A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by Monday's earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An injured pro-Russian armed man is helped out of a car by a medical staff at a hospital at the town of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A view of the Sugar Loaf mountain, as the sun rises in Rio de Janeiro May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Displaced Afghans wait for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman,...more
A cut-out prison guard silhouette with flashlight, part of a current exhibition at Eastern State Penitentiary, stands in the grounds in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Policemen inspect a suspicious item at scene of a roadside bomb that targeted, but missed, a military bus in Sanaa, Yemen, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
China's Ding Ning serves to Japan's Yuka Ishigaki during their women's final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Displaced Afghans carry their aid on a donkey near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Commuters riding the train after office hours pass a public housing estate in Singapore May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People holding signs take part in a protest demanding the release of abducted secondary school girls from the remote village of Chibok, in Lagos, Nigeria, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Police stand guard inside a regional government building at the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A North Korean soldier sits inside a sentry post as he guards on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, en route to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu takes part in a rehearsal for the Victory parade on Moscow's Red Square May 5, 2014. Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An Israeli places flowers under the name of a crew member aboard the Dakar submarine at a memorial on Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem during Memorial Day May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The crew of a Russian armored personnel carrier attends a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow, May 5, 2014.REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray,16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
An Indian traditional laundryman known as a "dhobi" is silhouetted as he washes clothes at an open air laundry in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Troops from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team parachute from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during a NATO-led exercise "Orzel Alert" held together with Canada's 3rd Battalion and Princess Patricia's Light Infantry, and Poland's 6th...more
Afghan survivors mourn for their relatives at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Gamini Dissanayake, 36, an army soldier and member of Sri Lanka's wheelchair tennis national team serves during a practice session in Colombo May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
