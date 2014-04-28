Edition:
<p>A boy wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sits as he waits for the start of an election campaign rally being addressed by Modi in Kheralu town in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 28, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

A boy wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sits as he waits for the start of an election campaign rally being addressed by Modi in Kheralu town in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 28, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of armored personnel carriers at a check point near the village of Malinivka, southeast of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of armored personnel carriers at a check point near the village of Malinivka, southeast of Slaviansk, in eastern Ukraine April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>First In Video news video photographer Brad Mack covers the damage seen after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas, April 27, 2014. Tornadoes ripped through the south-central United States, killing at least 12 people in Arkansas and Oklahoma and wiping out entire neighborhoods of homes, according to officials, as rescue workers searched in darkness for survivors. In Mayflower, some of about 45 homes were destroyed in a newer subdivision and a lumberyard was damaged, said Will Elder, an alderman in the city of 2,300 people. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

First In Video news video photographer Brad Mack covers the damage seen after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas, April 27, 2014. Tornadoes ripped through the south-central United States, killing at least 12 people in Arkansas and Oklahoma and wiping out entire neighborhoods of homes, according to officials, as rescue workers searched in darkness for survivors. In Mayflower, some of about 45 homes were destroyed in a newer subdivision and a lumberyard was damaged, said Will Elder, an alderman in the city of 2,300 people. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

<p>Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Severely malnourished 25-day-old twins are held by her mother Norbagoun, a displaced Rohingya woman, in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. Restrictions on international aid have exacerbated a growing health crisis among stateless Muslim Rohingya in west Myanmar. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Severely malnourished 25-day-old twins are held by her mother Norbagoun, a displaced Rohingya woman, in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. Restrictions on international aid have exacerbated a growing health crisis among stateless Muslim Rohingya in west Myanmar. REUTERS/Minzayar

<p>A chimney collapses as it is demolished by explosives in Shenyang, Liaoning province, April 28, 2014. The 150-meter-high chimney, the tallest in the Chinese province, used to be part of a local heating factory, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

A chimney collapses as it is demolished by explosives in Shenyang, Liaoning province, April 28, 2014. The 150-meter-high chimney, the tallest in the Chinese province, used to be part of a local heating factory, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey dances the Lungi dance from the film Chennai Express with the film's actress Deepika Padukone and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey dances the Lungi dance from the film Chennai Express with the film's actress Deepika Padukone and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia

<p>Pilgrims gather to celebrate the canonization of Pope John Paul II near Sanctuary of Divine Mercy in Krakow April 27, 2014. Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to1963 and called the modernizing Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II, who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in history, were declared saints by Pope Francis at an unprecedented twin canonization. REUTERS/Filip Klimaszewski</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Pilgrims gather to celebrate the canonization of Pope John Paul II near Sanctuary of Divine Mercy in Krakow April 27, 2014. Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to1963 and called the modernizing Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II, who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in history, were declared saints by Pope Francis at an unprecedented twin canonization. REUTERS/Filip Klimaszewski

<p>Relatives and families of Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi react in front of the court in Minya, south of Cairo, after hearing the sentence handed to Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie and other Brotherhood supporters April 28, 2014. An Egyptian court handed down a death sentence to Badie, the Brotherhood's general guide, and 682 supporters, intensifying a crackdown on the movement that could trigger protests and political violence ahead of an election next month. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Relatives and families of Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi react in front of the court in Minya, south of Cairo, after hearing the sentence handed to Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie and other Brotherhood supporters April 28, 2014. An Egyptian court handed down a death sentence to Badie, the Brotherhood's general guide, and 682 supporters, intensifying a crackdown on the movement that could trigger protests and political violence ahead of an election next month. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A decorated bomb shelter sits in a school yard in the Israeli town of Sderot April 8, 2014. More than 8,600 rockets fired from Gaza have landed in and around the Israeli city of Sderot since 2001, according to the local media center. With a population of around 25,000, the city lies just over a kilometer away from Gaza and is not fully protected by the Israeli Iron Dome defense system set up to intercept incoming missiles. When they hear a "code red" alarm warning of an approaching rocket, Sderot's residents have 15 seconds to seek shelter. In an effort to brighten the landscape and ease the psychological stress, especially among children, many bomb shelters and concrete reinforcements are decorated with bright primary colors, graffiti, and idyllic landscapes at odds with the monolithic architecture of the town and the imminent threat of attack. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

A decorated bomb shelter sits in a school yard in the Israeli town of Sderot April 8, 2014. More than 8,600 rockets fired from Gaza have landed in and around the Israeli city of Sderot since 2001, according to the local media center. With a population of around 25,000, the city lies just over a kilometer away from Gaza and is not fully protected by the Israeli Iron Dome defense system set up to intercept incoming missiles. When they hear a "code red" alarm warning of an approaching rocket, Sderot's residents have 15 seconds to seek shelter. In an effort to brighten the landscape and ease the psychological stress, especially among children, many bomb shelters and concrete reinforcements are decorated with bright primary colors, graffiti, and idyllic landscapes at odds with the monolithic architecture of the town and the imminent threat of attack. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>A Ukrainian policeman walks past pro-Russian activists blocking the entrance to a television station in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 27, 2014. Pro-Russian separatists seized control of the offices of regional state television in Donetsk, a Reuters reporter outside the building said. The reporter said four separatists in masks, with truncheons and shields, were standing at the entrance to the building controlling access, while more separatists in camouflage fatigues could be seen inside. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

