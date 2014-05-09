Editor's choice
A Muslim boy rides a donkey on the outskirts of Bambari, Central African Republic May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Esteban Edwards, 7, holds a U.S. flag at the rodeo in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico May 3, 2014. The world's first purpose-built commercial space base and soon-to-be site of the first space flights with Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is...more
An anti-government protester attempts to catch a gas canister thrown by police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A former Soviet serviceman holds a carnation as he attends a wreath laying ceremony at a World War Two memorial during the celebrations marking Victory Day, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Armed pro-Russia men ride armored personnel carriers during celebrations to mark Victory Day in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Children play on a historical Soviet cannon during celebrations to mark Victory Day at a Soviet War Memorial in Berlin, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Student demonstrators take cover from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the Chilean education system, in Santiago May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Palestinian worker uses a plastic sheet to cover sacks of flour from the rain outside a United Nations food distribution center at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A pro-Russian armed man stands at a check point in Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Former Soviet serviceman and women chat during celebrations to mark Victory Day in front of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Actress Angelina Jolie displays her tattoo as she arrives for a special Maleficent Costume Display at Kensington Palace in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A brown bear is checked by foreign veterinaries and local staff members at the Four Paws Bear Sanctuary in Pristina, May 2, 2014. Six adult brown bears rescued from illegal private zoos all over Kosovo, and three recently found brown bear orphan cubs...more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by Assad's forces, in old Aleppo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A general view shows shacks belonging to members of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup...more
Workers from the Royal Ontario Museum begin dissection of a 24-metre (82 foot) blue whale in Woody Point, Newfoundland, May 8, 2014. The whale is likely one of a group of blue whales that died several weeks ago in heavy ice off Newfoundland's Western...more
Nicole Londraville works on aerial silks at Esh Circus Arts, a circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction, in Somerville, Massachusetts May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A singer drinks from a huge bowl of beer on-stage as he pays tribute to the customers after performing at an entertainment club in Beijing May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Senator John McCain plays with the hair of Senator Joe Manchin as they take their seats to introduce Sylvia Burwell before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be secretary of the Health...more
A staff member poses with "The Blue" diamond during an auction preview for Christie's in Geneva May 9, 2014. The largest flawless vivid blue diamond in the world, weighing 13.22 carats, is expected to reach between $21,000,000 to $25,000,000 when it...more
People take part in a training at a base of the National Guard of Ukraine near Kiev May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
The Empire State building is lit in the colors of the Rubik's Cube to mark the puzzle toy's 40th anniversary, in New York City May 8, 2014. The red glow at the top of the iconic skyscraper is from the reflection of the lights in the fog. REUTERS/Mike...more
Cast member Ken Watanabe and his wife Kaho Minami pose at the premiere of "Godzilla" at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former Seleka soldiers stand on the back of a pickup truck in the town of Bambari, Central African Republic May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
