Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Five nuns pray after the conclusion of Easter Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A boy poses between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighborhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A boy poses between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighborhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A girl holds a basket with Easter eggs in the park in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A girl holds a basket with Easter eggs in the park in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Spanish matador Manuel Escribano is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish matador Manuel Escribano is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Drug addicts sit after registering their names during a campaign by the Nejat rehabilitation center for drug addicts in Kabul April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Drug addicts sit after registering their names during a campaign by the Nejat rehabilitation center for drug addicts in Kabul April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>A Jewish boy prays at a synagogue in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Jewish boy prays at a synagogue in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Boston Police dog "Titan" and his handler Officer Joel Rodriguez patrol the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Boston Police dog "Titan" and his handler Officer Joel Rodriguez patrol the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Ukrainian Orthodox priests conduct a holy liturgy during an Orthodox Easter service in Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev early April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian Orthodox priests conduct a holy liturgy during an Orthodox Easter service in Mikhailovsky Cathedral in Kiev early April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

<p>The Bible from the First Fleet, eleven ships that contained the convicts and marines acknowledged as the European settlers of Australia in 1788, is pictured after being signed by Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, following an Easter Sunday Service at St Andrews Cathedral in Sydney April 20, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Lisa Maree Williams/Pool</p>

The Bible from the First Fleet, eleven ships that contained the convicts and marines acknowledged as the European settlers of Australia in 1788, is pictured after being signed by Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, following an Easter Sunday Service at St Andrews Cathedral in Sydney April 20, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Lisa Maree Williams/Pool

<p>Members of the Italian army march before the arrival of Pope Francis to lead the Easter mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Members of the Italian army march before the arrival of Pope Francis to lead the Easter mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Kim Ha-na, the sister of Kim Dong-hyup, one of missing passengers on board the capsized South Korean ferry Sewol, takes a rest while she waits for a news about rescue and search operation in makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo, April 20, 2014. Kim Ha-na no longer sleeps or eats and is haunted by the voice of her 17-year-old brother, calling frantically to tell her the ferry he was aboard with more than 300 classmates and staff from his high school on the outskirts of Seoul was sinking. Since then, Kim and hundreds of other relatives have spent 24 hours a day waiting helplessly for news in makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo, the center of the rescue operation. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Kim Ha-na, the sister of Kim Dong-hyup, one of missing passengers on board the capsized South Korean ferry Sewol, takes a rest while she waits for a news about rescue and search operation in makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo, April 20, 2014. Kim Ha-na no longer sleeps or eats and is haunted by the voice of her 17-year-old brother, calling frantically to tell her the ferry he was aboard with more than 300 classmates and staff from his high school on the outskirts of Seoul was sinking. Since then, Kim and hundreds of other relatives have spent 24 hours a day waiting helplessly for news in makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo, the center of the rescue operation. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A Pro-Russian militant walks near a checkpoint that was the scene of a gunfight overnight near the city of Slaviansk, April 20, 2014. A Reuters TV witness said he had seen two bodies, one with gunshot wounds to the head and face, at a checkpoint outside the city of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine where separatists said earlier they had come under armed attack. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Pro-Russian militant walks near a checkpoint that was the scene of a gunfight overnight near the city of Slaviansk, April 20, 2014. A Reuters TV witness said he had seen two bodies, one with gunshot wounds to the head and face, at a checkpoint outside the city of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine where separatists said earlier they had come under armed attack. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