A Ukrainian policeman walks past pro-Russian activists blocking the entrance to a television station in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 27, 2014. Pro-Russian separatists seized control of the offices of regional state television in Donetsk, a Reuters reporter outside the building said. The reporter said four separatists in masks, with truncheons and shields, were standing at the entrance to the building controlling access, while more separatists in camouflage fatigues could be seen inside. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Family members of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol watch a large monitor screen broadcast South Korean Prime Minister Chung Hong-won announcing his resignation at a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in Jindo April 27, 2014. Chung announced his resignation over the government response to the ferry disaster, in which it was first announced that everyone had been rescued, focusing attention on poor regulatory controls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Family members of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol watch a large monitor screen broadcast South Korean Prime Minister Chung Hong-won announcing his resignation at a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in Jindo April 27, 2014. Chung announced his resignation over the government response to the ferry disaster, in which it was first announced that everyone had been rescued, focusing attention on poor regulatory controls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Presenters record a show at the main studio of Yemen FM, a private radio station in Sanaa April 22, 2014. Since the 2011 uprising that toppled Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, there has been a proliferation of unlicensed private broadcast media in the country, a trend that the information minister acknowledged needs urgent regulation, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Presenters record a show at the main studio of Yemen FM, a private radio station in Sanaa April 22, 2014. Since the 2011 uprising that toppled Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, there has been a proliferation of unlicensed private broadcast media in the country, a trend that the information minister acknowledged needs urgent regulation, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Joel Brown of Australia performs during a presentation of the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 27, 2014. The games will be held in Shanghai from April 30 to May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Joel Brown of Australia performs during a presentation of the World Extreme Games in Shanghai April 27, 2014. The games will be held in Shanghai from April 30 to May 3. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators protesting the construction of a fourth nuclear plant, in front of Taipei Railway station in Taipei April 28, 2014. The Taiwan government will halt construction at the island's fourth nuclear power plant, an official said, as local opposition to atomic energy continues to mount. President Ma Ying-jeou met with lawmakers from his Kuomintang Party (KMT) and reached a decision to seal off the plant's first reactor after the completion of safety checks, KMT spokesman Fan Chiang Tai-chi told reporters. REUTERS/Minshen Lin</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators protesting the construction of a fourth nuclear plant, in front of Taipei Railway station in Taipei April 28, 2014. The Taiwan government will halt construction at the island's fourth nuclear power plant, an official said, as local opposition to atomic energy continues to mount. President Ma Ying-jeou met with lawmakers from his Kuomintang Party (KMT) and reached a decision to seal off the plant's first reactor after the completion of safety checks, KMT spokesman Fan Chiang Tai-chi told reporters. REUTERS/Minshen Lin

<p>Artist Dimitry Vrubel cleans his mural "Fraternal Kiss" at the East Side Gallery in Berlin April 27, 2014. Artists, locals and tourists used sponges and soap to scrub tags and stickers from the murals of Berlin's longest open air gallery that stretches along a section of the former Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Artist Dimitry Vrubel cleans his mural "Fraternal Kiss" at the East Side Gallery in Berlin April 27, 2014. Artists, locals and tourists used sponges and soap to scrub tags and stickers from the murals of Berlin's longest open air gallery that stretches along a section of the former Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Bishops wait for a mass to start ahead of the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to 1963 and called the modernizing Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II, who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in history, were declared saints by Pope Francis at an unprecedented twin canonization. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Bishops wait for a mass to start ahead of the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to 1963 and called the modernizing Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II, who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in history, were declared saints by Pope Francis at an unprecedented twin canonization. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Police officers stand guard as a woman embraces a girl as Jose Manuel Mireles (not pictured), coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. Vigilantes entered Arteaga several days ago in search of Servando Gomez, known as "La Tuta", leader of the violent Knights Templar drug cartel. Vigilantes and federal police have intensified their search for La Tuta, inspecting caves and a mountain range allegedly used by Gomez as hideouts, according to local media. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Police officers stand guard as a woman embraces a girl as Jose Manuel Mireles (not pictured), coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. Vigilantes entered Arteaga several days ago in search of Servando Gomez, known as "La Tuta", leader of the violent Knights Templar drug cartel. Vigilantes and federal police have intensified their search for La Tuta, inspecting caves and a mountain range allegedly used by Gomez as hideouts, according to local media. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

<p>Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. The leader of the international observers detained by pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk said all the group were in good health, but they were anxious to be allowed to go home soon. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. The leader of the international observers detained by pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk said all the group were in good health, but they were anxious to be allowed to go home soon. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Gloria Lincoln-Thompson carries her 9mm Smith &amp; Wesson pistol in her waist band during a rally in support of the Michigan Open Carry gun law in Romulus, Michigan April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Gloria Lincoln-Thompson carries her 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in her waist band during a rally in support of the Michigan Open Carry gun law in Romulus, Michigan April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni watches as the ball goes over the crossbar during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni watches as the ball goes over the crossbar during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A U.S. flag and nuns are reflected in the window of the Popemobile as Pope Francis leaves after the canonization ceremony of John XXIII and Jean-Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints in front of more than half a million pilgrims, hailing both as courageous men who withstood the tragedies of the 20th century. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

A U.S. flag and nuns are reflected in the window of the Popemobile as Pope Francis leaves after the canonization ceremony of John XXIII and Jean-Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints in front of more than half a million pilgrims, hailing both as courageous men who withstood the tragedies of the 20th century. REUTERS/Max Rossi

